Several water main breaks in Lubbock after city increases water pressure

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On Thursday, August 18, the City of Lubbock Water Department increased water pressure in west Lubbock, so crews could install necessary equipment at the South Milwaukee water tower.

The increased pressure inadvertently caused water main breaks at:

42nd Street and Nashville

29th Street and Slide

4th Street and Indiana

34th – 35th Streets and Orlando

Slide Road in front of South Plains Mall

City Pipeline Maintenance crews worked throughout Thursday evening and overnight to make all necessary repairs. There are no active water leaks at this time. The water distribution system continued normal function throughout the repairs, and is performing as normal.

The Streets Department will begin paving repairs next week.

End of release.

