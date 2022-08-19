Read full article on original website
Related
valleynewslive.com
Several arrests after one night of increased police presence downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - During the evening of Saturday, August 20, Fargo Police partnered with the Cass County Sheriff’s and Highway Patrol to have an increased presence in downtown Fargo. This was done both to conduct usual law enforcement activities and also to continue working with downtown businesses and partners to help keep the downtown neighborhood a thriving weekend destination.
valleynewslive.com
Man with outstanding warrants eludes police
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man with outstanding warrants eluded Fargo Police early Monday morning. Just before 3:30, authorities were called to a local healthcare facility for a report of an assault. That person, a 21-year-old man with outstanding warrants, ran from officers. Police then set up a...
kvrr.com
UPDATE: Fargo Police/SWAT Conduct High-Risk Search Warrant
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — One man is detained after an early morning raid by Red River Valley SWAT at The Arbors Apartments at McCormick Park in Fargo. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay was wanted for his involvement in a shots fired incident on August 6 near the park in the 2100 block of 9th Avenue South.
froggyweb.com
Man arrested during serving of high risk warrant at Fargo apt. complex
FARGO (KFGO) – Police say a man wanted for aggravated reckless endangerment was arrested Tuesday morning at Arbor Apartments on 23rd St. S when officers and Red River Valley SWAT served a high-risk warrant. He’s identified as 19-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo. Kaykay was wanted in connection with a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KNOX News Radio
Fargo PD arrests man tied to Aug. 6 ‘shots fired’ incident
Fargo Police have arrested a man in connection with a “shots fired” incident earlier this month. Nineteen-year-old Anthony Kaykay of Fargo was arrested following the execution of a high-risk search warrant this (Tue) morning at a south Fargo apartment building. The Red River Valley SWAT team used a...
Car crash involving juvenile driver in Lamoure County leaves two injured
MARION, ND (KXNET) — Two drivers, one a juvenile from Jamestown, were injured in a collision at the intersection of 94th Ave SE and 55th St SE near Marion early Friday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the juvenile, whose age and gender was not disclosed by the NDHP, was traveling north on […]
kvrr.com
Grand Forks Man Arrested For Attacking Woman At EGF Movie Theater
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A Grand Forks man is arrested after a woman claims he attacked her in a bathroom at River Cinema in East Grand Forks. Police took 37-year-old Jason Noyes into custody at his home Sunday. The victim says she came out of a stall in...
wdayradionow.com
Squirrel to blame for Fargo power outage
(Fargo, ND) -- If you lost power around 8 p.m. Saturday from I-94 and 52nd avenue south and from I-29 west to 42nd street, we now know the cause. Cass County Electric says a squirrel was perched on a breaker at their substation nearby, causing over 1300 customers to have their lights go out.
newsdakota.com
Two Semis Leave I-94 Roadway Near Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Two semis ran off the Interstate 94 roadway on Thursday, August 18th east of Valley City about 4:12pm. On was in traveling westbound before the driver lost control and slid of the roadway. A second semi traveling eastbound lost control and entered the eastbound ditch.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo changes noise ordinance
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo is changing its noise ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but they can only use amplified sound between the hours of 6 a.m. and 10 p.m, including weekends. Those violating the ordinance could face a 100-dollar fine. The Fargo City Commission voted and...
valleynewslive.com
GF man arrested for attempting to assault woman in bathroom
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks man was arrested Sunday after police say he attempted to assault a woman in a bathroom at an East Grand Forks business. EGF PD says, shortly before 11 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 400 block of 2nd Street...
valleynewslive.com
Free picnic for West Fargo seniors Wednesday
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The West Fargo Park District will host a Senior Picnic at noon Wednesday. The event will take place in the Rustad Recreation Center gyms and serve more than 200 people. This year, West Fargo Police and West Fargo Fire will join in serving grilled burgers, potato salad, pork and beans, cookies and root beer floats.
kfgo.com
Multiple vehicles damaged in Grand Forks parking lot fire
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFGO) – Grand Forks Department responded to a vehicle fire Saturday afternoon around 12:21 in the south side parking lot of U.S. Foods at 4601 32nd Ave. S. Fire Crews arrived on the scene to find a semi-tractor and a passenger vehicle fully engulfed in flames...
valleynewslive.com
Trailer loaded with hay bales destroyed in fire near Horace
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A trailer loaded with hay bales was destroyed after a fire started Tuesday evening near Horace. Authorities say the flatbed trailer was being hauled by a pickup from Wild Rice to Glyndon. During the trip, the trailer and hay bales caught on fire. The...
kfgo.com
Assault victim flees Fargo police, wanted on outstanding warrants
FARGO (KFGO) – Around 3:30 a.m. Monday, Fargo police responded to a hospital to talk with a victim of an assault. The 21-year-old man, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, ran from officers a half hour later. Police set up a perimeter in the area of 45th Street and...
valleynewslive.com
Man found unresponsive in hotel hot tub
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews were called to a local hotel in the 4400 block of 19th Avenue S., early Monday morning, after a man was found unresponsive in a hot tub. Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the 59-year-old man died. Authorities say it is believed the...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo artist painting across the metro and state lines
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - One artist from Fargo is spreading her art first across the metro and now across multiple states. Lauren Starling started her art in 2017 and has done work for businesses from Fargo, to Minneapolis, to Sioux Falls where she just completed a painting of the entire first level of Mario. She is one of the artists behind the Fargo’s own “Mario Wall” which is downtown, in the alley by the Pickled Parrot.
valleynewslive.com
Street performers no longer need permit for use of amplified sound
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The excessive noise downtown has also been a hot topic recently. There are some new changes to the city ordinance. Permits are no longer required for street performers, but amplified sound is limited between the hours of 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. including on weekends.
valleynewslive.com
New Grand Forks complex aims to give kids, families more to do
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s new and it’s one of a kind for the Northern Valley— A practice spot for aspiring athletes, a hang out for kids and teens and an an indoor playground for adults needing to blow off some steam. “We have basketball,...
Comments / 0