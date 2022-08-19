ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, OK

Osage County Sheriff’s Office captain dies in vehicle crash

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hDBgo_0hNx8N5600

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – An Osage County Sheriff’s Office captain died in a vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash occurred before 8 a.m. at U.S. 60 East and Oklahoma 18 in Osage, according to Sarah Stewart, Director of Media Operations for Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GRDPy_0hNx8N5600
Capt. William Hargraves, photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Osage Sheriff Eddie Virden identified the victim as Capt. William “Willy” Hargraves.

He was driving east on U.S. 60 as another vehicle was heading south on OK-18. The other vehicle crossed the highway and struck his vehicle, according to Stewart.

One killed in accident involving motorcycle, 2 cars

Highway Patrol troopers are still investigating how the crash occurred.

“There is a stop sign there at OK-18, but we are still investigating what happened,” Stewart said.

Stewart did not have information on the condition of the other driver, but said that no one else was transported.

Hargraves was on his way to the Sheriff’s Office when the crash occurred.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Willy’s family and everyone affected by this event,” Virden said on social media Friday afternoon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zFMlP_0hNx8N5600
Hargraves on the job years ago. Photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Hargraves’ career at the Sheriff’s Office went back nearly 25 years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nJa6_0hNx8N5600
Hargraves in uniform. Photo from Osage County Sheriff’s Office

Former Sheriff Russell Cottle hired Hargraves as a jailer in 1998.

Hargraves was promoted to field deputy in 2000. He was promoted to K-9 handler three years later. He and his K-9 Jasmine worked drug interdiction and drug detection for Osage County’s public schools.

Free Oklahoma State Fair tickets, cinnamon rolls offered for donating blood

He rose to the rank of patrol sergeant in 2004; his duties included supervising patrol shifts while continuing to work with his K-9 partner.

His ascent continued in 2006 with a promotion to patrol lieutenant. As patrol lieutenant, he supervised all of patrol and conducted criminal investigations for the west area of Osage County.

Hargraves was promoted to jail lieutenant in 2020. He supervised the Osage County Detention Center and Transportation Division’s day-to-day operations.

He achieved the rank of jail administrator/captain in 2021, and in 2022 became captain of investigations.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Two sent to the hospital after crash on Highway 75

TULSA, Okla. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash early Wednesday. Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded to the crash on Highway 75 near West 23rd Street. Troopers say witnesses told them one car was driving recklessly and rear-ended another car. Both drivers were taken to the...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Osage County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Osage County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
news9.com

2 Women Accused Of Burglarizing Home In Pawnee County Arrested

Cleveland Police have arrested two women accused of burglarizing a home in Pawnee County. According to police, officers arrested Shelly Crain and Lori Bailey on Monday. Police say both women have a criminal history and one of them was wearing an ankle monitor after getting let out on bond for a separate case.
PAWNEE COUNTY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capt#Traffic Accident#Media Operations#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#The Sheriff S Office
KTUL

2 injured during shooting at Tulsa grocery store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two people have been taken to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victims' vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white...
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KTUL

BAPD investigating armed, barricaded person incident

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department reported an armed and barricaded person near West Princeton Place and North Aster Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on August 21. Upon investigation the individual was an adult male, found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The...
BROKEN ARROW, OK
news9.com

2 Shot While Riding Bikes Near Apache, Police Investigating

Tulsa Police are investigating a shooting near North Peoria and Apache that injured two people Saturday evening. Police say the two victims were riding bikes along North Saint Louis around 7:20 p.m. when they were shot. Officers say both were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive. Police...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In

A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
TULSA, OK
kaynewscow.com

Jail bookings Aug. 15-19

The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 15-19 include:. Travis Andrew Alvey, 35, Ponca City, larceny, unauthorized use of a bank card and domestic abuse. Shane Andrew Bledsoe, 35, assault on a police officer. Don L. Atchison, 38, Blackwell,...
KAY COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

35K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy