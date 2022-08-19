Read full article on original website
Body Viewing Reveals A Hidden Secret — The True Life Story Behind The Documentary The Silent TruthMary HolmanFlorissant, MO
Madison County Coroner’s Office Releases Names After Fatal Manhole IncidentMetro East Star Online NewspaperEdwardsville, IL
American Legion baseball Reacts to the Explosion of Baseball ClubsRussell KlickerSaint Louis, MO
Wood River Police Department Along With Other Agencies Conduct Search For Missing ManMetro East Star Online NewspaperWood River, IL
A Little Girl Was Found Bound In An Abandoned Building And No One Knows Who She IsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSaint Louis, MO
Man shot, killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis
An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed Monday afternoon in north St. Louis.
KMOV
Former police officer charged in 2020 death of Moline Acres sergeant hit, killed during police chase
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) - Nearly two years later, a former police officer who allegedly struck and killed a Moline Acres officer with his squad car during a pursuit has been charged, the St. Louis Prosecuting Attorney’s office announced. Brian Rayford, 41, of Florissant, is facing a manslaughter...
Police share pic of suspected gunman in south St. Louis homicide
Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have released an image showing the suspected gunman responsible for a recent south city murder.
KMOV
Local brazen shoplifting spree part of national crime trend
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office charged 34-year-old George Lampley and his 28-year-old sister, Lucretia Lampley, with 22 counts of stealing. They’re accused of stealing televisions, laptops, other electronics and clothes over a 10-month period in Brentwood and Maplewood. Major Jim McIntyre is with...
Rising homicide rates in St. Louis trigger rising concerns
ST. LOUIS — From the director of public safety to a concerned, third ward committeewoman to furious citizens, people are fed up with the homicides that seemingly happen daily now in St. Louis. "Of course, any homicide, any loss of life is distressing," said Dan Isom, the city's director...
KMOV
St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
Man charged in murder of Cahokia Heights woman
An East St. Louis man is in custody for the April murder of a Cahokia Heights woman.
KMOV
Man bites, attempts to punch officers inside Brentwood Dierbergs store
BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man accused of harassing shoppers inside a St. Louis County grocery store was taken into custody. According to Brentwood Police, Julius Butler, 30, was aggressive towards woman shoppers at Deirbergs on Eager Road Friday. When he was asked to leave by a security guard, Butler allegedly shoved him. Police were called and tried to arrest the 30-year-old.
KMOV
MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
'Was that a person?' Man charged with DWI in deadly hit-and-run crash in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A St. Peters man is facing charges after police said he was drunk and driving on a suspended license when he hit and killed a man in St. Charles County earlier this month. Richard Lesinski Jr., 39, was charged with DWI hit and run...
KMOV
Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
57-year-old man carjacked while delivering pizza
Officers responded to a call for a carjacking Saturday night.
KMOV
St. Louis City police, public safety leaders address recent uptick in homicides
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As summer winds down, the City of St. Louis Is facing a growing crime trend in homicides. “Unfortunately, we were slightly ahead of where we were last year,” said Public Safety Director Dr. Dan Isom. The City of St. Louis currently has 129 homicides....
Man shot in crossfire while taking a walk
A man was shot while taking a walk early Sunday morning.
KMOV
City addresses violent crime numbers, as canvassing for National Night Out begins
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Keeping streets safe is something St. Louis City resident Mimi Haag says starts within the community. “I am concerned with things that go on in our neighborhood,” said Haag, who lives near South Grand Avenue. “I think what’s really important and what we have in our neighborhood is we have a lot of concerned neighbors that watch out for each other.”
Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash
ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
KMOV
Police investigate after man was shot, killed on porch in North City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Farlin at around 11:10 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene the man was found dead on a porch after suffering from gunshot wounds.
KMOV
Man found dead in South City alley
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Coroner ID’s 2 men who died in Illinois manhole
EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) – Two young men who died last week after they entered a southern Illinois manhole where toxic gases were present have been identified by a coroner. Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn said Jack M. Pfund, 19, of Edwardsville and Cody W. Toenyes, 22, of Bethalto died Friday at a construction site […]
KMOV
Semi-truck driver recalls terrifying moment bullet shattered windshield while he was driving on I-270
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Kenneth Campbell was on his way home from a week on the road when his windshield cracked and his passenger window shattered, spraying him with glass. He soon realized it was a bullet that narrowly missed him. “Six inches to the left, it would have been...
