Chesterfield County, SC

Multiple students injured in Chesterfield County school bus crash: officials

By Connor Lomis
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

JEFFERSON, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Multiple injuries have been reported in a Chesterfield County school bus crash Friday, according to school district officials.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road.

Officials say eight students were rushed to an area hospital, and 24 were on board in total. The kids were coming from Jefferson Elementary and New Heights Middle.

The status of those students was updated Saturday afternoon with all students having since been released from the hospital.

City
Jefferson, SC
Chesterfield County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Chesterfield County, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Suspect turns himself in after fleeing deadly hit-and-run crash on foot in west Charlotte, police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man accused of fleeing his overturned car on foot after a crash that left another man dead in west Charlotte Sunday morning turned himself in to police hours later, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said the crash happened around 1:08 a.m. Sunday morning. Officers responded to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
