Man jailed, accused of indecency with a child, other charges

LUBBOCK, Texas — A man was arrested and charged with assaulting a public servant and evading arrest Tuesday. He was also charged with five counts of indecency with a child Thursday, according to jail records.

Matthew Beberniss, 51, was arrested by the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office at a location in the county.

EverythingLubbock.com obtained a heavily redacted report written by the sheriff’s office and has requested further information.

The redacted report said a Child Protective Services report was made July 29 about the sexual abuse of a child and that LCSO was made aware of it on August 3.

The redacted report also said the crime was committed July 27 and that Beberniss was the suspect.

No other information was in the redacted report.

As of Friday, Beberniss remained in the Lubbock County Detention Center in lieu of a $246,000 bond.

