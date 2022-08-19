Spirit Lake, Iowa — Homeowners and pet owners along Big Spirit Lake are advised to use caution in certain areas of the lake, due to blue-green algae. Experts tell us the algae becomes a problem when waters become stagnant and temperatures rise. And blue-green algae is especially toxic for dogs, but goats, horses, cattle, and sheep can also suffer the effects of the algae’s toxins, according to experts from Iowa State University.

SPIRIT LAKE, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO