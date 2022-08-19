Read full article on original website
Charleston City Paper
Keeping it fresh: What sustainable fishing looks like
Having a constant supply of fresh fish is integral to keeping many Charleston restaurants open and full of diners. To get the freshest products, chefs and business owners turn to local fish suppliers who have sustainability and longevity in mind. Sustainability in fishing takes on different meanings depending on whom...
Charleston City Paper
Our roads sucks: App’s data illustrate quality of Charleston’s roads
If you’re looking for one thing — just one issue — that virtually everyone can agree on, it’s this: Our roads suck. Their plethora of potholes wreck suspensions. Some are as thrilling — and scary — as roller coasters. Nails, rocks, glass and other trash eat tires, causing Charleston drivers to spend millions of dollars more on maintenance than they should.
Proposed two-building project in Charleston causing parking concerns
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A new hotel and residential building could be coming to downtown Charleston. On Wednesday, the Charleston Board of Architectural Review will consider a request for a two-building behind the middle section of King Street. The project will include a 6.5-story hotel on Society Street and a 6-story mixed-use residential building […]
The Post and Courier
New Publix-anchored Moncks Corner retail center fully leased with 12 shops before it opens
A new shopping center in Moncks Corner hasn't opened yet, but it's already fully leased. Atlanta-based real estate investment and development firm Branch Properties announced Aug. 23 the new Moncks Corner Marketplace on U.S. Highway 52 at Cypress Gardens Road will have 12 tenants. The 75,267-square-foot retail center will be...
counton2.com
Frothy Beard Brewing hosting Pizza Fest
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Frothy Beard Brewing Company is celebrating all things pizza with specials throughout the week. August 22 through 25, guests can enjoy different pizza deals and events each night at the brewery’s Sam Rittenberg Boulevard location . On Monday, cheese and pepperoni deep dish pizzas...
New dates added for immersive Van Gogh exhibit in North Charleston
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- There is still time to immerse yourself in the world of Vincent Van Gogh as the internationally-acclaimed experience is extending its stay in the Charleston area. The traveling exhibit was originally expected to leave the Charleston Area Convention Center on Sept. 4, but will now stay open until Sept. 25. Organizers […]
300 residents of Hilton Head apartment complex getting evicted
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — They are an important part of the tourism industry on Hilton Head Island. Now some of the people who work in local hotels, restaurants, landscaping, and more are about to lose their homes. Residents of Chimney Cove got eviction notices earlier this month. More than 300 people living there, […]
Charleston City Paper
MYSTERY PHOTO, 8/22: Three holes
This week’s new mystery photo shows a brick building with three weird concrete holes sticking out of its side. Where is this building and what is it? We’ll forward some City Paper swag to the 7th person who correctly answers the questions and identifies this week’s mystery photo. To enter (one entry per person), send your guess, name and hometown in an email to: mystery@charlestoncitypaper.com.
Charleston City Paper
The music never stops: Charleston Pour House celebrates 20 years
“I cared about live music and knew nothing about the bar business. I was just doing something that I loved and trying to make it,” Charleston Pour House owner Alex Harris said of his auspicious 2002 takeover of the establishment formerly called Pour Hour Restaurant & Pub. The original...
Rescued beagles find new homes after arriving in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- More than a dozen beagles are settling into their new homes just two months after being rescued from a mass breeding facility in Virginia. On Saturday, Pet Helpers held an adoption event at their James Island facility for the 18 beagles puppies brought to the shelter weeks ago. According to organizers, excited […]
North Charleston among most popular destinations for Labor Day weekend
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Dubbed the ‘unofficial end of summer,’ many travelers use the extended Labor Day weekend to squeeze in last-minute travel plans before the weather turns frosty. Labor Day typically marks the busiest day for Airbnb traffic with Sept. 4 holding the top spot for dates with the largest number of check-ins at […]
Charleston officials address flooding in the City Market
CHARLESTON, S.C (WCBD) – The City Market is just one of many areas in Downtown Charleston that is prone to flooding. Following Friday night’s high waters in the market, Charleston city leaders provided an update on a drainage project in that area. The Market Street Drainage Improvement Project is underway to alleviate flooding in the […]
Charleston City Paper
My Dream Dinner winner, 8/23
Liz Crowley of downtown Charleston wants to share her dream dinner with a comedian, an actress and an eccentric fitness personality. Together, they’ll enjoy savory comfort dishes including ramen and buttery mussels along with refreshing mojitos and a unique Indian dessert. DREAM DINNER GUESTS: Comedian and author David Sedaris,...
The Post and Courier
1805 Grovehurst Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
You will be amazed by the conditions of this house - it is move-in ready. Beautiful open floor plan. Master bedroom located downstairs. Kitchen island plenty of cabinet space eat in breakfast bar gourmet gas appliances subway tile backsplash granite and ceramic tile in kitchen and baths. 7 inch laminate floors throughout main level hardwood treads on stairs soft antique cabinets with creamy gray tones throughout. Sunroom with attached breezeway. Amazing location in West Ashley's most sought after community. 3 swimming pools sidewalks walking trails fenced dog park 3 acre park 3 play grounds. $2 500 credit available toward buyer's closing cost and pre-paids with acceptable offer and use of preferred lender. Washer and dryer do not convey. Sellers are taking all the curtains with them. They will leave all the curtain rods except the ones in the master bedroom. Sellers haven't found a home to purchase yet; contract will have to be contingent on sellers renting back or flexible closing date. Professional pictures of the entire house Matterport 3D tour and floor plan sketch will be uploaded on Friday 8/19 morning.
holycitysinner.com
Charleston DJ “The Critic” Retires from Radio
After about three decades on the air, Charleston DJ Jim Voigt aka “The Critic” has announced his retirement from radio. The announcement was made on Friday, August 19th. Voigt has worked for multiple local stations including the now-defunct 96 Wave and 105.5 The Bridge, where for several years he has hosted “The Critic’s Choice” show on Sundays. He had also been hosting “Afternoons with Critic” on weekdays from 3 pm to 7 pm. That show has been replaced by “Afternoons with Bryan Schock,” which debuted on Monday.
The Post and Courier
4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston leaves motorcyclist and passenger dead
A four-vehicle crash left two people dead and shut down traffic in downtown Charleston for several hours as investigators worked to clear the scene. Police officers responded around 4:30 p.m. Aug. 23 to Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the exit ramp from the James Island connector. Several people called 911 to report the crash, which involved a motorcycle and three other vehicles, Sgt. Beth Wolfsen said.
holycitysinner.com
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre Shares September Event Schedule
Mount Pleasant Towne Centre is ready for September with a calendar full of activities. Several beloved events are returning such as Live Under the Oaks and Paws on the Patio. Play Dayz will continue throughout the fall, taking place on the first Tuesday of each month and fitness fans can burn off some calories at the Fall SWEAT series with Athleta.
live5news.com
Moncks Corner Marketplace: One of many commercial developments in the works
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - A new marketplace is coming to Moncks Corner that’s expected to be completed by the end of summer. It’s located on the corner of U.S. Highway 52 and Cypress Gardens Road, less than 30 miles from downtown Charleston. Developers say leasing has been...
live5news.com
2 killed in 4-vehicle crash in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a crash late Tuesday afternoon in downtown Charleston killed two people riding on a motorcycle. The crash happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. on Calhoun Street near Courtenay Drive and the SC30 exit ramp. The crash involved four vehicles, one of which was a...
live5news.com
Fans’ tickets to be honored after Dorchester County jamboree cancellation
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Due to severe weather on Friday and Saturday, four games in the Dorchester County Showdown were canceled, but fans’ tickets will be honored. The cancellation of the games cost both the fans and vendors money. Steve LaPrad, Ft. Dorchester Head Football Coach, said the four teams involved in the jamboree have agreed to reimburse those who had a ticket and vendors for their costs.
