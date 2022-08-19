Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Community Lift' bringing creatives together to re-vitalize Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Community Lift Creative Placemaking Summit gives leaders of organizations and groups based in Memphis project funding, allowing those leaders to continue their work and efforts to revitalize the city. Community Lift has given $146,000 to different organizations and groups to build creative placemaking projects. The...
TN Comptroller says though Shelby County Clerk closed to deal with backlog, Wanda Halbert is in Jamaica
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County Clerk’s Office is closed this week after Clerk Wanda Halbert said all locations would close so they could catch up on a backlog of services. But according to the Tennessee State Comptroller, Halbert isn’t even in the country while the ‘catching up’ is happening.
MLGW to resume disconnections for non-payment
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas and Water (MLGW) will resume disconnecting residential customers for non-payment Monday, August 29. In addition to its existing assistance programs, MLGW is making its Deferred Payment Plan available online for qualifying customers. Customers interested in the Deferred Payment Plan must pay a minimum...
Memphis police to monitor business surveillance systems
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new partnership could help cut down on crime in Memphis. According to The Daily Memphian, by the end of the year, the Memphis Police Department will have quicker, direct access to surveillance footage from some businesses. If a crime happens at a business, investigators would...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Orange Mound advocates celebrate recent successes, promise to keep up momentum
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Longtime Orange Mound advocates are celebrating a string of recent successes in the historic Memphis neighborhood, including new recreation, learning, and housing options. They also believe the work is just getting started. Among those advocates is 63-year-old Rev. Reginald Tucker, a lifelong Orange Mound resident who...
Where’s Wanda? Shelby County clerk ‘AWOL’ in Jamaica while offices closed
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County Clerk Wanda Halbert is on vacation in Jamaica while her county offices are closed to the public to catch up on a backlog of work. “I’m not in Memphis,” Halbert said to WREG reporter Stacy Jacobson by phone Monday. “I’m on vacation.” She would not comment on reports she was […]
Senatobia Elementary teachers honored for commitment to the science of reading
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Senatobia Elementary School in north Mississippi received a special honor Tuesday. The school was honored by the Mississippi Board of Education as an Emerging Science of Reading School. “In a nutshell, what it is, is they have changed their instructional practices to be in alignment with...
Incoming county commissioners address oversight plans for Clerk Wanda Halbert
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tuesday, new developments emerged in the latest fallout with the Shelby County Clerk's Office. Monday, those at the state comptroller's office said Clerk Wanda Halbert went 'AWOL' on vacation in Jamaica, the same week she closed all offices to catch up on services. Halbert's oversight, and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Memphis Police warn about dangerous substance on cars
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are asking anyone who might have come in contact with a harmful substance left on their vehicle to contact detectives. The police department said they were aware of social media posts that said individuals had been harmed in such a way but have not found any local reports about any […]
One dead, two injured in Downtown Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Multiple people were injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon in Downtown Memphis, and one of the victims has died. Three people were injured in a crash at Third and E. Mallory Street around 2 pm on Tuesday. Police said that they were transported to the hospital from the scene, but one person […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Aug. 16-22
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: La Catrina Mexican Restaurant […]
Judge rules Starbucks must hire back fired workers known as Memphis 7
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A federal judge is ordering Starbucks to reinstate seven employees in Memphis who were fired earlier this year after leading an effort to unionize their store. In a decision issued Thursday, U.S. District Judge Sheryl Lipman agreed with the National Labor Relations Board, which had asked...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The final round of rental and utility assistance for Shelby County residents closes on August 31
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A program that rescued thousands of Shelby County families from homelessness for nearly two years is ending. The Memphis and Shelby County federal Emergency Rental Assistance program is accepting final applications by August 31. Qualifying applicants can get up to 14 months of utility or rent...
'Kickball 4 Kids' charity event providing funding for young males passionate about art
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Grizzlies Prep Charter School is using a little competition to make a big impact on its students who are passionate about art, finding a creative way to raise money for the art department. Derrick Arrington, the art director at the all boys middle school, organized the...
Two Memphis students win national Bank of America internship to lead by example in the Bluff City
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Two local high school students were named Bank of America Memphis student leaders for 2022, winning summer internships that helped them learn just how business is really run. The program works to help students enter the workforce. Shawn Meng and Shreya Ganesh were chosen among...
UT Promise scholarship program makes a stop in Memphis after increasing yearly income qualifications
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — UT Promise (University of Tennessee Promise), the last-dollar under-graduate scholarship program for native Tennessee college students attending UT campuses, and the University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd will make a stop in Memphis, visiting White Station high School on its UT Promise Tour Tuesday, August 23 from 8:15 a.m. to 8:45 p.m.
Suspect steals Camaro, records himself: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for two men who they say stole a Camaro at a Nutbush gas station last month. Police said on July 29, the victim was pumping gas in his white Camaro in the 3800 block of Macon Road when two men approached him. One of the men was armed with […]
Are crooks putting chemicals on car door handles to get victims sick so they can rob them?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said they have not received any reports after social media posts this weekend claimed two people became sick after some sort of substance was placed on their door handles at a Mid-South store. According to the posts, two people became sick after some sort...
Loved ones say their final goodbyes to fallen firefighter David Pleasant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Family and friends gathered Tuesday morning to say goodbye to fallen Memphis firefighter David Pleasant. Pleasant’s funeral was held at Bellevue Baptist Church. The viewing was held Monday night at the church. Watch Tuesday's service HERE. Pleasant was killed Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, while on...
Woman orders cigars, gets 100 TN license plates instead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman who ordered a box of cigars couldn’t believe what she got instead. She agreed to tell her story about the cigars she was supposed to get as long as we kept her identity hidden. She said what happened is just too bizarre. Her story starts online. She said she […]
WATN Local Memphis
Memphis, TN
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Memphis local newshttps://www.localmemphis.com/
Comments / 0