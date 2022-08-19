Read full article on original website
Related
delaware.gov
Governor Carney Orders Lowering of Flags
WILMINGTON, Del. – In recognition and memory of Senator Richard Cordrey’s service to the State of Delaware, Governor Carney has ordered the Delaware flag at state buildings and facilities be flown at half-staff until sunset on August 27, 2022. Governor Carney also released the following statement:. “I was...
delaware.gov
DNREC to Host Community Workshop on Proposed Biogas Facility in Southern Delaware
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Public Invited to Sept. 28 Virtual Event to Discuss Permits for Bioenergy Devco Before Company Can Expand Operations. The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control will hold a virtual community workshop on Wednesday, Sept. 28 about a proposal by Bioenergy Devco (BDC) to expand its existing composting facility in Seaford, Del. to transform organic waste into renewable energy. The proposed project will require multiple permits from DNREC, spanning several of the Department’s divisions, including Air Quality, Waste and Hazardous Substances, and Water. Detailed information about the project and community resources are available at de.gov/biodevco.
delaware.gov
Secretary of State Announces Leadership Change
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. Dover, Del.—Secretary of State Jeff Bullock on Monday announced that Jessica Welch will lead the Delaware Tourism Office as its next director. Welch most recently served as communications director of the Delaware Division of Small Business. “Jessica brings an immense wealth...
delaware.gov
TranspARTation Grant Opportunity for Schools Returns for 2022-2023 School Year
Read the latest news on coronavirus in Delaware. The Delaware Division of the Arts has announced the return of the popular transpARTation grant opportunity for Delaware schools. Schools may request up to $500 toward travel expenses, to include buses, fuel, parking, and tolls associated with these trips. “Access to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
delaware.gov
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” Plan for a Sober Ride Home
DOVER, Del. (August 22, 2022)– The Delaware Office of Highway Safety (OHS), in partnership with NHTSA, is participating in the national enforcement mobilization “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over”. From August 19 through September 5, OHS will be partnering with State and local law enforcement, working together to have a consistent police presence across the State to stop drunk driving and potentially save lives.
delaware.gov
The Mezzanine Gallery to Exhibit “Inner Reflections” by Kiara Florez
Wilmington, Del. (August 24, 2022) – The Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery presents 2022 DDOA Individual Artist Fellow Kiara Florez’s exhibition, Inner Reflections, running September 2-23, 2022. Guests are invited to attend a Meet-the-Artist Reception on Friday, September 9, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Painter Kiara Florez...
Comments / 0