ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

TV producer Steven Bochco's Pacific Palisades estate lists for $35 million

By Jack Flemming
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

The longtime home of Steven Bochco — the late TV producer behind shows such as “Hill Street Blues” and “L.A. Law” — has surfaced for sale at $35 million in Pacific Palisades.

The traditional-style estate has a few good things going for it. First off, it was built in 1937 by Paul R. Williams, the iconic architect who worked on thousands of projects across Southern California during his prolific career that included the Beverly Hills Hotel and LAX's iconic Theme Building.

The property also sits on a double-lot with 1.4 acres, making it one of only a handful of homes currently on the market in the Palisades with more than an acre.

There’s also a bit of celebrity pedigree, as the estate was once owned by actor Sylvester Stallone. Bochco bought it in 1997 and died in 2018 . His estate is overseeing the sale.

Tucked behind gates and surrounded by a masonry wall for extra privacy, the property centers on a 10,853-square-foot mansion with seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms spread across two stories. Warm woods and white walls mix in the living spaces, and the kitchen adds some flair with a brick fireplace and breakfast nook topped by a rotunda.

Another rotunda hangs above the foyer, which features walls of windows and a sweeping staircase. Other highlights include a library, wine cellar, private guest wing and family room with a projector.

Gardens and grass surround a swimming pool and spa out back. A guesthouse, cabana and tennis court complete the scene.

Bochco racked up 10 Emmy Awards during his decades-long career for “Hill Street Blues,” “L.A. Law” and “NYPD Blue.” His other credits include “Cop Rock” and “Doogie Howser, M.D.”

Aaron Kirman, Morgan Trent and Dalton Gomez of the Aaron Kirman Group at Compass hold the listing.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Real Estate
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Pacific Palisades, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul R. Williams
Person
Steven Bochco
Person
Sylvester Stallone
Variety

Olivia Wilde Breaks Silence on ‘Vicious’ CinemaCon Ambush: ‘It Was My Workplace’

This past April, Olivia Wilde was excited to introduce her upcoming film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” to theater exhibitors at CinemaCon, a ticketed industry convention. Wilde was onstage and ready to show the first footage from her second directorial project, a psychological thriller starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Suddenly, she was handed a mysterious manilla envelope, which was first reported to have had a script inside — soon after, it was reported that the contents of the envelope were actually child custody papers from her former partner, Jason Sudeikis. At the time, Sudeikis declined having anything to do with the incident, stating...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Industry#Housing List#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#The Beverly Hills Hotel#Lax
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
404K+
Followers
68K+
Post
187M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy