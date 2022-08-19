ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

LA 169 in Caddo Parish reopens after big rig rollover crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Officials say LA Highway 169 is reopened after a big rig rollover crash closed the road Tuesday afternoon. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office says the rollover happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of LA 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road. The highway was reopened just before 9:00 p.m.
CADDO PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

Big rig crash partially closes Highway 169

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Caddo deputies are asking drivers to avoid the 4100 block of state Highway 169 between Blanchard Furrh Road and Blanchard Latex Road as they investigate a crash, said Sheriff Steve Prator. The crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. when an 18-wheeler flipped over. Caddo Fire District 3...
SHREVEPORT, LA
cenlanow.com

Haughton couple dies in Bossier crash; 2 injured, 1 critically

HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Saturday evening head-on collision in Bossier Parish claimed the lives of a Haughton couple married less than a year. Married on Nov. 28, 2021, Noel William Budd, 76, and Holly Burcham Budd, 54, died after a crash on Bellview Road around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Louisiana State Police.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Shreveport man arrested in stolen car

Ruston Police arrested a man wanted by Caddo Parish and recovered a stolen vehicle Saturday evening. Kenny C. Montgomery, 34, was found at the Whataburger on the N. Service Road driving a 1996 Lexus SC300 coupe matching the description of a car stolen in Shreveport. The vehicle bore a Texas license plate registered to a 2009 BMW.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KTBS

Unrestrained Haughton man, woman killed in Bossier Parish Crash

HAUGHTON, La. - A head-on collision in Haughton late Saturday claimed two lives, according to Louisiana State Police. It happened in the 3000 block of Bellevue Road. Two other people were injured. The two-vehicle crash happened near Pease Meadow Road. It claimed the lives of Holly Budd, 54, and Noel...
HAUGHTON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash

Unrestrained Louisiana Man and Woman Killed, Two Others Injured in Weekend Crash. Louisiana – On August 21, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that on Saturday, August 20, 2022, just after 9:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to LSP Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, of Haughton Louisiana, were both unrestrained and died in this crash.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Warrant issued for material witness in murder trial

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police and the Caddo Parish District Attorney's office are asking for the public's help in finding a key witness in a 2018 double murder trial. A material witness warrant has been issued for Eric Dorch, 40. More warrants may be issued in connection with this matter, police said.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue elderly woman from W. Shreveport manhole

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An elderly woman is recovering after her rescue from a West Shreveport manhole Tuesday afternoon. It happened just before 5 p.m. just off Kennedy Dr. near Airport Park, where firefighters say the woman fell into an open manhole. Since the sewer access was set back from the road and not easily visible, no one saw her fall in.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KEEL Radio

Two Shreveport Men Arrested in Queensborough Shooting

On August 8, 2022, just before 1:00 a.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 2500 block of Stonewall Avenue on reports of a shooting. Police, then located a female suffering from at least one gunshot to her neck. The Shreveport Fire Department transported her to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital where we learned that her injuries were not life threatening and she was expected to make a full recovery.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier deputies help relocate alligator that was in resident’s backyard

BENTON, La. (KSLA) - Deputies with the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office took on a unique role Tuesday... gator wranglers!. On Tuesday, Aug. 23, deputies helped out a resident in Benton who had an unwelcome visitor. The 3-foot alligator had wandered onto the homeowner’s property. “Many of our animal...
BENTON, LA
KSLA

Unbuckled Haughton man and woman killed in crash; another victim fights for their life

HAUGHTON, La. (KSLA) - A vehicle crosses the center line and collides head-on with another, killing two people and leaving another fighting for their lives. On Saturday, August 20, just after 9 p.m., Louisiana State Police (LSP), Troop G, responded to a dispatch to Bellevue Road near Pease Meadow Road. When they arrived on the scene they found two vehicles had collided head-on. The crash killed two victims, Holly Budd, 54, and Noel William Budd, 76, who both were not using seatbelts.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTBS

Woman injured in Shreveport shooting early Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. – Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday at Myrtle Street and Hearne Avenue in Shreveport. Police responded to a shots fired call about 5 am. When they arrived, they found numerous shell casings and a car that had struck a light post on Hearne. Nearby on Myrtle Street another car was found that had hit a tree.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Longview man killed in single-vehicle crash near Henderson

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Friday night crash left a Longview man dead in Rusk County. According to a report by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Darrell R. Fowler, 57, of Longview, was traveling eastbound on Farm to Market Road 13, one mile east of Henderson. The preliminary investigation showed Fowler failed to negotiate a right curve and traveled into the curve at an unsafe speed. Fowler’s vehicle traveled across the roadway into the north bar ditch where it began to roll. Fowler was then ejected from his vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Man facing trial in attempted murder case kills self

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man from Shreveport who was facing trial in an attempted murder case is dead after shooting himself, the Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office says. On Monday, Aug. 22, the DA’s office reported that Brandon Richardson, 32, shot and killed himself in the Shreveport riverfront...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue dog from South Bossier fire

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A South Bossier dog will live to fetch another day, thanks to the quick actions of firefighters responding to a mobile home fire Monday evening. According to the South Bossier Fire Department, firefighters called to the home on Highway 157 just before 6 p.m....
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

