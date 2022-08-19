ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Keeping streets safe is something St. Louis City resident Mimi Haag says starts within the community. “I am concerned with things that go on in our neighborhood,” said Haag, who lives near South Grand Avenue. “I think what’s really important and what we have in our neighborhood is we have a lot of concerned neighbors that watch out for each other.”

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO