Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
Suspect charged in Garden Club Street shooting, High Point police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been charged after another man was shot and killed in High Point. According to High Point Police, they responded to Garden Club Street around 1:30 p.m. Monday and found Terrance J. Parms, 32, dead from a gunshot wound. Police say that they have arrested and charged Marcus […]
Burlington police search for suspects after armed robbery
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) Burlington officers are searching for two suspects after a gas station was robbed on Tuesday morning, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 8:56 a.m., Burlington officers responded to an armed robbery at the Fairway One Stop at 704 Chapel Hill Road. Arriving officers learned two suspects went into the […]
WXII 12
Davidson County: Bacon thief caught after 2 week crime spree, deputies say
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A two-week robbery spree concludes with man issued $78,500 bond, deputies said. Click the video player above to watch other headlines from WXII 12 News. Davidson County detectives concluded an investigation involving multiple larcenies. This theft took place from July 30 to Aug 18. The...
Winston-Salem police identified woman shot in head
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon. Police said Ashley Hartwell was shot in the head around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street. Investigators said emergency crews found her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital for...
wfmynews2.com
Teen shot dead by Greensboro police during traffic stop
Greensboro police said the 17-year-old driver was shot and killed by the officer. Police said two other teenagers were inside the car.
WSET
15-year-old Danville student taken into custody after fight, gun found in backpack
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A 15-year-old student has been arrested following a fight in school and a gun found in a backpack, the Danville Police Department said. At approximately 3:06 p.m., a fight occurred between students inside George Washington High School. After the altercation, security officers were notified and...
Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man
Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
Woman shot in head in Winston-Salem, taken to hospital in critical condition, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was shot in the head in Winston-Salem on Monday and is in the hospital in critical condition, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. At 12:28 p.m., police responded to a shooting call on East 17th Street when they were told a woman was unconscious behind a house. […]
Deadly officer-involved shooting in Greensboro was 8th in Triad in past 2 years
When a Greensboro Police officer on Sunday night shot and killed a fleeing suspect, this was at least the second time this month law enforcement officers in the Piedmont Triad had used deadly force to end a confrontation that had turned violent.
WXII 12
55-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, Dominick Barnes, 55, died from his injuries Tuesday. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, near Wendover Avenue, around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday regarding the stabbing. Authorities have not released details...
Person has life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Summit Avenue, Greensboro police say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating a stabbing in Greensboro. According to Greensboro Police Department, they responded to Summit Avenue around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday about a stabbing. When they got on the scene they found a victim who has life-threatening injuries. At this time there is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing. […]
wfmynews2.com
Winston-Salem Police investigating two violent crimes against women
Investigators say one woman died after she was set on fire Monday morning. They say another woman was shot in the head not far from her home.
Alleged gas thief returns to station 3rd time, has ‘medical event’ when confronted by Randolph County deputy
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is accused of stealing a thousand gallons of gas from a gas station. According to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, they responded to the Handy Hugo gas station on US 64 in Asheboro about a theft in progress on July 9. When deputies got to the gas station, they […]
Winston-Salem man pours gasoline on mother, sets her on fire, killing her
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man from Winston-Salem is accused of setting his mother on fire and killing her, according to Winston-Salem police. James Parker is facing charges in the death of his mother Joanna Parker. Investigators said they responded to Lyons Street before 11 a.m. Monday. Officers found Joanna...
WRAL
Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex
Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
Forsyth County inmate indicted as 2nd suspect murder of Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) — An inmate in Forsyth County jail has been indicted in connection with the killing of a Wake County deputy, according to court records. K-9 Deputy Ned Byrd, 48, of Raleigh, was shot near Battle Bridge and Auburn Knightdale roads in Raleigh just after 11 p.m. on Aug. 11, Wake County Sheriff […]
Police: North Carolina man poured gasoline on mom, set her on fire; 72-year-old woman dies at hospital
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A North Carolina woman died after being doused with gasoline and set on fire Monday morning by her son, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Officers found Joanna Parker, 72, on the porch of her home and put out the fire after being called about 10:40 a.m. to the […]
Durham County Sheriff's Office investigating drive-by shooting near I-85
Durham County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating a drive-by shooting that took place on East Club Boulevard.
WXII 12
Greensboro officer shoots, kills 17-year-old driver accused of crashing police cruiser during traffic stop
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 17-year-old is dead after a Greensboro police officer shot and killed them during a traffic stop. According to police, on Sunday, around 9:10 p.m., officers initiated a stop for a traffic violation in the 4900 block of West Market Street, near Muirs Chapel Road. Moments later, police determined the vehicle was stolen.
