MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ohio State football player has been charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee last week. According to an affidavit, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on Aug. 18. The victim told police the man, identified as 23-year-old Marcus Williamson, forced her to drive him to an ATM where he gave the victim her debit card back. Williamson then told the woman to withdraw $500 from the ATM, which she did.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO