ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMOV

Local brazen shoplifting spree part of national crime trend

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Prosecutor’s office charged 34-year-old George Lampley and his 28-year-old sister, Lucretia Lampley, with 22 counts of stealing. They’re accused of stealing televisions, laptops, other electronics and clothes over a 10-month period in Brentwood and Maplewood. Major Jim McIntyre is with...
BRENTWOOD, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMOV

St. Louis police hope surveillance images help nab CVS robbery suspect

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Police in the City of St. Louis are hoping surveillance images help lead to the arrest of a robbery suspect. According to police, a man walked into the CVS Pharmacy at 6211 Delmar on August 7 armed with a revolver. The suspect announced a robbery and then gave the clerk a grocery bag. After the clerk put the money in the bag, the suspect ran off.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Man bites, attempts to punch officers inside Brentwood Dierbergs store

BRENTWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - A 30-year-old man accused of harassing shoppers inside a St. Louis County grocery store was taken into custody. According to Brentwood Police, Julius Butler, 30, was aggressive towards woman shoppers at Deirbergs on Eager Road Friday. When he was asked to leave by a security guard, Butler allegedly shoved him. Police were called and tried to arrest the 30-year-old.
BRENTWOOD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Crimestoppers
KMOV

MoDOT vehicle involved in I-270 crash in West County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Missouri Department of Transportation vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 270 in west St. Louis County. The Creve Coeur Police Department said the crash happened before the Olive exit in the northbound lanes around 2:40 p.m. It’s still unclear what led to the crash and there’s no word on injuries.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Man found dead in middle of north St. Louis street

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A man was found dead in the middle of a north St. Louis street Sunday night. Police said 28-year-old David Wells, of the 1800 block of Warren, was found dead after an apparent shooting just after 9 p.m. A suspect has not been publicly identified by police.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

City addresses violent crime numbers, as canvassing for National Night Out begins

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Keeping streets safe is something St. Louis City resident Mimi Haag says starts within the community. “I am concerned with things that go on in our neighborhood,” said Haag, who lives near South Grand Avenue. “I think what’s really important and what we have in our neighborhood is we have a lot of concerned neighbors that watch out for each other.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Man on motorcycle dies in St. Charles County crash

ST. CHARLES — A fatal motorcycle crash leaves one driver dead. The Missouri Highway State Patrol responded to the fatal crash at around 9:30 a.m. Monday. Police say Trerion T. Harvey, 22, of Warrenton, Missouri, was speeding eastbound on the North Service Road near Route T in his 2020 Kawaski Ninja 650. He failed to break, colliding with the truck in front of him.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Police investigate after man was shot, killed on porch in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot and killed in north St. Louis City late Sunday night. The shooting happened in the 4800 block of Farlin at around 11:10 p.m. Police said when they arrived on the scene the man was found dead on a porch after suffering from gunshot wounds.
KMOV

Man found dead in South City alley

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A man was pronounced dead after being found in a south St. Louis alley with puncture wounds. According to the police, Deionta McCurry, 23, was found in the alley in the 3600 block of Montana around 9:35 p.m. Sunday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy