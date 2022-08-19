ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Teen shot in Greensboro on Baker Road dies, police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen who was shot last week has died in Greensboro, according to a Greensboro Police Department news release. At 8:09 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to the 200 block of Baker Road when they were told bout a shooting. Officers found a gunshot victim, later identified as a 14-year-old, with […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Burlington police search for suspects after armed robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) Burlington officers are searching for two suspects after a gas station was robbed on Tuesday morning, according to a Burlington Police Department news release. Around 8:56 a.m., Burlington officers responded to an armed robbery at the Fairway One Stop at 704 Chapel Hill Road. Arriving officers learned two suspects went into the […]
BURLINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Greensboro, NC
Greensboro, NC
Crime & Safety
WFMY NEWS2

Winston-Salem police identified woman shot in head

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police said a woman is in critical condition after being shot in the head Monday afternoon. Police said Ashley Hartwell was shot in the head around 1:30 p.m. on 17th Street. Investigators said emergency crews found her unconscious. She was taken to the hospital for...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WRAL News

Durham police search for missing 43-year-old man

Durham, N.C. — Officers with the Durham Police Department are trying to find a missing man. Nathaniel Angelo Morallis, 43, of Durham, has not been seen since July, police said. Morallis is described as a Black male who stands 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds....
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
WXII 12

55-year-old man dies after being stabbed in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One man is dead after a stabbing in Greensboro. According to Greensboro police, Dominick Barnes, 55, died from his injuries Tuesday. Officers were called to the 1100 block of Summit Avenue, near Wendover Avenue, around 5:20 a.m. Tuesday regarding the stabbing. Authorities have not released details...
GREENSBORO, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRAL

Man killed in shooting at Durham apartment complex

Durham, N.C. — A man was killed in a Monday night shooting at a Durham apartment complex. Shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a shooting at the Liberty Street apartment complex in the 500 block of Liberty Street. A man was transported to...
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy