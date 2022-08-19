Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson batting cleanup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Pederson will man left field after Thairo Estrada was benched on the road versus Tigers' righty Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Jorge Alfaro starting Sunday afternoon for San Diego
San Diego Padres catcher Jorge Alfaro is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Alfaro is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Alfaro for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Austin Slater starting Sunday afternoon for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Slater for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.4...
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
numberfire.com
Oakland's Jonah Bride resting on Tuesday
Oakland Athletics infielder Jonah Bride is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Bride will head to the bench after Tony Kemp was shifted to second base, Seth Brown was moved to left field, and Stephen Vogt was positioned at first. According to Baseball Savant on 92 batted...
numberfire.com
Jose Azocar starting Sunday for San Diego
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Azocar is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Azocar for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Justin Turner sitting for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner will move to the bench on Tuesday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1...
numberfire.com
George Springer leading off for Blue Jays on Tuesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder George Springer is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Springer will start at designated hitter on Tuesday and bat first versus right-hander Josh Winckowski and Boston. Whit Merrifield returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Springer for 19.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Sunday afternoon
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Myers for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Marlins position Jesus Aguilar at first base on Tuesday night
Miami Marins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is batting third in Tuesday's lineup against the Oakland Athletics. Aguilar will man first base after Lewin Diaz was rested on the road versus left-hander Zach Logue. numberFire's models project Aguilar to score 10.1 FanDue points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Jon Berti out of Miami's Tuesday lineup against Oakland
Miami Marlins utility-man Jon Berti is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Oakland Athletics. Berti will take a break after Joey Wendle was shifted to third base and Miguel Rojas was aligned at shortstop. Per Baseball Savant on 173 batted balls this season, Berti has accounted for a 6.4%...
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Narvaez will handle home plate for Monday night's game against the Dodgers. He'll bat ninth while Victor Caratini sits. Narvaez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy...
numberfire.com
Twins' Jorge Polanco batting third on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Polanco will start at second base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Tim Beckham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Polanco for 11.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Victor Robles sitting for Nationals on Tuesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Robles will move to the bench on Tuesday with Luke Voit starting at first base. Voit will bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Riley Adams catching for Nationals on Tuesday
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Adams will catch for right-hander Erick Fedde on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Tres Barrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Texas on Tuesday night
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Viloria will start behind the plate after Jonah Heim was benched on the road versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Viloria to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino joining Yankees' dugout Tuesday
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Trevino will take a seat after going hitless in Monday's contest against the Mets. Kyle Higashioka will catch for Frankie Montas and bat ninth. Higgy has...
