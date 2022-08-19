Read full article on original website
Man gets prison for 2020 killing in Grand Rapids
A man will serve prison time for shooting and killing another man in Grand Rapids two years ago.
Police: Muskegon Heights officers shot at, no one hit
Police say Muskegon Heights officers were shot at on Tuesday after a car chase. No one was hit by gunfire, but several people were injured when the car crashed.
17-year-old charged in shooting death of teen
A 17-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old who was shot and killed on July 4.
Report: Muskegon Heights officer shot at, not injured
Muskegon Heights Police got the call Riordan St. and East Broadway Ave. They did not say if they had a suspect in custody.
Man convicted of manslaughter in Grand Rapids parking lot shooting headed to prison
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A 25-year-old man convicted of manslaughter for a July 2020 parking lot shooting has been sentenced to nearly three years of prison. Jalen Hoblet-Arnold was sentenced Monday, Aug. 22 for the July 15, 2020 shooting of 23-year-old Martell Phillips in the parking lot of Wealthy Market at Wealthy Street SE and Diamond Avenue.
Man’s arrest in 1996 murder of Grand Rapids woman could help crack other cold cases
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Investigators believe the arrest of a Florida man accused of murdering a Grand Rapids woman in 1996 could provide new leads to, or help solve, other cold cases across the country. The 64-year-old man, a commercial trucker for 20-plus years, was arrested Friday, Aug. 19...
String of mid-1990s murders: Who were the victims?
In the 1990s, more than a dozen women were found dead in the Grand Rapids area.
Whitmer says guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot “prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics”
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Whitmer says guilty verdicts in kidnapping plot “prove that violence and threats have no place in our politics.”
WILX-TV
Now Desk: Keeping the sunshine going, a verdict in the plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer, and more
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - First Alert Meteorologist Justin Bradford takes a look at how the sunshine is sticking around, leading to a pleasant week ahead. We have breaking news out of Grand Rapids in the trial of two men accused of planning to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a child dies after shooting themselves with a gun in Detroit, and a malnourished dog gets a second chance. Plus what to expect on 90 minutes of news starting with First at 5.
‘He’s a monster’: Victim’s family on long-haul trucker, suspected killer
Around noon on Monday at a cemetery on Lake Michigan Drive, Sharon Hammack’s sisters placed flowers on her grave.
wgvunews.org
Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office warns of mailbox thieves
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is warning businesses owners to be on the lookout for mail theft, after a number of checks have been stolen in recent weeks. According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s office, a string of thefts have targeted commercial mailboxes in a number of areas in the county including Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge Townships.
GR man arrested for illegally buying, selling guns
A Grand Rapids man has been arrested for allegedly illegally buying and selling guns.
Thousands of dollars of checks stolen in Ottawa Co.
The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is looking into a string of larcenies from commercial mailboxes in the county.
Fox17
Timothy Kozal accepts offer to become Muskegon's new director of public safety
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Timothy Kozal has accepted an offer to become Muskegon’s newest director of public safety. The Muskegon Police Department says Kozal will be sworn in on the morning of Monday, Aug. 29. Kozal previously served as police chief in Ludington after working for the Kalamazoo Department...
WWMTCw
Thousands of dollars worth of checks stolen from Ottawa County mailboxes
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Hundreds of thousands of dollars in checks have been stolen from business mailboxes throughout Ottawa County, investigators said. Over the past several months, detectives investigated larcenies in Jamestown, Georgetown and Tallmadge townships. Investigators said they identified a woman who allegedly cashed one of the stolen checks.
Marijuana smoking hangs over Whitmer kidnap plot trial
There is no dispute about some evidence in the trial of two men accused of eagerly wanting to kidnap Michigan's governor: They enjoyed getting high.
2 arrested after GR standoff; police looking for third suspect
Two people were arrested after a standoff with a shooting suspect on Grand Rapids' south side late Friday night.
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
Fremont police finds two missing teens from Newaygo Co.
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. — The Fremont Police Department have found the two teens who went missing from Newaygo County on August 20. Authorities say Ariah Marie Hebrank and Trenton Damien Garcia were found around 6 p.m. The teens had ran away from their homes together between 12:30 and 1:30...
Grand Rapids HOT Team helping those experiencing homelessness
Living on the streets of Grand Rapids was never a part of Coty Shearer’s plans. But, after an unexpected chain of events, it became his reality.
