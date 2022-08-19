ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

'This is a major crisis': Casualty doctor warns that ambulance services across the country are struggling to cut down on waiting times with around 34,000 patients a month harmed by delays

By Sophie Huskisson
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A leading casualty doctor warned yesterday of a ‘major crisis’ in ambulance services across the nation.

In a week where a 90-year-old woman had to wait 40 hours for an ambulance, more horror stories are continuing to surface.

Experts say around 34,000 patients a month come to some form of harm as a result of ambulance delays and about 4,000 come to severe harm.

Response times have continued to worsen, with the average time in July for ambulances dealing with life-threatening illnesses or injuries, increasing to nine minutes and 35 seconds.

This is the joint longest average response time since records began in 2017, according to NHS figures.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xSNa7_0hNx8SFV00
A leading casualty doctor warned yesterday of a ‘major crisis’ in ambulance services across the nation. Jackie Hulbert (pictured), 78, was left lying on her bedroom floor for 11 hours waiting for an ambulance after a fall at her home in Barwell, Leicestershire, last month. She died two days later in hospital from sepsis

And ambulance response times to emergency calls such as burns, epilepsy and strokes increased from an average of 51 minutes and 38 seconds in June to 59 minutes and seven seconds last month – more than triple the target of 18 minutes.

Dr Katherine Henderson, president of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine, said one of the main issues was difficulties in ambulances offloading patients when at hospital.

‘It is a national problem,’ she told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme. ‘It is happening because we can’t get patients out of hospital back into the community because there aren’t the community beds.

‘This is a major crisis. The reasonable expectation of a healthcare system is that if you call an ambulance, an ambulance turns up quickly and you get the care you need... we have broken that fundamental promise with the public of being able to do that.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BLJZc_0hNx8SFV00
Lynne Jones (pictured left with her husband Bryn, right), 62, from Llynclys near Oswestry in Shropshire, lay on a concrete path for more than ten hours with a broken leg waiting for an ambulance on August 12

Yesterday the Daily Mail reported how Daphne Syms, 90, waited 40 hours for an ambulance after breaking her hip in a fall at her home in St Austell, Cornwall – then spent the night waiting outside the hospital to be admitted.

Now it has emerged that Lynne Jones, 62, from Llynclys near Oswestry in Shropshire, lay on a concrete path for more than ten hours with a broken leg waiting for an ambulance on August 12.

West Midlands Ambulance Service apologised and said pressures it was seeing in health and social care were leading to ‘long hospital handover delays’.

Jackie Hulbert, 78, was left lying on her bedroom floor for 11 hours waiting for an ambulance after a fall at her home in Barwell, Leicestershire, last month. She died two days later in hospital from sepsis.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CBYSb_0hNx8SFV00
Experts say around 34,000 patients a month come to some form of harm as a result of ambulance delays and about 4,000 come to severe harm. Picture: NHS ambulances outside a hospital in London on August 19

Her son Mathew said: ‘My mum’s case is not unique. This should be considered a national emergency. It’s not right. It’s not good enough.’

East Midlands Ambulance Service said it was ‘deeply sorry’ it was unable to get to her sooner.

A Department of Health spokesman said was taking action to support ambulance services.

‘This includes the NHS investing £150million to help ambulance services meet pressures and £20million this year to upgrade the ambulance fleet,’ he said.

‘We have also grown the ambulance and support staff workforce by almost 40 per cent since 2010.’

Comments / 16

FemalePatriot
4d ago

My son is a paramedic working night shift; he doesn’t stop long enough to grab a meal on a 12hr shift. It’s been like this since hospitals cut staffing. It takes 45mins or longer to hand off a patient at the ER. It use to only take 5-10mins. Calls back up while he’s stuck in the ER.

Reply(1)
9
PeachesTheCat272
3d ago

You mean to tell me your socialized medicine isn't working? Who would have thought 🙄

Reply(1)
9
Related
The Independent

NHS 111 delays ‘leave patients waiting 20 times longer than target’

Patients calling NHS 111 are being left waiting for operators to answer 20 times longer than the expected time, according to new figures. The service aims for calls to be answered in less than 20 seconds on average but the latest provisional data shows the average answer time in July was 395 seconds, or six and a half minutes. Only 43.2 per cent of all calls were answered within one minute, down from 52 per cent in January, the Telegraph reports. The NHS is seeking to bolster the 111 line ahead of what it expects to be an overwhelmingly busy...
HEALTH SERVICES
The Independent

NHS chiefs give hospitals deadline to stop ambulance delays

NHS hospitals with the longest waiting times for patients in the back of ambulances have been told they have a month to stop all delays, The Independent has learnt.An internal briefing by NHS leaders in the Midlands, seen by The Independent, reveals 10 hospitals have been put on a “priority” list nationally and must “eliminate” all “ambulance handover delays” by 30 September It comes as data revealed last week found 152,000 ambulance hours had been lost due to crews waiting to hand off patients to hospitals. The briefing reveals five of the NHS trusts singled out are in the Midlands:...
HEALTH SERVICES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynne Jones
Person
Katherine Henderson
The Independent

Hundreds of doctors angry over new pay deal likely to leave NHS, survey reveals

Hundreds of doctors in Wales are now more likely to leave the Welsh NHS as a result of a “disappointing” pay deal announced last month, the British Medical Association has warned.More than a third of the 1,397 doctors who responded to the BMA Cymru survey said they are angry over the Welsh Government’s offer of a 4.5% wage increase.Some 79% of them said the below inflation pay rise, which will apply to consultants, junior doctors and GPs, had further decreased morale.Three times as many members responded to their survey compared with last year, which the BMA said shows the strength...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Young pregnant lawyer who died a day after a chicken sandwich put her in hospital vomiting and with severe back pain could've survived if she was given the right medication

When Annie O'Brien began suffering from severe back pain, a Melbourne emergency doctor should have known she needed antibiotics, medical experts say. Annie O'Brien would likely have survived a sepsis infection if she had been given antibiotics after arriving at a Melbourne hospital, medical experts have told an inquest. The...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother-of-eight who didn't leave the house for years and couldn't look in the mirror due to rare condition that caused her nose to collapse dies at 47 years old

A mother-of-eight who spent years indoors because she was self-conscious about her appearance has died at the age of 47. 'Glamorous' Nicola Kilby avoided her reflection and refused to be photographed due to a rare illness which affected her entire body and altered the way she looked. The condition, known...
HEALTH
LADbible

Expert warns never to spend longer than five minutes on the loo

According to the experts if you're spending more than five minutes sitting on the loo at a time then you're doing it wrong. Research from Topps Tiles reckons that Brits spend about three and a half hours on the toilet each week, split up into stints of about five minutes on average and between four and seven trips a day.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulance Services#Ambulances#The Ambulance#Medical Services#General Health#Nhs#Bbc Radio 4
Daily Mail

Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears

A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
HEART DISEASE
Daily Mail

The best hobbies for warding off dementia revealed: Major study finds reading books or playing an instrument slashes risk by 23%, yoga and dancing have a 17% protective effect and joining a club or volunteering cuts chance by 7%

It's finally been settled. The best way to protect yourself against dementia is to keep your brain stimulated, a major review suggests. People who regularly read books, played musical instruments or keep a personal diary have a 23 per cent lower risk of developing the condition. The analysis of dozens...
YOGA
The Independent

‘No shower, cooker or freezer’: Thousands of older women face stark choices in ‘apocalyptic’ cost crisis

Hundreds of thousands of women aged over 65 are struggling as soaring prices cripple their finances, with many forced to turn off fans, cookers and even lights to save money.Campaigners told The Independent women women are among those hit hardest by the “apocalyptic” cost of living crisis as they warned their physical and mental health are suffering.Researchers found 55 per cent of women in the over-65 age group are being forced to cut spending on everyday expenses, substantially more than the 44 per cent of men who said the same.One in three women over 65 in England – about...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Daily Mail

The forgotten four who 'burned to death' and were left in a grave of rubble for TWO MONTHS: Police reveal identities of 'trafficked' Vietnamese migrants 'who died in Oldham mill fire' - including married father, 39

The four Vietnamese nationals who are believed to have been inside a mill when a blaze ripped through the building in May have been named by police, who are also probing if they were all illegally trafficked to the UK. Specialist officers began searching Bismark House Mill, in Oldham, Greater...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Three ways to reduce the risk of dementia and the seven warning signs to look out for

DEMENTIA is now the biggest killer and the most feared health condition in the UK. But there are ways you can keep your brain healthy and reduce the risk of contracting it. Around one million people currently live with dementia and more than half the population admits they would put off seeking a diagnosis for up to a year or more because they are terrified about the results.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy

The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Tragedy as children ‘sit next to the body of their mother for eight hours’ after she died suddenly on flight as family returned to start a ‘new chapter’ in Britain after living in Hong Kong for 15 years

Children were 'sat next to the body of their mother for eight hours' after she died suddenly on a flight as the family returned home to the UK to begin a 'new chapter' after living in Hong Kong for 15 years. Helen Rhodes, a 'devoted' mother, died suddenly as she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

555K+
Followers
55K+
Post
239M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy