ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

2 Derailments During Orange Line Shutdown Construction So Far

Two MBTA construction vehicles have derailed this week during Orange Line repair work, but they're not expected to slow the construction schedule down, the agency said. No one was hurt and equipment wasn't damaged in the incidents, which took place Monday evening and Tuesday morning in separate parts of the line, an MBTA representative said.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

1st full weekday of Orange Line shutdown is in the books

BOSTON (WHDH) - Many weekday commuters had their first run-in with the Orange Line shutdown on Monday, using the shuttle buses that have replaced rail service for the next month. Monday marked day four of the shutdown, but also the first full weekday of the 30-day rail pause that is...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

‘No Orange Line service, use your helicopter’: Fake MBTA signs spring up in Boston during train shutdown

“No Orange Line service, have your limousine driver pick you up early.”. None of these suggestions purportedly from the MBTA are real. But in the early days of a month-long shutdown of the Orange Line — which has Bostononians commuting across town on shuttle buses, bikes and foot — all of these messages have appeared on fake signs posted outside shuttered train stations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Cambridge, MA
Government
Cambridge, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Boston, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
whdh.com

Ride with 7NEWS on an Orange Line replacement shuttle bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first work day of the Orange Line shutdown underway, commuters were generally in agreement about the shuttle bus replacements for the line: so far, so good. “It’s been good so far,” one shuttle bus rider, Michael Lee, said. “It’s been smoother than usual, ‘cuz I...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Michelle Wu concerned about lack of signage amid Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Mayor Michelle Wu cited a lack of signage when she tried her first commute into City Hall with the Orange Line shut down. Wu had several transfers along her route, from the 34 bus to the Orange Line shuttles, but she found a lack of signs at Forest Hills telling riders where to go. Hours after Wu’s ride, there are still no signs in sight.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Commuter Rail provides alternative to Orange Line during shutdown

MALDEN, MASS. (WHDH) - With the Orange Line shut down for a month, the only trains commuters will see at Malden Center station are purple Commuter Rail trains. MBTA officials have urged riders to use the Commuter Rail as an Orange Line alternative, and rides are free for anyone with a Charlie Card or Charlie ticket. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu, an Orange Line rider, took the Commuter Rail Saturday to promote the plan.
MALDEN, MA
whdh.com

Service resumes on Green Line after wires fell on tracks

BOSTON (WHDH) - Service on the Green Line B Branch has resumed after wires fell on the tracks early Tuesday morning. The MBTA announced Tuesday morning that shuttle buses had replaced service on one part of the Green Line B Branch due to a power problem. The announcement came shortly after wires fell near the Washington Street stop on that branch earlier in the morning. Crews worked to repair the damage and safely removed the debris from the tracks and roadway.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Traffic Congestion#Shuttle Buses#The Craigie Drawbridge#U S Coast
whdh.com

Traffic builds as Orange Line shuts down

BOSTON (WHDH) - Ahead of the first workday of the Orange Line shutdown, traffic is already picking up at “gridlock hot spots” MassDOT has warned will become gridlocked during the week. The areas include Sullivan Square in Charlestown, Wellington Circle in Medford and Leverett and Charles Circles in...
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
CBS Boston

I-Team: Big Dig is root of MBTA financial troubles

BOSTON - The Big Dig is the root of the MBTA's financial troubles, according to experts. Forced to foot the bill for billions of dollars in projects, the T diverted money from maintenance to pay for them. Charles Chieppo of the Pioneer Institute says, "the money left maintenance and went to build these new projects and they amassed this huge debt that essentially left them bankrupt, and not having the money to do the most basic safety things." Chieppo says the T was more focused on revenue and expansion. A 2019 report commissioned by the MBTA's Fiscal Management...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

MassDOT officials warn Tuesday commute could be more challenging

BOSTON (WHDH) - State transportation officials have been keeping a close eye on the roads and say even though it didn’t seem that bad Monday morning, commuters shouldn’t take too much away from that just yet. MassDOT Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver is warning commuters that Tuesday’s commute could...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Government Center major hub of traffic changes during Orange Line shutdown

BOSTON (WHDH) - With the first day of the Orange Line shutdown underway, Government Center has been a primary focus of the MBTA, with shuttle buses, bike lanes and street closures converging to be a source of confusion for commuters. State Street is closed between Congress and Washington Streets. Boston’s...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Smooth sailing during first morning of shuttle bus rides replacing the Orange Line

BOSTON (WHDH) - It was smooth sailing during the first morning of shuttle bus rides replacing the Orange Line. MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak pointed commuters at the Forest Hills Station to their replacement buses and later rode in one of the buses to confirm that the first weekday of the month-long Orange Line shutdown was going well.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

BREAKING NEWS: Exit 131 off Mass Pike EB closed due to truck fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews have been working to put out a vehicle fire off of the Mass Pike, closing Exit 131 eastbound in the process. MassDOT announced the closure just after 3:45 p.m. as crews worked to knock down the flames at the Allston-Brighton/Cambridge exit. No details on injuries or...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Green Line from Gov. Center to Union Square closes Monday

BOSTON (WHDH) - As part of the MBTA’s work to improve T service and make repairs, Green Line service from Government Center to Union Square Station will shutdown Monday till September 18. The shutdown, which is happening at the same time as the 30-day Orange Line shutdown that commenced...

Comments / 0

Community Policy