Lubbock, TX

Several water main breaks in Lubbock after city increases water pressure

By News Release &amp; Posted By Staff |
 4 days ago

The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:

On Thursday, August 18, the City of Lubbock Water Department increased water pressure in west Lubbock, so crews could install necessary equipment at the South Milwaukee water tower.

The increased pressure inadvertently caused water main breaks at:

  • 42nd Street and Nashville
  • 29th Street and Slide
  • 4th Street and Indiana
  • 34th – 35th Streets and Orlando
  • Slide Road in front of South Plains Mall

City Pipeline Maintenance crews worked throughout Thursday evening and overnight to make all necessary repairs. There are no active water leaks at this time. The water distribution system continued normal function throughout the repairs, and is performing as normal.

The Streets Department will begin paving repairs next week.

End of release.

Julia Diaz
3d ago

City of Lubbock is growing in the housing and population, therefore; we are probably not well prepared for the growth as far as the water pressure needing to feed into the new housing developments. which is higher cost for repairs for the higher demand of the water supply.

