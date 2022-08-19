ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idris Elba Reveals Daughter Auditioned To Play His Daughter In 'Beast'

 4 days ago

Now, Idris…

Doting dad Idris Elba raised some eyebrows during an interview with ‘The Breakfast Club‘ where he revealed that 20-year-old daughter Isan Elba auditioned to play his daughter in Action-Thriller ‘Beast’ but ultimately didn’t land the role.

“She wants to be an actress and she auditioned,” said Elba. “And you know, it came down to chemistry in the end. You know, my daughter, she was great, but the relationship in the film and the relationship with my daughter was — the chemistry wasn’t right for film, weirdly enough. My daughter didn’t talk to me for about three weeks.”

“Beast” producer Will Packer chimed in, saying that Elba’s daughter was “very good” in the audition and “very close” to landing the role before adding, “Idris is right, some of the nuances of that real-life relationship sometimes doesn’t translate on screen.”

Iyana Halley plays Elba’s 18-year-old daughter, Meredith, and Leah Sava Jeffries plays his 13-year-old, Norah.

Naturally, some Twitter users questioned why Elba would share this potentially humiliating information while others applauded him for not giving in to nepotism.

Either way, we’re sure Isan has a bright future in Hollywood at only 20-years-old.

In ‘Beast,’ Idris Elba stars as Dr. Nate Daniels–a recently widowed husband who returns to South Africa where he first met his wife on a long-planned trip with their daughters to a game reserve managed by Martin Battles (Sharlto Copley)–an old family friend and wildlife biologist.

But what begins as a journey of healing jolts into a fearsome fight for survival when a ferocious lion (who survived survived blood-thirsty poachers and now sees all humans as the enemy) begins stalking them.

Peep the pulse-pounding trailer below:

From visceral filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur–the director of ‘Everest’ and Universal Pictures’ ‘2 Guns’ and ‘Contraband,’ ‘Beast’ is produced by Will Packer–the blockbuster producer of ‘Girls Trip,’ the ‘Ride Along’ franchise, and 10 movies that have opened No. 1 at the U.S. box office including ‘Night School,’ ‘No Good Deed’ and ‘Think Like a Man.’

‘Beast’ is now playing in theaters everywhere!

Bossip

Bossip

