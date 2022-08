The Little League World Series continues Sunday, Aug. 21. The games will be live streamed on DirecTV Stream (free trial) and fuboTV (live stream). Little League counts 2 million boys and girls ages 4 to 16 that play in more than 80 countries and in all 50 states. This year marks the 75th anniversary of the first Little League World Series. After no tournament in 2020 and no international clubs in 2021, both due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the youth baseball tournament has expanded to 20 teams from around the world.

WILLIAMSPORT, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO