Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pajaronian.com
Victims ID’d in fatal plane crash
WATSONVILLE—The Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Coroner has identified the three victims in a midair collision between two airplanes on Aug. 18 above Watsonville Municipal Airport. Carl Kruppa, 75, and Nannette Plett-Kruppa, 67, both of Winton, Calif. were aboard the Cessna 340 twin-engine plane, while Stuart Camenson, 32, of...
pajaronian.com
Watsonville artist’s sculpture heads to Burning Man
Every year, tens of thousands of people from across the globe gather in Nevada’s Black Rock Desert for Burning Man, an experimental festival focused on art, self-expression and community. The week-long event has participants arrive with their own shelter, food and water, and supplies to make their own artistic...
pajaronian.com
Photos: Santa Cruz County Jamboree | High school football
APTOS—The high school football season unofficially kicked off this past weekend with the Santa Cruz County Jamboree at Cabrillo College. St. Francis, Pajaro Valley and Watsonville high schools along with four other schools within the county scrimmaged for the first time this season at Carl Conelly Stadium on Aug. 19.
pajaronian.com
Watsonville High graduate makes national FFA competition
WATSONVILLE—Juan Herrera has been keeping busy since he graduated from Watsonville High School (WHS) in 2021. After landing a job with K&D Landscaping while still in school, Herrera rose up through the ranks, starting in the maintenance crew and finally working on larger residential and commercial projects. It was during his time at K&D that he discovered his love of construction management, which he is now pursuing through an internship with Granite Construction.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pajaronian.com
Mustangs’ football team making strides to return winning culture
WATSONVILLE—Monte Vista Christian senior Kyle Recotta is on a mission to accomplish some big things for the Mustangs’ football team this upcoming season. Especially after a challenging year plagued with injuries and going winless in the difficult Pacific Coast Athletic League’s Gabilan Division a year ago. “My...
Comments / 0