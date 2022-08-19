ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experts say drivers can be cautiously optimistic about falling gas prices

By Hannah Brandt
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — Drivers are getting some relief as gas prices go down. AAA says the national average for a gallon of gas is now just below $4.

Climate bill’s unlikely beneficiary: US oil and gas industry

As we roll into election season, the Biden administration hopes drivers are pumped by the drop in prices.

“65 consecutive days of decline, so yes a bit of much needed breathing room,” White House economic adviser Jared Bernstein said.

Bernstein says President Joe Biden has worked hard to bring costs down for drivers. He points to efforts like the release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve and a waiver that allows more widespread use of gasoline mixed with ethanol, made from corn not crude oil.

“It’s hard to bend a global price. I think we’ve done a lot in that regard,” Bernstein said.

The president’s team wants to see the downward trend continue, but experts say a number of things could send prices back up.

AAA spokesman Andrew Gross says there are two main things impacting the cost of gas in the U.S.

“The driving habits of Americans as well as the global price of oil. And you really can’t impact what’s going on somewhere else around the world,” Gross said.

He also tells people they should keep an eye on the sky, as many American oil refineries are clustered along the Gulf Coast.

“We’re heading into the heart of hurricane season and hurricane season can do a lot of disrupting,” Gross said.

Traffic deaths are up because of risky driver behaviors and safety advocates want to address it

He maintains that leaders like Biden typically can’t do much to control the ups and downs of gas prices. But barring any unexpected global events or hurricane related problems he says drivers should feel cautiously optimistic.

“We should continue to see these moderating gas prices and gasoline fall into a more normal range,” Gross said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTAB - BigCountryHomepage.com.

