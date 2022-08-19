ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

MLGW to resume disconnections for non-payment

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) will resume disconnecting residential customers for non-payment Monday, August 29. In addition to its existing assistance programs, MLGW is making its Deferred Payment Plan available online for qualifying customers. Customers interested in the Deferred Payment Plan must pay a minimum...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
WREG

One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
WATN Local Memphis

UT Promise scholarship program makes a stop in Memphis after increasing yearly income qualifications

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UT Promise (University of Tennessee Promise), the last-dollar under-graduate scholarship program for native Tennessee college students attending UT campuses, and the University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will make a stop in Memphis, visiting White Station high School on its UT Promise Tour Tuesday, August 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
WREG

Suspect steals Camaro, records himself: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who they say stole a Camaro at a Nutbush gas station last month. Police said on July 29, the victim was pumping gas in his white Camaro in the 3800 block of Macon Road when two men approached him. One of the men was armed with […]
WREG

Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

