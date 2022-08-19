ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Alianna DeFreeze's killer

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supreme Court of Ohio last Thursday unanimously upheld the death sentence for Christopher Whitaker, the man convicted of killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in the winter of 2017. Writing for the Court, Justice Patrick F. Fischer graphically recounted Whitaker's rape, torture, and murder of the Cleveland...
CDC update on E. coli outbreak in Ohio: Several sick people linked to eating romaine lettuce at Wendy's

CLEVELAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided an update on the outbreak of E. coli cases in Ohio and several surrounding states. The CDC says there are now 37 reported cases in four states, including Ohio. While a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.
New prescription web service helping people needing COVID-19 medications

CLEVELAND — Dr. B's telehealth service launched Wednesday in 41 states, including Ohio. It's a low or no-cost service for those who need a prescription for Paxlovid or molnupiravir (Lagevrio), the two at-home oral COVID-19 antivirals that received emergency authorization for use by the FDA. Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID antiviral...
Former Ohio State football player charged with kidnapping, robbery in Tennessee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ohio State football player has been charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee last week. According to an affidavit, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on Aug. 18. The victim told police the man, identified as 23-year-old Marcus Williamson, forced her to drive him to an ATM where he gave the victim her debit card back. Williamson then told the woman to withdraw $500 from the ATM, which she did.
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night

ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
