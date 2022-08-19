Read full article on original website
kiwaradio.com
Interim Rock Valley CSD Superintendent Is Former Sheldon CSD Superintendent
Rock Valley, Iowa — Students going back to school in Rock Valley this Tuesday will meet a new superintendent. Well, a new interim superintendent anyway. And his name will be a familiar one to many Sheldon area residents. Former Rock Valley Community School District Superintendent Chad Janzen has resigned...
kicdam.com
Spirit Lake School District to be One of the First to in Northwest Iowa to Have Armed Staff
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD) — The Spirit Lake School Board held a special meeting on Monday to share plans to increase security on school grounds and possibly school events. The plan was to have up to 10 anonymous individuals on school grounds who would conceal-carry a firearm in case of an incident. Superintendent Dr. David Smith stressed that these individuals would NOT include teachers, as he wanted to keep guns out of the classroom.
kiwaradio.com
Ron Schuttloffel
Ron Schuttloffel, age 84 of Hartley, passed away at Community Memorial Health Center in Hartley on Monday, August 22, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 27th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 26th at the Hartley Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.; family present from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial with military honors will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.
kicdam.com
Updated Tourism Numbers Released For Iowa Great Lakes Area
Okoboji, IA (KICD)– Okoboji’s Tourism Director says it’s been a strong summer, but not quite as strong as 2021. Rebecca Peters says cell phone records indicate over 98 thousand adult visitors in July, and the hotels were busy. Okoboji Tourism also has access to VRBO information. Peters...
kiwaradio.com
Former Sioux Center Hospital Property Being Purchased For Office, Possible Retail Space
Sioux Center, Iowa — If you’ve been in Sioux Center recently, you may have seen marker flags on the former Sioux Center Hospital property along Highway 75, and wondered if someone was buying it. The answer is yes. According to City of Sioux Center officials, a development group...
kiwaradio.com
Marilyn Peters
Marilyn Peters, age 87 of Hartley, passed away at Sibley Specialty Care in Sibley, on Saturday, August 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Hartley. Visitation will also be held at the church on Thursday beginning at 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.; family will be present at that time. Burial will take place at Pleasant View Cemetery near Hartley.
siouxlandnews.com
Dog rescued from storm drain in Spirit Lake
DICKINSON COUNTY, Iowa — Law enforcement in Dickinson County rescued a dog from a storm drain Sunday in Spirit Lake. The Dickinson County Sheriff's Office says that Josh, a Yorkshire Terrier, fell into the storm sewer drain near Walmart in Spirit Lake on Sunday. Josh’s owner, Anthony Montez from Bullhead City AZ, was unable to get him out and called 911.
kiwaradio.com
Experts: Swimmers, Pets At Spirit Lake Should Steer Clear Of Algae That’s Really A Bacteria
Spirit Lake, Iowa — Homeowners and pet owners along Big Spirit Lake are advised to use caution in certain areas of the lake, due to blue-green algae. Experts tell us the algae becomes a problem when waters become stagnant and temperatures rise. And blue-green algae is especially toxic for dogs, but goats, horses, cattle, and sheep can also suffer the effects of the algae’s toxins, according to experts from Iowa State University.
Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach
The water at a Spirit Lake beach recently had the highest concentrations of bacteria detected so far this year at any state beach in Iowa and also an unhealthy amount of blue-green algae toxins, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. Crandall’s Beach water last week had more than 100 times the amount of […] The post Prolific bacteria, toxins detected at Spirit Lake beach appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KELOLAND TV
Taking a look at the winter forecast
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we enter the fall, thoughts start to go to what kind of winter we may have. One of the driving forces behind the winter forecast is that it will be another La Nina year. La Nina occurs when the sea surface temperatures along...
Which Are the Best Bars in Iowa, Minnesota, and South Dakota?
With more than 71,000 bars to choose from in the United States, it can be a rather daunting task to pick out the perfect place for your next night out with your drinking buddies. Luckily, 24/7 Wall St. has helped to narrow it down for you with their list of...
5 Great Danes kill owner on northwest Iowa farm
Five Great Danes killed their owner on a northwestern Iowa farm Wednesday. Mindy Nelson Kiepe, 43 of Rossie, Iowa, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found lying in a ditch by passerby in rural Clay County. KTIV-TV reported that the man who found her couldn't get close to...
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley CSD Residents To Go Back To The Polls Next Month To Decide Bond Issue
Rock Valley, Iowa — Rock Valley Community School District voters will go back to the polls next month to again decide the fate of a bond issue for construction at the school. The vote is basically a do-over of the election that failed on March 1st of this year.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for OWI, more
SIOUX CENTER—A 60-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested Thursday, Aug. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence, driving while his license was denied or revoked, and failure to maintain control. The arrest of Randy Alan Nuzum stemmed from a one-vehicle crash about 2:55 p.m. Sunday, June...
superhits1027.com
Repairs recommended for one of Iowa’s first tourism attractions
ARNOLDS PARK — An engineer hired to evaluate a historic site in Arnolds Park is recommending major repairs to the Abbie Gardner cabin. It’s the site of what’s known as the Spirit Lake massacre of 1857. About three dozen Europeans were killed by members of the Dakota tribe who used the area for hunting. Thirteen-year-old Abbie Gardner was briefly taken hostage. Three decades later she bought her family’s cabin and gave tours.
KELOLAND TV
Here’s when school starts in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Summer vacation is coming to a close, and school is right around the corner. As students prepare to go back to school, KELOLAND News wants to help make sure they are ready for class. That’s why we have compiled school supply lists and back-to-school...
nwestiowa.com
Cattle still roam Hawarden area after July 14 escape
HAWARDEN—Time to swing a few rounds of golf and enjoy a fresh steak — if you can catch it. About 200 cattle got out July 14 from Jason Witt’s feedlot 2 miles east of Hawarden. Deputy Jamie Van Voorst with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office said the cattle managed to break their gate and got out into the neighboring fields.
dakotanewsnow.com
Family mourns loss of husband after shooting early Saturday morning
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A shooting in Sioux Falls near 26th and Bahnson early Saturday morning left one dead and many questions remain. The family of the man who died held a candlelight vigil Sunday evening in the parking lot where he was killed. His name is Tunis Lomax, and he was 36 years old and had three children, and was married.
nwestiowa.com
Johnson talks EMS medical director roles
PRIMGHAR—O’Brien County may once again have multiple medical directors to oversee its six emergency medical services teams, provided two possible hires go through. County emergency management agency coordinator Jared Johnson told the board of supervisors Tuesday, Aug. 16, that two EMS agencies each might have found area doctors willing to be their medical directors.
nwestiowa.com
Woman tries to hit husband with pickup
ROCK RAPIDS—A 31-year-old Rock Rapids woman was arrested about 5:35 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Kendra Rae Wilkerson stemmed from a report of her arguing with her husband in front of a Rock...
