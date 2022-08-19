Read full article on original website
Hidden role of a religious lobbying group in Ohio’s education ‘backpack bill’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by the Ohio Capital Journal. An Ohio bill that would send public education money to private schools if a student chooses to attend one was written with help from religious lobbying group the Center for Christian Virtue and a think tank that promotes charter schools.
'We're desperately worried about food': For Ohio foodbanks, a bad situation gets worse
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Editor's note: This story was originally published by Ohio Capital Journal. Ohioans have seen some respite from high fuel costs in recent months. But those who provide food to millions of poor people in the state say their situation is only deteriorating. Global supply-chain problems, labor...
Medina among 10 Ohio counties to ban wind, solar projects under new state law
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — At least 10 Ohio counties have passed resolutions blocking the development of new utility scale wind and solar projects within all or part of their jurisdictions in the last year. The counties' moves come after the October 2021 enactment of a state law giving the...
Ohio's largest Head Start program, Cleveland's 'Step Forward,' urgently needs teachers
CLEVELAND — Labor shortages have affected nearly every industry you can think of. Early childhood education is no exception. Ohio’s largest Head Start program, Cleveland-based “Step Forward” is in desperate need of staff. They are hoping to fill 100 positions as soon as possible, nearly 90% of which are teachers. And there's a good chance you may qualify.
Ohio Supreme Court upholds death sentence for Alianna DeFreeze's killer
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Supreme Court of Ohio last Thursday unanimously upheld the death sentence for Christopher Whitaker, the man convicted of killing 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze in the winter of 2017. Writing for the Court, Justice Patrick F. Fischer graphically recounted Whitaker's rape, torture, and murder of the Cleveland...
Mega Millions lottery winner in Ohio: See where a $1 million winning ticket was just sold
FINDLAY, Ohio — Check your Mega Millions lottery tickets!. Although nobody hit the $116 million jackpot in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions lottery drawing for Aug. 23, there was a $1 million winner in Ohio. Lottery officials say the winning auto-pick ticket worth $1 million was sold at Pak-A-Sak...
Gas prices rise in Northeast Ohio as Akron spikes 19 cents per gallon
AKRON, Ohio — After drivers experienced falling gas prices for nine consecutive weeks in Northeast Ohio, the average cost for a gallon of gas has increased locally within the last week. Gas prices have gone up 18.9 cents per gallon in Akron with the average price now listed at...
Northeast Ohio firefighters save injured woman on Alaska mountain
MENTOR, Ohio — Imagine being injured and isolated miles from help on a mountain in Alaska. That was reality for one Tennessee woman, until a couple Northeast Ohio firefighters on a backpacking trip walked by. It was the first day of a trip years in the making for four...
CDC update on E. coli outbreak in Ohio: Several sick people linked to eating romaine lettuce at Wendy's
CLEVELAND — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has provided an update on the outbreak of E. coli cases in Ohio and several surrounding states. The CDC says there are now 37 reported cases in four states, including Ohio. While a specific food has not yet been confirmed as the source of the outbreak, many sick people have reported eating sandwiches with romaine lettuce at Wendy’s restaurants in Michigan, Ohio and Pennsylvania before getting sick.
Northeast Ohio native and Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Hall of Fame quarterback and Northeast Ohio native Len Dawson, whose unmistakable swagger in helping the Kansas City Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title earned him the nickname “Lenny the Cool,” died Wednesday. He was 87. Dawson's family announced his death in...
New prescription web service helping people needing COVID-19 medications
CLEVELAND — Dr. B's telehealth service launched Wednesday in 41 states, including Ohio. It's a low or no-cost service for those who need a prescription for Paxlovid or molnupiravir (Lagevrio), the two at-home oral COVID-19 antivirals that received emergency authorization for use by the FDA. Paxlovid, Pfizer's COVID antiviral...
Former Ohio State football player charged with kidnapping, robbery in Tennessee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Ohio State football player has been charged with kidnapping, robbing and carjacking a woman in Tennessee last week. According to an affidavit, a woman told the Memphis Police Department an unknown man kidnapped her and took her wallet and phone on Aug. 18. The victim told police the man, identified as 23-year-old Marcus Williamson, forced her to drive him to an ATM where he gave the victim her debit card back. Williamson then told the woman to withdraw $500 from the ATM, which she did.
Two killed in crash in Ashland late Sunday night
ASHLAND, Ohio — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Ashland County that claimed the lives of two men. Troopers say the crash happened on US 42 at the intersection of Baney Road. Troopers were called to the scene around 10:45 Sunday night. Troopers say...
Watch: Video captures funnel cloud in Ashtabula County during Sunday storms
ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio — We’re getting a closer look at some of the stormy weather conditions that moved through Northeast Ohio on Sunday. Video captured the moment a funnel cloud was spotted in Harpersfield Township in Ashtabula County, which was under a tornado warning with Lake County at one point Sunday evening.
Lots of sunshine across Northeast Ohio: Morning weather forecast for August 23, 2022
We're tracking sunshine and warmer temperatures for today. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for August 23, 2022.
Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announces return of 'North Pole Adventure'; Tickets on sale beginning Sept. 7
PENINSULA, Ohio — Editor's Note: The above video is from previous coverage of the North Pole Adventure™ from Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad. It will be soon be all aboard for one of the area's most beloved holiday attractions. The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad (CVSR) has announced the return...
One day after her husband's funeral, she learned she was pregnant. See how flowers helped her carry on
ST JOSEPH, Minn. — When life lays heavy upon one's shoulders, there's something about the morning. “Things that you worry about all day — the day before or something — in the morning, they seem a lot smaller,” Liz Fiedler says as she snips stems in her flower garden with the sun cresting the horizon behind her.
