Wyoming Primary Election Recap: Who Raised The Most And Who Spent The Most
Millions of dollars were spent helping politicians get elected in Wyoming this year. The candidates who spent the most money tended to have the most success, but they didn't always win, and even when they did, it was sometimes by a small margin.
Cale Case Launches “Hail Mary” Attempt To Draft Nathan Winters Against Chuck Gray In SOS Race
UPDATE 4:20 p.m.: Sen. Cale Case, R-Lander, told Cowboy State Daily the Secretary of State's office will not allow him to gather elector signatures before receiving the candidate's approval. Nathan Winters will have to give his approval and signature before any citizen's signatures are obtained for a potential Secretary of State campaign.
Voters asked to consider amending Wyoming Constitution to raise retirement age for judges to 75
GILLETTE, Wyo. — When Wyoming voters go to cast a General Election ballot this fall, they will be asked to consider an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution that would raise the retirement age for judges from age 70 to age 75. A “yes” vote on the ballot issue would...
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken outside of Hulett, Wyoming by W L Parsons. To submit yours, email us at: News@CowboyStateDaily.com. NOTE: Please send us the highest-quality version of your photo. The larger the file, the better.
Wyoming teacher presented $2,500 Educator of the Year award
Andrea Cooley, a 4th grade teacher at West Side Elementary in Worland, Wyoming, was selected as the Educator of the Year, according to a press release from Wyoming Agriculture in the Classroom. Cooley was recognized at the 2022 Wyoming Agriculture Hall Of Fame Picnic on August 17, 2022, by Senator...
Wyoming loses revered journalist
Journalist Jim Angell passed away on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at the age of 64. He was the former Wyoming Press Association Executive Director and Associated Press Wyoming, Correspondent. The following are quotes from industry friends of Angell. “Jim was a tremendous journalist, friend, and mentor to a lot of...
Wyoming Dept. of Ed Social Media Hacked, Posts Survey
(TNS) — The Wyoming Department of Education shared a school choice survey on its social media last weekend, which an official said was the result of a hack. WDE spokeswoman Linda Finnerty said a link to the survey was posted on the department's Twitter account by someone with malicious intent, and it has since been removed. She told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle their passwords have since been changed, and recommends no one click on the survey, as it could lead to a virus or damage to electronics.
New online tool to help expunge criminal charges for Wyoming residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — There is a new tool available to help expunge criminal charges, and it is set to help the state of Wyoming for the better. Alex Freeburg of Freeburg Law LLC has recently launched a new tool that will help Wyoming residents expunge charges that could make it difficult to gain employment or housing, among other things.
Mule Deer Palooza Planned In Wyoming To Raise Money For Mule Deer Conservation Projects
Those looking for a way to help conserve mule deer and their habitat might be interested in "Mule Deer Palooza" events set to be hosted this week in Sheridan, Cheyenne and Casper.
Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S. visits Wyoming
Recently, the Wyoming National Guard hosted two Dignitaries from our partnering country of Tunisia, which is part of the National Guard’s State Partnership Program. Hanène Tajouri Bessassi, the Tunisian Ambassador to the U.S., and Senior Colonel Mohamed Ben Salah, Tunisian Military Attaché, visited Wyoming. During their time...
Wyoming Daily Gas Map: Tuesday, August 23, 2022
Wyoming's average price per gallon of $4.02, is up 1 cent since our last report of $4.01 on Monday. The website GasBuddy.com, which tracks national gas prices, reported Wyoming's average gas price is down 5 cents from a week ago, and is up, 71 cents per gallon from one year ago.
“Cards Against Humanity” Game Creator To Send Wyomingites’ Money To Pro-Abortion Group
The makers of an adult party game are using profits from Wyoming customers to support pro-abortion causes, the game company announced this month. Cards Against Humanity is a 2010 game in which players try to win the most votes from other players.
Dave Simpson: Ahab Institute Coming To Jackson?
Some observations before the afterglow from our exciting time in the national spotlight fades, and we go back to being Flyover Country hayseeds:. – Political reporters were drawn to Jackson Hole in their coverage of the Cheney-Hageman race, because the anticipated...
School districts forced to get creative to combat Montana teacher shortage
It’s a growing crisis: a nationwide teacher shortage, and Montana is not immune. Last week, there were still over 1,000 classroom jobs open across the state. It’s forcing districts to get creative.
Biggest sources of immigrants to Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Wyoming from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
4-Day School Weeks in Montana May Be Worse for Kids
Dr. Timothy W. Tharp, of Savage, reached out to have his findings also included in this article. In 2014, while working toward his Doctorate in Education at the University of Montana, Dr. Tharp used population data and utilized the data from standardized tests taken by Montana Students over a seven-year period. Dr. Tharp concluded after the third year of schooling, with a 4-day a-week model, student achievement dropped significantly. If you'd like to read Dr. Tharp's full dissertation, click the button below.
Wildlife On Highway 34: Driving Thru Sybille Canyon Is Like “Game Of Frogger”
Chuck Brown of Wheatland recalls hitting a mule deer a few years back while driving through Sybille Canyon with his wife, Kate. It was the third animal the couple has struck in more than a half-century of driving to and from University of Wyoming Cowboys football games in Laramie — but considering the high number of miles and quantity of road-crossing wildlife in the canyon, three is a fortunate number.
Recount Results: Nothing Changed, Incumbent Loses By 13 Votes In Northeastern Wyoming
The recount results are in and nothing has changed in the House District 22 race in Northeast Wyoming. Allen Slagle won the Republican nomination by the same 13 votes as he originally did in Tuesday night's primary election. Wyoming law...
Toxic blooms again prompt health worries, warnings in Wyoming
University of Wyoming research suggests longstanding presence of algal blooms in the state, but DEQ employees are still trying to better understand the conditions leading to toxin release. Andromeda Erikson, WyoFile. Wyoming health officials are again warning of dangerous summer blooms in lakes, ponds and reservoirs, blooms that can kill...
Two Former Government Leaders Honored At Heart Mountain, Wyoming
Site of an American concentration camp of World War II. Old Faithful Geyser at Yellowstone National Park(Image is author's) Not far from the famous Yellowstone National Park is a place called Heart Mountain, Wyoming. Barracks and other temporary buildings were constructed there during World War II. Heart Mountain was one of ten American concentration camps which held Japanese Americans and immigrants from Japan as prisoners during the war years.
