FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
U.S. government failed to protect endangered Orcas by approving unsustainable salmon harvest levels, Seattle court findsPolarbearSeattle, WA
Washington Child Care Providers To Receive One-Time PaymentCadrene HeslopSeattle, WA
The Cold Case Murder of Patricia Barnes Solved After 26 YearsTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)
10 Weekend Trips from Seattle to Take in 2022Becca CSeattle, WA
numberfire.com
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Joc Pederson batting cleanup for Giants on Tuesday
San Francisco Giants outfielder Joc Pederson is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Detroit Tigers. Pederson will man left field after Thairo Estrada was benched on the road versus Tigers' righty Drew Hutchison. numberFire's models project Pederson to score 12.3 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,900.
numberfire.com
Nationals' Luke Voit batting third on Tuesday
Washington Nationals infielder Luke Voit is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Voit will start at third base on Tuesday and bat third versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Victor Robles moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Voit for 9.6 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Eddie Rosario sent to Atlanta's bench on Tuesday evening
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Rosario will take a seat after William Contreras was picked as Tuesday's designated hitter. According to Baseball Savant on 124 batted balls this season, Rosario has accounted for a 4% barrel rate and a .239...
numberfire.com
Sandy Leon catching for Twins on Sunday
Minnesota Twins catcher Sandy Leon is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Leon will catch for right-hander Joe Ryan on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Gary Sanchez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Leon for 7.0 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Cal Raleigh catching for Mariners on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Raleigh will catch for left-hander Robbie Ray on Tuesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Erick Fedde and Washington. Curt Casali returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Raleigh for 11.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Joey Gallo batting seventh on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder/outfielder Joey Gallo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gallo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. Justin Turner moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Jesse Winker batting third for Seattle on Tuesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Jesse Winker is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Washington Nationals. Winker will start in left field on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Erick Fedde and Washington. Dylan Moore returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Winker for 9.4 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Justin Turner sitting for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Justin Turner is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Turner will move to the bench on Tuesday with Joey Gallo starting in left field. Gallo will bat seventh versus right-hander Corbin Burnes and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Gallo for 8.1...
numberfire.com
Wil Myers in Padres' lineup Sunday afternoon
San Diego Padres infielder/outfielder Wil Myers is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Myers is getting the nod at first base, batting leadoff versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Myers for 1.0 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 7.4 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Riley Adams catching for Nationals on Tuesday
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Adams will catch for right-hander Erick Fedde on Tuesday and bat seventh versus left-hander Robbie Ray and Seattle. Tres Barrera returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Adams for 7.3 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor starting Monday for Los Angeles
Los Angeles Dodgers infeilder Chris Taylor is in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Taylor is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Brewers starter Eric Lauer. Our models project Taylor for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Seattle on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Sunday and bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. Cal Raleigh moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Meibrys Viloria catching for Texas on Tuesday night
Texas Rangers catcher Meibrys Viloria is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Viloria will start behind the plate after Jonah Heim was benched on the road versus Rockies' right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Viloria to score 8.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,500.
numberfire.com
Twins' Jorge Polanco batting third on Tuesday
Minnesota Twins infielder Jorge Polanco is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Houston Astros. Polanco will start at second base on Tuesday and bat third versus right-hander Justin Verlander and Houston. Tim Beckham returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Polanco for 11.1 FanDuel points on Tuesday....
numberfire.com
Jose Azocar starting Sunday for San Diego
San Diego Padres outfielder Jose Azocar is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Azocar is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Patrick Corbin. Our models project Azocar for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Skye Bolt in Athletics' lineup Monday night
Oakland Athletics outfielder Skye Bolt is starting Monday in the team's game against the Miami Marlins. Bolt is getting the nod in right field, batting ninth in the order versus Marlins starter Edward Cabrera. Our models project Bolt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 RBI and 6.5 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Austin Slater starting Sunday afternoon for San Francisco
San Francisco Giants infielder Austin Slater is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Colorado Rockies. Slater is getting the nod in center field, batting leadoff versus Rockies starter Kyle Freeland. Our models project Slater for 1.2 hits, 1.0 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.8 RBI and 15.4...
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Tuesday night
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is batting eighth in Tuesday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Hedges will face his former team after Luka Maile was left on Cleveland's bench on Tuesday night. numberFire's models project Hedges to score 6.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
numberfire.com
Omar Narvaez catching for Milwaukee Monday
The Milwaukee Brewers will start Omar Narvaez at catcher for Monday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Narvaez will handle home plate for Monday night's game against the Dodgers. He'll bat ninth while Victor Caratini sits. Narvaez has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 6.7 fantasy...
