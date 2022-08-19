Read full article on original website
76-year-old man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer on I-22
A Fultondale man was killed in a head-on crash with a tractor-trailer on Interstate 22. Alabama State Troopers identified the victim as Roy Howell. He was 76. The wreck happened at 3:10 p.m. Tuesday on I-22, about one mile south of Jasper, said Senior Trooper Brandon Bailey. Howell was driving...
1 dead following Friday crash on I-65 in north Jefferson County
A west Jefferson County man has died following a Friday crash on Interstate 65. Authorities said James Louis Haynie, 50, was driving on I-65 northbound when his Jeep was struck from behind by another vehicle. The impact caused the Jeep to flip, and Haynie was ejected. The wreck happened at...
McCalla man killed in car crash in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A McCalla man died this weekend after being injured in a car crash on Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, James Haynie, 50, of McCalla was seriously injured when the 2008 Jeep Wrangler he was driving was struck by a 2017 Ford Transit van driven by Justin Collar, […]
Alabama woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
Cullman woman killed in wreck on Hwy 69
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman woman died in a multi-vehicle crash August 20 on Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker. State Troopers have identified the victim as Savannah D. Hamilton. She was 25. Hamilton was killed when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving hit a 2014...
Missing 70-year-old man last seen in Cullman County found safe
CULLMAN, Ala. (WIAT) — UPDATE: Akers has been found safe. ORIGINAL: The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 70-year-old man. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, William Akers was last seen Sunday in the area of I-65 northbound in Cullman County. He may be living with a […]
40-year-old ID’d as man killed in Tuesday night shooting in Birmingham
Authorities have released the name of a man killed in a shooting Tuesday night in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Brandon Eugene King. He was 40 and lived in Birmingham. The shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. at a small apartment building at 2418...
Dispute during card game in Shelby County turns deadly; suspect jailed
One man is dead, and another is behind bars after a dispute during a card game turned deadly in Shelby County. Sheriff’s officials on Tuesday identified the victim as Jose Alberto Mandurano Chavez, 47, of Montevallo. Jesus May Garcia, 58, is charged with murder. Deputies were dispatched about 5:30...
Bessemer man, 31, killed in crash on Morgan Road
A 31-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle wreck in Bessemer. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Paul Antonio Williams. He lived in Bessemer. The crash happened at 3 p.m. Monday in the 2300 block of Morgan Road. Authorities said Williams was driving a Dodge...
Second suspect arrested, charged with murder of Walker County woman
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a second man linked to a 2021 murder of a woman in Jasper. Patrick Edge was taken into custody Monday in connection to the shooting death of 33-year-old Krystal Franklin back in November. Authorities previously said that Franklin was standing outside of her […]
Man dead after crashing car into several trees in Bessemer
An investigation is underway after a single-vehicle crash left a Bessemer man dead Monday afternoon.
McCalla man dies following crash on I-65 in Gardendale
GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - A 50-year-old man from McCalla has been identified as the person killed in a crash on I-65 North in Gardendale, August 19. James Louis Haynie was the driver and only person in a Jeep traveling north on I-65 near Fieldstown Road when it was hit from behind by another vehicle, causing the Jeep to roll over. Haynie was ejected from the vehicle, according to State Troopers.
Man who died in fall or jump from Birmingham interstate overpass identified
A man who died when he fell or jumped from a Birmingham overpass has now been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Calvin James Eddings. He was 36. The incident happened at 4:31 p.m. Friday on I-59 southbound at the Ensley exit. Birmingham police and...
Card game leads to Alabama man’s death and his opponent charged with murder
An argument over a card game led to an Alabama man being shot and killed and his card opponent charged with his murder. The crime occurred on Sunday evening, Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported. Upon responding to a call of gunshots being fired at a residence near Montevallo,...
Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
48-year-old woman ID’d as victim of deadly house fire in Docena
Authorities have released the name of a woman killed in a house fire last week in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office on Monday identified the victim as Tammie Aldridge Wright. She was 48. Minor Heights Fire and Rescue responded shortly after noon Thursday to a report of...
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 23
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 23, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. theft of property-4th degree; Walmart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $189. Arrests. August 22. Henderson, Casey P; 54. Violation of domestic violence protection order. Jernigan, Coby D; 21. FTA-failure to...
Fatal Cullman Co. wreck
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A single vehicle crash at around 12 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, claimed the life of a Bremen man. Police say 26-year-old Blake Lee Baker was fatally injured when the 2020 Toyota Corolla he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and a tree. Baker was pronounced dead at the scene.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
