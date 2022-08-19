ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

OK Gov. Stitt targets teachers’ unions in executive order

By Kaylee Douglas/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C36mJ_0hNx974w00

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – Governor Kevin Stitt has issued an Executive Order to ensure Oklahoma’s teachers’ and school district employees’ right to decline an invitation and fees to join a union.

“It is time we fight back against the liberal unions that have been keeping a stranglehold on their cut of teacher pay, and stand up for Oklahoma educators’ first amendment rights,” said Governor Stitt. “Teachers should know they have the freedom to opt-in not opt-out of unions.”

The order “urges the State Board of Education to take action to ensure that payroll deductions meet the requirements of state and federal law and that school district employees are fully informed of their First Amendment rights.”

Executive Order 2022-18 Download

KFOR reviewed the Oklahoma Constitution and found mandatory unions are a misdemeanor under current law.

No one should be required, as a condition of employment, to:

– Resign from voluntary union membership;

– Become or remain a union member;

– Pay dues, fees, or charges of any kind to a labor union;

– Pay a pro rata portion of dues to any third party, in lieu of union payments; or

– Be recommended, approved, referred, or cleared by a union.

Union dues or fees may not be deducted from an employee’s wages without their authorization.”

Oklahoma Constitution (art. 23, § 1A)

Following the executive order, the Oklahoma Democratic Party tweeted , “Stitt wants the public to think that teachers don’t already have the option to opt-out with this performative EO, pretending that everyone is automatically opted in. This is an attack on unions and labor! Just more anti-everything movement!”

KFOR has reached out to Oklahoma Education Association for a comment.

“The Oklahoma Education Association is a respected organization that works tirelessly to protect and advocate for our public schools. We have always been an opt-in organization since our first meeting in 1889. We follow all state and federal laws and always have. The Supreme Court decision on JANUS also has no effect on Right to Work states like Oklahoma. The Executive Order filed on August 19, 2022 is a baseless attack on the voices of educators ahead of an important election. This only distracts from real issues like the educator shortage crisis and Oklahoma ranking 49th in education funding. The 90% of Oklahoma children who attend public schools and the professionals who serve them deserve better.”

Katherine Bishop, Oklahoma Education Association President
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Education
State
Oklahoma State
KFOR

AP: Markwayne Mullin declared winner in GOP runoff for US Senate seat

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — In the GOP Primary runoff race for the unexpired U.S. Senate seat being vacated by longtime Senator Jim Inhofe, Congressman Markwayne Mullin went up against former Oklahoma Speaker of the House T.W. Shannon. The Associated Press has called the race in favor of Markwayne Mullin.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

2 men convicted in plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday convicted two men of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020, delivering swift verdicts in a plot that was broken up by the FBI and described as a rallying cry for a U.S. civil war by anti-government extremists.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
KFOR

3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating

MULBERRY, Ark. (AP) — Federal authorities said Monday they have started a civil rights investigation following the suspension of three Arkansas law enforcement officers after a video posted on social media showed two of them beating a man while a third officer held him on the ground. The officers...
MULBERRY, AR
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
OKLAHOMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Union#Executive Order#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#The Oklahoma Constitution
KFOR

Rain ends for some, still going for other Oklahomans

The most widespread rainfall has ended as of Sunday night, however more is possible in isolated form for central Oklahoma, and in more widespread form south. Flood watches continue in southern Oklahoma as several inches of rain has fallen there. Track the rain here. Look for temps to remain in...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy