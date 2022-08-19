ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Joc Pederson batting cleanup for Giants on Tuesday

San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Pederson will man left field after Thairo Estrada was benched on the road versus Tigers' righty Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
numberfire.com

Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday

Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Jorge Alfaro starting Sunday afternoon for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Austin Slater starting Sunday afternoon for San Francisco

San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Slater for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.4...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
numberfire.com

Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening

Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Oakland's Jonah Bride resting on Tuesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Bride will head to the bench after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base, Seth Brown was moved to left field, and Stephen Vogt was positioned at first. According to Baseball Savant on 92 batted...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Jose Azocar starting Sunday for San Diego

San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Azocar is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Azocar for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thairo Estrada
Person
Wilmer Flores
numberfire.com

Justin Turner sitting for Dodgers on Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner will move to the bench on Tuesday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

George Springer leading off for Blue Jays on Tuesday

Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Springer will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Josh Winckowski and Boston. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Springer for 19.0 FanDuel points...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles

Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Sunday afternoon

San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Myers for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.4 FanDuel points.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
numberfire.com

Marlins position Jesus Aguilar at first base on Tuesday night

Miami Marins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is batting third in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar will man first base after Lewin Diaz was rested on the road versus left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Aguilar to score 10.1 FanDue points at the salary of $2,500.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jon Berti out of Miami's Tuesday lineup against Oakland

Miami Marlins utility-man Jon Berti is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Berti will take a break after Joey Wendle was shifted to third base and Miguel Rojas was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 173 batted balls this season, Berti has accounted for a 6.4%...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee Monday

The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Narvaez will handle home plate for Monday night's game against the Dodgers. He'll bat ninth while Victor Caratini sits. Narvaez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Twins' Jorge Polanco batting third on Tuesday

Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Polanco will start at second base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Tim Beckham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Polanco for 11.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
NewsBreak
MLB
numberfire.com

Victor Robles sitting for Nationals on Tuesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robles will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luke Voit starting at first base. Voit will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Riley Adams catching for Nationals on Tuesday

Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Adams will catch for right-hander Erick Fedde on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Tres Barrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Meibrys Viloria catching for Texas on Tuesday night

Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Viloria will start behind the plate after Jonah Heim was benched on the road versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Viloria to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Jose Trevino joining Yankees' dugout Tuesday

New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Trevino will take a seat after going hitless in Monday's contest against the Mets. Kyle Higashioka will catch for Frankie Montas and bat ninth. Higgy has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy