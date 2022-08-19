Read full article on original website
This Entire Family Is Missing From Chicago, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
What's on the list of Chicago monuments the mayor's advisory panel wants removed?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
You Can Still have Summer Fun In Chicago During August at These Great EventsNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Dog missing for 5 years, technology and compassion brings Dottie home to her owners.James Patrick
"Raksha Bandhan - Universal Oneness Day" celebration with Civic Leaders and First Responders in western ChicagolandVinod PandeyNaperville, IL
White Sox, Orioles clash after single-game excursions
The Baltimore Orioles took a victorious side trip prior to their Tuesday night home game against the Chicago White Sox. The White Sox remain on their own unusual trip. The Orioles split a pair of games in Boston on Friday and Saturday, then beat the Red Sox 5-3 on Sunday night in Williamsport, Pa. Then they headed back home.
Pujols closes final Wrigley chapter among all-time Cubs foes
When Albert Pujols drove that impossible-to-drive pitch into the left-field bleachers Monday night, everybody in the place was shocked. Awestruck. Gobsmacked. “If you want to know how to give up a home run to Albert Pujols, I can pretty much write a book about it,” said former Cubs All-Star Ryan Dempster.
Here's why Joe Maddon may not be done managing yet
Joe Maddon is spending time in Florida completing the "three G's" of "golfing, gardening and grilling," according to the Tampa Bay Times. Maddon, the former Cubs skipper fired after 2019, was fired from his manager position from the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season. But despite the unexpected firing, he holds no hard feelings towards the organization.
Albert Pujols blasts historic home run in Wrigley return
If this is Albert Pujols' last Wrigley Field series of a Hall of Fame career, he's leaving a mark on his way out. On Monday night, he left that mark in the left-field bleachers when he belted his 693rd career home run, leading off the seventh, for the difference in a 1-0 Cardinals victory over the Cubs in the opener of a five-game series — off a Drew Smyly pitch that was well out of the top of the strike zone.
White Sox send prospects to Double-A for 'Project Birmingham'
White Sox assistant general manager/player development, Chris Getz, came up with the name "Project Birmingham" to characterize the move of numerous prospects over to Double-A Birmingham. The idea is to create a collective development between the top young prospects in the farm system. Prospects from Single-A Kannapolis and High-A Winston...
Cubs' Ian Happ joins elite company in franchise history
Whatever the Cubs do next with Ian Happ, they'll be able to say they watched him for six seasons do something few in franchise history have accomplished. When Happ hit his 13th home run of the season in Sunday's first inning against the Brewers' Brandon Woodruff, he became the 26th player to hit 100 home runs as a Cub, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Ernie Banks, Billy Williams, Ron Santo and Ryne Sandberg near the top, as well as current and former teammates Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Javy Báez and Willson Contreras.
Liam Hendriks on pace for another White Sox record
Liam Hendriks is a record breaker. Earlier this season, he cracked into the top-10 list for most saves with the White Sox franchise. He also currently holds the record for most saves completed by an Australian-born player in MLB. Now, he's just two saves away from another record. Hendriks has...
Cubs' Hendricks: 'I need to perform' to earn 2nd extension
Sometime in the next two months, Kyle Hendricks is expected to be the last man standing from the Cubs’ 2016 championship roster. How long he might remain standing probably comes down to what suddenly looks like one of the biggest seasons of his career in 2023 after acknowledging Monday that a small capsular tear in his shoulder has officially ended his season and refocused him on the final year of his four-year, $55.5 million deal.
Michael Jordan will be included in PGA 2K23
Tiger Woods will be the face of the PGA 2K23 cover this year. But, he won't be the only GOAT in the game. Michael Jordan, Chicago Bulls legend and Hall of Famer, will be included in the popular simulation golf game. 2K is offering the “Michael Jordan Bonus Pack” as part of the pre-order process, allowing golf fans and gamers to use the basketball legend as a golf character.
Why Blackhawks prospect Wyatt Kaiser's stock is rising
The Blackhawks are in the beginning stages of a full-scale rebuild, and a big part of the process hinges on replenishing their pipeline and turning prospects into eventual impact-type players at the NHL level. One player whose stock has quietly but quickly increased is defenseman Wyatt Kaiser, who was selected...
How valuable is Ian Happ's rare switch-hitting power?
They asked Ian Happ to stop switch-hitting as a freshman at the University of Cincinnati. Three years later, the Cubs drafted him ninth overall. Two years after that, he and Pirates rookie Josh Bell both surpassed Chipper Jones’ National League rookie record for a switch hitter of 23 home runs — both coming up just short of the major-league record of 27 shared by Eddie Murray and Tony Clark.
Check out potential first glimpse of Cubs' future outfield
Hours before their game Tuesday, the South Bend Cubs posted their typical daily starting lineup tweet. Except there was something different about their lineup on this day: It included the Cubs’ top 2 prospects, and three of their top 10 overall, according to MLB Pipeline’s rankings. While we...
Chicago Bears schedule 2022-23: Official dates, preseason record
The Chicago Bears schedule for 2022-23 features opponents from the NFC East and the AFC East with their usual matchups against the NFC North. The schedule is slated as the ninth-easiest amongst the entire NFL. Here's the official schedule for the Bears:. Week 1, 9/11: vs San Francisco 49ers. Week...
Orioles hold off White Sox, Dylan Cease to win 5-3
Ryan Mountcastle hit a three-run homer off Dylan Cease in the first inning, and Felix Bautista pitched out of an eighth-inning jam to help the Baltimore Orioles hold on for a 5-3 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. Cease (12-6) allowed four runs in 5 1/3 innings,...
Former Bears defensive back signs with San Francisco 49ers
Tashaun Gipson, former defensive back for the Chicago Bears, signed with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Adam Schefter. Gipson, 32, played the last two seasons of his ongoing 10-year career with the Bears. He played defensive back and a lot of safety. In two seasons with Chicago, Gipson recorded...
Cubs minor-league roundup: Amaya, Canario, Wicks, Alzolay
Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya dislocated his left ring finger, but it doesn’t look like it will sideline him long. Cubs VP of player development Jared Banner said Amaya, who exited Double-A Tennessee’s game early on Friday, is considered day-to-day. “He'll probably be out a week, maybe,” Banner...
When do the Chicago Bears play again?
The Chicago Bears have one final preseason game to play. The team will play their final game on the road against the Cleveland Browns on Saturday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. The Bears hold a perfect 2-0 record in the preseason. They've defeated the Kansas City Chiefs and the Seattle Seahawks in the preseason slate so far.
Michael Kopech leaves game in first inning with injury
Michael Kopech left Monday's White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning with left knee soreness, according to the team. Kopech experienced visible discomfort during warm-ups on the mound before facing the Royals' first batter. After a brief congregation with pitching coach Ethan Katz, Kopech gave it a shot.
Farrell to join Cubs for 2nd stint with Wednesday start
The Cubs will call up right-hander Luke Farrell from Triple-A Iowa to start Wednesday vs. the Cardinals, manager David Ross announced. Farrell rejoined the Cubs on a minor-league deal over the offseason for a second stint, having previously spent 2018 in the organization. He made 20 appearances (two starts) with...
Cubs don’t rule out 2022 debut for Brennen Davis
Outfielder Brennen Davis, the Cubs’ top prospect when the season started, is five rehab games into his return from back surgery and, barring setback, could be back with his Triple-A Iowa club within a week or so. Just in time for Cubs fans to get a look at him...
