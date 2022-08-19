ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

WILX-TV

Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
wgvunews.org

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office warns of mailbox thieves

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses owners to be on the lookout for mail theft, after a number of checks have been stolen in recent weeks. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, a string of thefts have targeted commercial mailboxes in a number of areas in the county including Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge Townships.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Thousands of dollars worth of checks stolen from Ottawa County mailboxes

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks have been stolen from business mailboxes throughout Ottawa County, investigators said. Over the past several months, detectives investigated larcenies in Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge townships. Investigators said they identified a woman who allegedly cashed one of the stolen checks.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

