Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
True North Trinktisch Table LagerHoppy BostonBelmont, MA
Dogtoberfest: 21+ Event Will Include Tastings From Local Breweries, Music & More!Dianna CarneyBrockton, MA
You're Invited! Rockland Fall Festival Will Include Face-Painting, Beer Garden & Live Music!Dianna CarneyRockland, MA
The Most Delicious Bakery is Hiding Behind this Massachusetts Gas StationTravel MavenConcord, MA
2022 NBA Draft Review: Boston CelticsAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
Related
NECN
2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far
Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
whdh.com
Commuters gear up for the second morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Commuters are gearing up for the second morning commute of the Orange Line shutdown as T leaders predict a busier commute Tuesday. Many riders are bracing for a tougher commute and are looking to Tuesday as the true test of its impacts after a day of smooth sailing on Monday.
whdh.com
1st full weekday of Orange Line shutdown is in the books
BOSTON (WHDH) - Many weekday commuters had their first run-in with the Orange Line shutdown on Monday, using the shuttle buses that have replaced rail service for the next month. Monday marked day four of the shutdown, but also the first full weekday of the 30-day rail pause that is...
‘No Orange Line service, use your helicopter’: Fake MBTA signs spring up in Boston during train shutdown
“No Orange Line service, have your limousine driver pick you up early.”. None of these suggestions purportedly from the MBTA are real. But in the early days of a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line — which has Bostononians commuting across town on shuttle buses, bikes and foot — all of these messages have appeared on fake signs posted outside shuttered train stations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
whdh.com
Ride with 7NEWS on an Orange Line replacement shuttle bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first work day of the Orange Line shutdown underway, commuters were generally in agreement about the shuttle bus replacements for the line: so far, so good. “It’s been good so far,” one shuttle bus rider, Michael Lee, said. “It’s been smoother than usual, ‘cuz I...
whdh.com
Michelle Wu concerned about lack of signage amid Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cited a lack of signage when she tried her first commute into City Hall with the Orange Line shut down. Wu had several transfers along her route, from the 34 bus to the Orange Line shuttles, but she found a lack of signs at Forest Hills telling riders where to go. Hours after Wu’s ride, there are still no signs in sight.
whdh.com
Commuter Rail provides alternative to Orange Line during shutdown
MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shut down for a month, the only trains commuters will see at Malden Center station are purple Commuter Rail trains. MBTA officials have urged riders to use the Commuter Rail as an Orange Line alternative, and rides are free for anyone with a Charlie Card or Charlie ticket. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, an Orange Line rider, took the Commuter Rail Saturday to promote the plan.
whdh.com
Service resumes on Green Line after wires fell on tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line B Branch has resumed after wires fell on the tracks early Tuesday morning. The MBTA announced Tuesday morning that shuttle buses had replaced service on one part of the Green Line B Branch due to a power problem. The announcement came shortly after wires fell near the Washington Street stop on that branch earlier in the morning. Crews worked to repair the damage and safely removed the debris from the tracks and roadway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
whdh.com
Bluebikes smashes record for most weekend trips as Orange Line shutdown began
BOSTON (WHDH) - Bluebikes, the Boston metro area’s bike share service, smashed previous usage records as the Orange Line shut down. Boston city officials reported just over 36,000 trips this weekend, with both days beating the previously set record of 18,303 in September 2021. The city has also offered...
whdh.com
‘Not bad so far’: Smooth start for first weekday morning commute of Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - The first weekday morning commute of the 30-day Orange Line shutdown is off to a smooth start for riders. “Not bad so far,” said commuter Christian DeJesus, “I mean, it is what it is, we just gotta do what we gotta do so they can finish up the Orange Line.”
whdh.com
Traffic builds as Orange Line shuts down
BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of the first workday of the Orange Line shutdown, traffic is already picking up at “gridlock hot spots” MassDOT has warned will become gridlocked during the week. The areas include Sullivan Square in Charlestown, Wellington Circle in Medford and Leverett and Charles Circles in...
MBTA: Replacement shuttle bus, box truck collide in Medford
One of the MBTA’s replacement shuttle buses for the Orange Line was temporarily out of service Monday after colliding with a box truck in the Wellington traffic circle in Medford, an official from the MBTA told Boston 25. According to the MBTA, the bus and box truck were both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles
BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
whdh.com
MassDOT officials warn Tuesday commute could be more challenging
BOSTON (WHDH) - State transportation officials have been keeping a close eye on the roads and say even though it didn’t seem that bad Monday morning, commuters shouldn’t take too much away from that just yet. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is warning commuters that Tuesday’s commute could...
whdh.com
Wu and school leaders developing a plan to help students commute during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and school leaders are developing a plan to help students commute to class during the month-long Orange Line shutdown. They’ve asked for the MBTA to implement the following:. Offer student-specific shuttles. Put up signs in multiple languages. Place T ambassadors at all...
whdh.com
Government Center major hub of traffic changes during Orange Line shutdown
BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first day of the Orange Line shutdown underway, Government Center has been a primary focus of the MBTA, with shuttle buses, bike lanes and street closures converging to be a source of confusion for commuters. State Street is closed between Congress and Washington Streets. Boston’s...
whdh.com
Smooth sailing during first morning of shuttle bus rides replacing the Orange Line
BOSTON (WHDH) - It was smooth sailing during the first morning of shuttle bus rides replacing the Orange Line. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak pointed commuters at the Forest Hills Station to their replacement buses and later rode in one of the buses to confirm that the first weekday of the month-long Orange Line shutdown was going well.
whdh.com
BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire
BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
WBUR
Crowds return to 'Mass. and Cass' area in Boston, months after city dismantles encampment
Back in January, city officials cleared out a large tent encampment in Boston, near the intersection of Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard. But over the last few months of warmer weather, dozens of people have returned to the area. Officials recently counted more than 160 people congregated on a...
whdh.com
Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday
BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...
Comments / 0