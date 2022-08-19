Read full article on original website
5 Reasons to Ditch Google for DuckDuckGo
It's no secret that some companies track you across the internet. You can see this in action when you search for a new shirt online, and for days afterwards you see nothing but ads for shirts. These trackers and ads can be annoying, and one step some people have taken to combat them is to use DuckDuckGo.
Instagram Copies 'Anti-Instagram' App BeReal in Latest Experiment
It was only a matter of time before Instagram copied another rival. The photo-and-video service, owned by Facebook parent company Meta, has been experimenting internally with a feature called IG Candid that looks identical to the popular French social media app BeReal. Dubbed the "anti-Instagram," BeReal is an app where users get notified once a day to share an unfiltered photo with their friends within 2 minutes.
Millions of Capital One Customers Are Eligible for $190 Million Settlement: Learn How to Claim It
In March 2019, more than 100 million Capital One banking customers had personal information exposed in a huge data breach. The payback for victims of that hack will soon arrive, as Capital One's proposed $190 million settlement is set to receive final approval in mere weeks. Plaintiffs in a class-action...
You Need to Download Apple's Latest Updates. Here's How
Apple released security updates for iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and Safari last week. The updates address security vulnerabilities that may have been exploited, Apple says, so people should update their devices as soon as possible. The update for iOS and iPadOS is recommended for all users, according to Apple. It addresses...
AT&T's Latest 5G Midband Network Will Support More of Its Older Devices
AT&T is updating its list of devices that will be capable of connecting to its latest 5G midband networks. After originally saying that it might only enable support for its new 3.45 GHz network on some of the latest and greatest 2022 devices, the nation's third-largest carrier now tells CNET it will bring support for the spectrum to all of its devices that currently support its C-band spectrum.
Facebook Briefly Broken by Glitch Flooding Feeds With Celebrity Posts
Facebook briefly goes down every now and again, but never before like this. For a few hours beginning around 11:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, Facebook users began complaining of a strange bug: Their feeds consisted only of random people posting on celebrities' walls. Scrolling down my own feed during the few hours the glitch was unresolved, all I could see were posts, sent from people I've never met, to the official pages of The Beatles, Gorillaz and System of a Down.
Twitter Accused of Neglecting Security Problems: What You Need to Know
Twitter's chaotic year keeps getting worse. The Washington Post and CNN reported on Tuesday that Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, the former head of security at Twitter, has alleged in a whistleblower complaint that he uncovered "extreme, egregious deficiencies" by Twitter surrounding user privacy, security and content moderation. Zatko, who Twitter fired...
Facebook Bug Fills Your Feed With Posts to Celebrities
Facebook is broken, and in a most unusual way. As of around 11:30 p.m. PT Tuesday, Facebook users began complaining of a strange bug: Their feeds consist only of random people posting on celebrities' walls. Scrolling down my own feed, all I can see is posts to The Beatles, Gorillaz and System of a Down.
iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 13: Everything Apple May Change in 2022
Apple's annual iPhone event is likely right around the corner, which means the iPhone 14 could be released in less than a month. Recent reports put the announcement date as early as Sept. 7, and Sept. 16 is the date CNET expects the new iPhone to go on sale. But of course, nothing is official just yet.
Disney Plus Prices Go Up $3 in December. Here's How to Cancel Your Subscription
In December, Disney Plus is raising its prices by $3 and adding a new ad-supported tier. That means the new price will be $11 for those who want commercial-free viewing, or $8 for those who don't mind watching ads. If you'd rather not pay more to keep the same plan you've got now, you can cancel your subscription. However, the steps you need to take to end your service depends on how you signed up in the first place.
iPhone 14 Coming Soon? See What Rumors Say About Release Date, Price and More
A new iPhone is likely on the way. After nearly a year of waiting, Apple's iPhone 14 is expected to make its grand entrance in a few weeks to succeed the 2021 iPhone 13. Rumors suggest at a Sept. 7 launch date for the iPhone 14 series, which is said to include a standard, Pro, Max and Pro Max model. As we inch closer to the iPhone 14's possible announcement, however, there's still much we don't know. Will Apple raise prices for the iPhone 14 lineup? When's the new iPhone's release date? How will it be different from the iPhone 13 anyway? And, what will it even look like?
Elon Musk Says a Neuralink Update Is Coming on Halloween
If you're spooked by the idea of implants directly inserted in the brain to allow humans to communicate directly with computers, then Elon Musk is planning a Halloween trick direct from your nightmares. The billionaire entrepreneur tweeted Monday that a "progress update show & tell" will take place Oct. 31...
Why This Isn't the Time to Buy a New iPhone
Unless you absolutely need a new iPhone right now, you should wait a few weeks, as Apple is likely to reveal its rumored iPhone 14 lineup early in September. Even if you have no interest in the newest iPhone, that reveal will also bring price cuts across Apple's phone lineup, meaning a little patience could save you some cash.
Nab a Smart Amazon Fire TV From $100 and Get a Free Echo Dot
With Labor Day sales just around the corner, there are a ton of cheap TV deals popping up already. One of the most interesting we've seen so far concerns Amazon's lineup of smart Fire TVs. They're already some of the most affordable sets on the market, and you can nab one for as little as $100 and get an Echo Dot thrown in for free.
Best Handheld Game Console in 2022
There's been a welcome revival of portable game systems over the past few years. Even though phones and tablets already do a fine job of playing tons of great portable games, dedicated devices can provide unique features, exclusive games or extra power to do things your phone can't. It almost feels like a return to the mid-2010s era of the Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita.
Get $30 Off Ember's Metallic-Colored 10-Ounce Smart Mug at Amazon
We've written a lot of about Ember Temperature Control Mugs here on CNET and often note how pricey they are compared to a standard insulated mug and how rarely they're discounted. But some people don't like drinking through a lid with a hole in it and love how Ember mugs allow you to drink beverages as you normally would while keeping them piping hot. Alas, due to tariffs and inflation, the price for Ember smart mugs has gone up over the years and now the 10-ounce version retails for $130 while the cooler-looking metallic versions jump to $150. However, with the CNET-exclusive code 20EMBER4CNET, you can get $30 off the gold, copper, rose gold and stainless steel colors -- so $10 less than the standard black and white colors. The code is good through Aug. 29.
No Internet at Home? Here's How to Get Free Wi-Fi Anywhere
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Working from home and virtual learning have become the norm. Even as offices reopen and health metrics improve amid the pandemic, these remote options likely won't be going away anytime soon. And apart from work and school, people across the US continue to cut the cord on cable and satellite packages, and opt for streaming services to save money.
