Indiana high school football roundup: Scores, highlights, statistics from Week 1

Indiana high school football is back, and Week 1 didn't disappoint. Here's everything that happened on the gridiron in Central Indiana:

Center Grove 17, Warren Central 8

Center Grove 0 7 3 7 — 17

Warren Central 0 8 0 0 — 8

Scoring Plays

CG — Micah Coyle 26 run (Nolan Foley kick)

WC — Rodney Johnson 4 run (Lee Alexander run)

CG — Foley 28 FG

CG — Coyle 46 run (Foley kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Center Grove: Coyle 23-209, Drew Wheat 7-39, Rylan Cook 5-12, Eli Hohlt 1-1, Tyler Cherry 6-(minus-1). Warren Central: Jewel Jagoe 9-5, Ronald Baskerville 9-25, Rodney Johnson 3-43, (#20) 5-8, De’marion Harris 3-(-minus-1).

Passing — Center Grove: Tyler Cherry 6-12-0, 82. Warren Central: Jagoe 9-16-2, 98.

Receiving — Center Grove: Noah Coy 3-54, T.J. Williams 2-17, Wheat 1-11. Warren Central: Joe Walker 6-80, Joziah Edmond 1-11, David Deandre Taylor 2-7.

Mt. Vernon 43, Noblesville 35

Noblesville 22 7 6 8 — 43

Mt. Vernon 13 14 8 0 — 35

Scoring Plays

MV – Eli Bridenthal 68 run (Rylan Vinard kick)

N – Logan Shoffner 23 run (Jack Letourneau kick)

MV – George Burhenn 44 pass from Bridenthal (pass failed)

N – Gage Gulley 2 run (Gulley run)

N – Shoffner 27 run (Letourneau kick)

MV – Bridenthal 20 run (Bridenthal run)

N – Blake Widget 6 run (Letourneau kick)

MV – Bridental 2 run (pass failed)

N – Widget 5 run (kick failed)

MV – Bridenthal 6 run (Bridenthal run)

N – Gulley 1 run (Gulley run)

Individual Stats

Rushing — MV: Eli Bridenthal 12-143, Tre Jones 2-35, George Burhenn 2-15, Luke Ertel 2-(-5). N: Logan Shoffner 22-194, Gage Gulley 23-129, Blake Widget 15-60, Landon Hughes 5-14.

Passing — MV: Ertel 9-14-1-131, Bridenthal 8-12-0-133. N: Hughes 2-4-0-24.

Receiving — MV: Jones 7-92, Burhenn 5-83, Bridenthal 3-64, Tyler Etherington 2-25. N: Gulley 1-17, Shoffner 1-7.

New Palestine 42, Westfield 28

New Palestine 7 14 7 14 — 42

Westfield 0 7 7 14 — 28

Scoring Plays

NP --- Grayson Thomas 26 run (Braydan Tanksley kick)NP --- Kyler Kropp 18 run (Tanksley kick)W --- Terry Williams 95 kick return (Brody Boehm kick)NP --- Isaiah Thacker 46 pass from Daniel Tippit IV (Tanksley kick)NP --- Thomas 5 run (Tanksley kick)W --- Patrick Schramm 21 pass from Cole Ballard (Boehm kick)NP --- Thomas 1 run (Tanksley kick)W --- Kendall Garnett 35 run (Boehm kick)NP --- Eian Roudebush 1 run (Tanksley kick)W --- Williams 9 run (Boehm kick)

Individual stats

Rushing --- W: Cole Ballard 8-25, Terry Williams 11-50, Ryan Creagor 7-42, Kendall Garnett 6-57. NP: Grayson Thomas 23-188, Daniel Tippit IV 7-30, Kyler Kropp 8-41, Eian Roudebush 11-40.

Passing --- W: Ballard 14-28-0 183. NP: 9-17-0 158

Receiving --- W: Williams 2-6, Gabe Aramboles 4-65, Eli Frei 2-14, Creagor 1-1, Patrick Schramm 2-35, Max Nosler 1-25, Garnett 1-5, Mikeah Webster 1-19. NP: Blaine Nunnally 3-26, Braydan Marrow 2-51, Isaiah Thacker 4-81

Brownsburg 21, Ben Davis 16

Brownsburg 7 14 0 0 — 21

Ben Davis 6 3 0 7 — 16

Scoring Plays

BD –Alijah Price 2 run (run failed)

BR – Jayden Whitaker 1 run (Spencer Porath kick)

BR – Whitaker 3 run (Porath kick)

BR – Corey Smith 44 pass from Whitaker (Porath kick)

BD – Ben Rudolph 38 FG

BD – Price 1 run (Rudolph kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Brownsburg: Garrett Sherrell 14-30, Whitaker 8-48, Ariyan Balance 9-28. Ben Davis: Price 24-116, Zion Graham 6-26, JuJu Rodriguez 6-25, Destin Beauchamp 5-23, Isaiah Rogers 1-(-6).

Passing — Brownsburg: Whitaker 10-21-0 131. Ben Davis: Rogers 7-16-1 105, Rodriguez 3-9-0 17.

Receiving — Brownsburg: Freddy Hawthorne 3-44, Cayden Olinger 3-29, Smith 2-52, Cameron Edwards 1-4, Sherrell 1-2. Ben Davis: Murff 5-42, Zane Skibinski 3-45, Marques Reece 1-40, Price 1-1.

Trinity (Ky.) 17, Carmel 7

Trinity 3 0 7 7 — 17

Carmel 0 7 0 0 — 7

Scoring Plays

T - Mclaughlin 27 yd field goal, 13-52 5:09

C - Matthews 76 yd pass from Kazmierczak (Kazmierczak kick), 3-80 1:04

T - Allen 4 yd run (Mclaughlin kick), 14-85 7:51

T - Sansbury 29 yd pass from Allen (Mclaughlin kick), 12-56 6:26

Individual Stats

Rushing — Trinity: Luke Sasser 21-117; Stephen Mack 4-35; Drew Allen 14-30; Clint Sansbury 5-20. Carmel: Nicholas Beidl 15-52; A.Alfayyad 3-10; Desmond Duffy 1-2; J. Kazmierczak 2-minus 20.

Passing — Trinity: Drew Allen 14-22-0-153. Carmel: J. Kazmierczak 6-14-0-149; C. Carmichael 0-1-0-0.

Receiving — Trinity: Kurtis Bohn 4-38; Huck Campbell 3-15; Clint Sansbury 2-39; Noah Meyers 2-25; Jeremiah Lynn 2-16; Luke Sasser 1-20. Carmel: Reece Bellin 3-65; Blake Matthews 2-87; Nicholas Beidl 1-minus 3.

Fishers 34, North Central 0

Fishers 13 7 14 0 -- 34

North Central 0 0 0 0 -- 0

F — Khobie Martin 8 run (kick failed)

F — Carson Dunn 1 run (Jon Tangara kick)

F — Dunn 12 run (Tangara kick)

F — Martin 2 run (Tangara kick)

F — Grady Stanley 46 interception return (Tangara kick)

Rushing — Fishers: Martin 13-88, Dunn 11-56, Ian Jennings 7-51, Lucas Minns 10-38, Bennett Gorak 4-31, Jaidyn Higgins 2-6, Sekai Bogle 1-6, Brady Griffiths 3-6, Denkota Fletcher 1-1. North Central: No stats available.

Passing — Fishers: Minns 4-9-0, 79; Gorak 2-4-0, 11. North Central: No stats available.

Receiving — Noah McPeek 2-33, Joe Syrus 2-30, Aidan Zimmer 1-21, JonAnthony Hall 1-6. North Central: No stats available.

Lawrence North 32, Avon 25

Montez Jones sparked the Wildcats to a 25-0 lead early in the third quarter, then Lawrence North had to hold on for dear life as Mason Reynolds sparked a comeback that fell just short of a thrilling finish. Jones thre for two touchdown passes to Damario Moore and ran for another TD, passing for 283 yards. Reynolds countered with 294 aerial yards and a 69-yard TD pass to Anthony Kennedy.

Avon 0 0 15 10 -- 25

Lawrence North 14 3 8 7 -- 32

Scoring plays

LN — Damario Moore 26 pass from Montez Jones (kick good)

LN — Ali Richardson 2 run (kick good)

LN — Name N/A 19 FG

LN — Jones 2 run (Moore pass from D’marco Wilson)

A — JaWesley Borders 2 run (Mason Reynolds run)

A — Anthony Kennedy 69 pass from Reynolds (Isaac Monroe kick)

LN — Moore 44 pass from Jones (kick good)

A — Borders 3 run (Monroe kick)

A — Monroe 22 FG

Rushing — Lawrence North: Team 33-98. Avon: Dailon Zeigler 13-50, Borders 9-43, Reynolds 7-41.

Passing — Lawrence North: Jones 15-24-0, 283. Avon: Reynolds 19-30-1, 294.

Receiving — Lawrence North: Team 15-283. Avon: Kennedy 8-167, Jace Hurd 5-63, Borders 3-33, Colton Gall 2-22, Noah Washington 1-9.

Zionsville 31, Pike 24

Zionsville 0 9 0 8 7 7 -- 31

Pike 0 7 7 3 7 0 -- 24

Scoring plays

Z — Hanson Hinshaw 3 run (Trevor Henkle kick)

P — Name N/A 4 pass (kick good)

Z — Safety

P — Ibrahima Diallo 3 run (kick good)

Z — Lauer Cawi 9 pass from Christian Abney (Eugene Hilton pass from Abney)

P — Name N/A 32 FG

P — Name N/A 10 run (kick good)

Z — Wrigley Bumgardner 5 pass from Abney (Henkle kick)

Z — Hilton 18 pass from Abney (Henkle kick)

Rushing — Zionsville: Hinshaw 26-89, Andrew Ball 3-(minus-4), Abney 11-(minus-10). Pike: Diallo 3-16, team 28-46.

Passing — Zionsville: Abney 16-34-3, 151; Luke Murphy 0-2-0, 0. Pike: Team 19-42-0, 204.

Receiving — Zionsville: Hilton 6-65, Ryan Skura 4-30, Bumgardner 3-25, Hinshaw 2-22, Cawi 1-9. Pike: Team 19-204.

HSE 12, Lawrence Central 7

Hamilton SE 0 0 10 2 -- 12

Lawrence Central 0 7 0 0 -- 7

LC — Name N/A run

HSE — Donovan Hamilton 56 pass from Ty Bradle (Carter Gutt kick)

HSE — Gutt 31 FG

HSE — Safety

Rushing — HSE: Jalen Alexander 17-56, Eli Brantman 4-16, Clayton Wilke 2-11, John McCoy 2-10, Brennan Baker 3-9, Bradle 3-0, team 3-0. Lawrence Central: Team 25-87.

Passing — HSE: Bradle 16-25-147. Lawrence Central: Team 10-23-2, 122.

Receiving — HSE: Hamilton 6-87, Wilke 5-32, Brantman 2-18, Chidubem Okonkwo 1-5, McCoy 1-3, Baker 1-2. Lawrence Central: Team 10-122.

Speedway 41, Covenant Christian 0

Quarterback Carter Watson threw for four touchdowns and ran for a fifth to lift the visiting Sparkplugs to an impressive shutout over the Warriors to open the season. Watson connected with Deejay Mcferson, Landon Short and Christian Cooke (twice) and ended the offensive showcase with a fourth-quarter run.

Speedway 14 14 7 6 — 41

Covenant Christian 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Plays

S — Deejay Mcferson 7 run (#42 kick)

S — Mcferson 56 pass from Carter Watson (#42 kick)

S — Christian Cooke 20 pass from Watson (kick blocked)

S — Landon Short 27 pass from Watson (Zach Warrum pass from Watson)

S — Cooke 8 pass from Watson (#42 kick)

S — Watson 5 run (kick failed)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Speedway: Mcferson 6-79, Watson 3-14, Tyreese Johnson 3-16, Connor Moreland 1-3, Mamadou Diallo 1-2. Covenant Christian: John Nabors 8-22, Gavin Tindall 1-4, Noah Bryant 1-3, Connor Cruz 3-(minus-15), Tony Flatt 8-(minus-19).

Passing — Speedway: Watson 17-23-0, 288. Covenant Christian: Flatt 9-21-0, 125; Cruz 4-5-0, 48.

Receiving — Speedway: Landon Short 2-64, Mcferson 1-56, Tyreese Johnson 2 -79, Cooke 4-36, Jazz Coleman 2-4, Blessin Bambo 3-20, Warrum 2-15, Ben Wilson 1-14. Covenant Christian: Luke Munoz 2-69, Daniel Shinn 1-51, Bryant 2-18, Tindall 3-16, Landen Ross 2-12, Nabors 2-9.

Bishop Chatard 24, Brebeuf Jesuit 13

Bishop Chatard 14 7 0 3 — 24

Brebeuf Jesuit 0 7 6 0 — 13

Scoring Plays

BC – Luke Purichia 6 yd run (Jasper Chapman kick)

BC – Blocked punt recovery Matthew Woods (Chapman kick)

BC – Riley Kinnett 9 yd run (Chapman kick)

BJ – Jack Maiers 1 yd run (Quinn Warren kick)

BJ – Wakem Wells 87 yd pass from Nolan Buckman (kick blocked)

BC – Chapman 26 yd FG

Cathedral 43, Lafayette Jeff 12

Cathedral 22 7 7 7 — 43

Lafayette Jeff 0 6 0 6 — 12

Scoring Plays

C – Brennan Wooten 5 pass from Danny O’Neil (kick failed)

C – Wooten 4 pass from O’Neil (S. Sheetz kick)

C – O’Neil 5 run (Sheetz kick)

C – Safety

LJ – Abram Ritchie 11 pass from Keyen Crowder (kick blocked)

C – Jaron Tibbs 12 pass from O’Neil (Sheetz kick)

C – Wooten 5 pass from O’Neil (Sheetz kick)

LJ – Siah Powers 6 run (kick failed)

C – Collin Ayers 9 run (Sheetz kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing – Cathedral: Carson Johnson 10-95, C. Ayers 5-42, Desere Thoams 6-20, Fisher Thomas 1-17, Devaughn Slaughter 3-9, O’Neil 6-(minus-11); Lafayette Jeff: Glenn Patterson 22-70, Powers 4-6, Asa Koeppen 5-3, Crowder 3-1, Josh Milian 2-(minus-32).

Passing – Cathedral: O’Neil 15-25-0 160, Slaughter 3-5-0 56; Lafayette Jeff: Crowder 13-24-2 56.

Receiving – Cathedral: Wooten 8-71, Tibbs 3-37, Zach Meeks 2-20, Albren Johnson 1-34, David Ayers 1-28, Keith Long 1-11, Luke Spencer 1-11, C. Ayers 1-4; Lafayette Jeff: Brandon Jackson 4-37, Patterson 4-1, Ritchie 3-20, Koeppen 1-(minus-1), Powers 1-(minus-1).

Greenfield-Central 30, Plainfield 28

Greenfield-Central 6 6 12 6 — 30

Plainfield 7 0 15 6 — 28

Scoring Plays

P — Grant Irwin 26 pass from Hunter Newell (C. Grimes kick)

G — Owen Anderson 59 pass from Dallas Freeman (kick failed)

G — Kirk Knecht 53 pass from Freeman (run failed)

P — Noah Hessong 45 run (Troy Larrison pass from Newell)

P — Hessong 10 run (Grimes kick)

G — Andrew Zellars 17 run (run failed)

G — Zellars 57 run (run failed)

P — Hessong 3 run (pass failed)

G — Anderson 10 run (pass failed)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Greenfield-Central: Zellars 21-197, Freeman 6-17, Brayden Herrell 6-14, Anderson 2-13. Plainfield: Hessong 21-129, Larrison 8-73, Antonio Williams 2-9, Newell 5-(minus-4).

Passing — Greenfield-Central: Freeman 11-17-0, 219. Plainfield: Newell 9-25-3, 107.

Receiving — Greenfield-Central: Anderson 4-126, Will DeJarnett 3-31, Kirk Knecht 2-74, Herrell 1-1. Plainfield: Irwin 4-48, Isaiah Miller 3-43, Larrison 1-11, Hessong 1-5.

Greenwood 35, Seymour 7

Brock Riddle connected on a pair of touchdown passes to Carter Campbell and ran for another TD to help the Woodmen rout the visiting Owls in Greenwood’s season opener. The hosts got 100-plus rushing yards and a touchdown each out of running backs Alan Burnett and Jackson Haessig.

Greenwood 7 14 0 14 — 35

Seymour 0 7 0 0 — 7

Scoring Plays

G — Carter Campbell 17 pass from Brock Riddle (Jens Hvid kick)

G — Alan Burnett 1 run (Hvid kick)

G — Campbell 7 pass from Riddle (Hvid kick)

S — Name 24 pass from Will Gray (Name kick)

G — Jackson Haessig 62 run (Colin Andreas kick)

G — Riddle 2 run (Andreas kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Greenwood: Haessig 17-143, Burnett 19-111, (30) W. Riley 1-24, Riddle 2-7, Campbell 2-2. Seymour: Alex Schlatterer 10-27, Evan Smith 2-9, Bret Perry 1-(minus-5), Gray 1-(minus-10).

Passing — Greenwood: Riddle 7-12-1, 59. Seymour: Gray 9-19-1, 120; Perry 0-3-0 0; Team 1-3-0, 7.

Receiving — Greenwood: Campell 5-48, Haessig 1-6, E. Pringle 1-5. Seymour: Team 10-12 127.

Hamilton Heights 34, Lapel 7

Hamilton Heights 6 21 7 0 — 34

Lapel 0 7 0 0 — 7

Scoring Plays

HH – Tyler Champion 53 pass from Bodie Derrer (run failed)

HH – Derrer 1 run (Teigan Scoles kick)

L – Tyler Dollar 83 run (Cole Miller kick)

HH – Champion 75 kickoff return (Scoles kick)

HH – Champion 57 pass from Derrer (Scoles kick)

HH – Cooper Vondersaar 29 pass from Derrer (Scoles kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing – Hamilton Heights: Owen VanHaaren 20-88, Chance Yeager 2-1, Eric Balcom 4-19, Carson Fettig 3-5, Derrer 6-(minus-5); Lapel: Dollar 21-149, Luke Alexander 2-(minus-1), Quentin Roberts 1-4, Rylie Hudson 2-3.

Passing – Hamilton Heights: Derrer 6-10-0 171; Lapel: Alexander 7-21-3 45.

Receiving – Hamilton Heights: Champion 3-127, VanHaaren 2-15, Vondersaar 1-29; Lapel: Nick Witte 3-21, Hudson 3-12, Brayden Barnett 1-12.

Monrovia 40, Cardinal Ritter 12

Monrovia 7 13 13 7 — 40

Cardinal Ritter 6 0 0 6 — 12

Scoring Plays

M — Eli Wagner 6 run (Emery Newlin kick)

CR — Troy Wilson 23 run (kick blocked)

M — Dustin Kostrzewski 29 pass from Wagner (Newlin kick)

M — Braylon Belcher 1 run (kick blocked)

M — Wagner 8 run (kick failed)

M — Wagner 8 run (Newlin kick)

CR — Adrion Gregory 32 pass from Ben Johnson (run failed)

M — Belcher 20 run (Newlin kick)

Mooresville 37, Bloomington North 13

Mooresville 14 10 6 7 — 37

Bloomington North 0 6 0 7 — 13

Scoring Plays

M — Hogan Denny 28 pass from Nicholas Patterson (Kenny Curry kick)

M — Denny 27 pass from Patterson (Curry kick)

BN — Jamo Ksander-Hicks 44 pass from Dash King (kick failed)

M — Patterson 10 run (Curry kick)

M — Curry 36 FG

M — Patterson 2 run (kick failed)

M — Keenen Brownlee 1 run (Curry kick)

BN — N/A 4 pass from N/A (kick good)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Mooresville: Wilson 12-52, Patterson 4-29, Evans 10-49, Korthuis 7-29, Denny 1-16, Lynn 1-7, Brownlee 2-4. Bloomington North: Mikulich 12-35, King 3-(minus-4), team 9-24.

Passing — Mooresville: Patterson 13-27-1, 245. Bloomington North: King 12-21-0 41; Freel 1-2-0, 3; Team 2-2-0, 14.

Receiving — Mooresville: Denny 6-131, Dorn 4-74, Bennett 2-43, Thomas 1-(minus-3). Bloomington North: Steinfeldt 4-25, Ksander-Hicks 6-23, Team 5-10.

Scecina 55, Phalen Academy 0

Scecina 34 14 7 0 — 55

Phalen 0 0 0 0 — 0

Scoring Plays

S — Mason Beriault 15 pass from D.J. Mendez (kick failed)

S — Brandon Fitts-Ramsey 11 run (Carter Nolan kick)

S — Fitts-Ramsey 28 run (Nolan kick)

S — Brendan Keen 23 run (Nolan kick)

S — Keen 9 run (Owen Weinzierl kick)

S — Max Douglass 10 run (Weinzierl kick)

S — Douglass 4 run (Weinzierl kick)

S — Fitts-Ramsey 85 kickoff return (Nolan kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Phalen: Kalik Abel 3-9, #24 10-7, #77 1-(minus-1), Tim Croney 2-(minus-7), Jayden Jones 7-(minus-15). Scecina: Fitts-Ramsey 3-70, Keen 5-69, Masyn McClellan 7-68, Douglass 8-49, Joe Alarcon 2-5.

Passing — Phalen: Jones 5-13-0, 11. Scecina: Mendez 1-1-0, 15.

Receiving — Phalen: Drelan Vaden 1-10, Cooney 1-3, Abel 3-(minus-2). Scecina: Beriault 1-15.

Whiteland 28, Columbus East 10

Jonathan Crowley ran for a pair of second-half touchdowns and a game-high 110 yards to help the Warriors rally from a halftime deficit to knock off the Olympians in season-opening action for both teams. Crowley scored on runs of 64 and 33 yards in the game-clinching surge to help Whiteland score the game’s final three touchdowns.

Whiteland 0 7 14 7 — 28

Columbus East 3 7 0 0 — 10

Scoring Plays

CE — Nathaniel Hedrick 24 FG

W — Gunnar Hicks 29 pass from Kevin Denham (David Mathis kick)

CE — Ethan Duncan 26 run (Hedrick kick)

W — Peyton Emberton 2 run (Mathis kick)

W — Jonathan Crowley 64 run (Mathis kick)

W — Crowley 33 run (Mathis kick)

Individual Stats

Rushing — Whiteland: Crowley 7-110, Emberton 12-49, Nyrius Moore-Smith 3-29, Maalik Perkins 4-27, Hick 1-22, Devon Armstrong 1-6, Denham 1-5, Jakarrey Oliver 1-5, Ashten Davidson 1-5, Carson Tanner 1-3, Slate Valentine 1-2. Columbus East: Duncan 12-66, Javeon Smith 18-56, Tyler Weller 10-51, Caaden Gault 4-19.

Passing — Whiteland: Denham 5-11-1, 64. Columbus East: Duncan 6-18-0, 32.

Receiving — Whiteland: Hicks 1-29, Cameron Cooper 1-16, Emberton 2-15, Armstrong 1-4. Columbus East: Nicco Alvarez 1-13, Chase Zapfe 2-11, Devon Tekulve 2-5, Blake Borkhardt 1-3.

Lebanon 26, Pendleton Heights 12

Lebanon 6 7 13 0 -- 26

Pendleton Hts. 0 3 2 7 -- 12

Scoring plays

L — Brendan Shockley 1 run (kick failed)

PH — Dom Apo 26 FG

L — Jackson Folden pass from Landon Fouts (Brady Johnson kick)

L — Fouts 1 run (kick failed)

L — Kaden Lark 45 interception return (Johnson kick)

PH — Safety by Eli Libler

PH — Jalen Jordan 61 pass from Colton Frank (Apo kick)

Rushing — Lebanon: Shockley 15-38, Kaden Lark 2-17, Stevie McClurry 6-10, Fouts 2-4, Team 2-16. Pendleton Heights: Quinton Devault 13-64, Eli Arthur 4-4, Nick Trout 2-1, Jared Hess 1-0, Frank 2-(minus-13), team 16-99.

Passing — Lebanon: Landon Fouts 14-20-0, 199; Luke Dunshee 1-1-0, 12. Pendleton Heights: Frank 7-21-2, 91; Team 3-8-0, 24.

Receiving — Lebanon: Folden 5-82, Lark 4-47, Sam Kyker 1-32, Trey Ries 2-27, Shockley1 -6, Arturo De LaRosa 1-5. Pendleton Heights: Sims 2-17, team 8-98.

Guerin Catholic 45, McCutcheon 21

For nearly a half, the Golden Eagles and Mavericks battled to a 21-all draw, but Guerin Catholic then erupted for 24 unanswered points to rout McCutcheon. Quarterback Ryan Zimmerman threw for 363 yards and a pair of touchdowns, running for a third score as the Eagles dominated the final half of play.

Guerin Catholic 14 14 7 10 -- 45

McCutcheon 7 14 0 0 -- 21

Scoring plays

GC — Luke Moody 1 run (Evan Guenthner kick)

M — Kam Little 9 run (Jury Grubb kick)

GC — Cooper Navarro 4 run (Guenthner kick)

M — Brad Gagnon 20 run (Grubb kick)

GC — Alex Gibbs 20 pass from Ryan Zimmerman (Guenthner kick)

M — Gagnon 21 run (Grubbs kick)

GC — Justin Zdobylak 3 run (Guenthner kick)

GC — Zimmerman 1 run (Guenthner kick)

GC — Will Fremion 52 pass from Zimmerman (Guenthner kick)

GC — Guenthner 25 FG

Rushing — Guerin Catholic: Zdobylak 15-92, Dylan Vargas 3-43, Navarro 13-35, Zimmerman 2-1, Moody 1-1, Team 1-0. McCutcheon: Gagnon 12-78, Ivan Escalera 5-58, Owen Smith 7-45, Kam Little 6-27, Jack Morlan 1-3.

Passing — Guerin Catholic: Zimmerman 26-39-1, 363. McCutcheon: Smith 8-20-1, 76.

Receiving — Guerin Catholic: Fremion 6-140, Jack Cherry 11-96, Gibbs 2-60, Zdobylak 3-40, Navarro 3-22, Luke Baldwin 1-5. McCutcheon: Little 4-43, Brock Defreese 1-20, Morlan 1-7, A.J. Stone 1-3, Tyler Hale 1-3.

Roncalli 46, Southport 7

Luke Hansen rushed for five touchdowns and 330 yards to lead the Royals to a season-opening rout over the Cardinals. Hansen scored all five of his TDs in the opening half, when Roncalli opened up a 39-point lead before Southport scored on an A.J. Reynolds pass to Pierce Birge.

Roncalli 13 26 7 0 -- 46

Southport 0 7 0 0 -- 7

Scoring plays

R — Luke Hansen 38 run (Levi Wisler kick)

R — Hansen 56 run (kick failed)

R — Hansen 14 run (Wisler kick)

R — Hansen 29 run (Wisler kick)

R — Judson Lawrie interception return (kick blocked)

R — Hansen 7 run (kick blocked)

S — Pierce Birge 36 pass from A.J. Reynolds (Donovan Craig kick)

R — Nolan Tunny 12 pass from Arik Moyers (Joe Parrett kick)

Rushing — Roncalli: Hansen 25-330, Henry Adams 6-27, Hadyn Ball 2-16, Ben Brandenburg 3-15, Jayden Buchanan 1-8, Nicholas Bastida 1-3, Rogan Benich 2-1, Moyers 4-(minus-3). Southport: Josiah Ottinger 6-39, Mikey Takacs 4-17, Tony Taylor 1-4, Team 1-(minus-6), Bryce Calvert 1-(minus-8).

Passing — Roncalli: Moyers 3-9-0, 21; Buchanan 1-2-0, 5. Southport: Reynolds 2-4-0, 39; Calvert 8-22-1, 19.

Receiving — Roncalli: Tunny 1-12, Bryce Himelick 1-6, Kyle Walker 1-5, James Guthrie 1-3. Southport: Birge 4-48, Carter McGaha 2-5, Brandon Riddle 1-5, Reynolds 2-3, Braylon Koenig 1-(minus-3).

Western Boone 35, Sheridan 12

Western Boone 7 21 7 0 -- 35

Sheridan 0 0 6 6 -- 12

Scoring plays

WB — Trevor Weakley 12 run (Blake Miller kick)

WB — Ryan Taylor 2 run (Miller kick)

WB — Ethan Bayles 35 pass from Rowen Durbin (Miller kick)

WB — Weakley 52 run (Miller kick)

WB — Taylor 55 pass from Durbin (Miller kick)

S — Peyton Cross 1 run (kick failed)

S — Zach Bales 20 run (kick failed)

Rushing — Western Boone: Weakley 15-113, Durbin 4-31, Bayles 2-29, Mason Amich 7-24, Taylor 2-7, Evan Trent 1-(minus-2). Sheridan: Cross 12-92, Bales 4-36, Jacob Jones 8-20, Eli Kolb 4-9, Trent DeCraene 1-2, Caleb Alexander 10-(minus-3).

Passing — Western Boone: Durbin: 7-13-0, 171. Sheridan: DeCraen 1-1-0, 11; Alexander 1-1-0, 9.

Receiving — Western Boone: Taylor 3-115, Bayles 1-35, Trent 1-7, Drew Gott 1-7, Blake Miller 1-7. Sheridan: Cross 1-11, DeCraene 1-9.

Martinsville 28, Bedford North Lawrence 14

Tyler Adkins threw for a pair of touchdowns and ran for a third score, racking up over 200 yards of offense in leading the Artesians past Bedford North Lawrence in the season opener.

Martinsville 7 7 0 14 -- 28

Bedford NL 0 0 0 14 -- 14

Scoring plays

M — Trevor Hott 21 pass from Tyler Adkins (Ethan Haenlein kick)

M — Josh Jones 1 run (Haenlein kick)

M — Hunter Stroud 4 pass from Adkins (Haenlein kick)

M — Adkins 2 run (Haenlein kick)

B — Memphis Louden 31 run (Billy Cline kick)

B — Colten Leach 29 pass from Louden (Cline kick)

Rushing — Martinsville: Brayden Shrake 24-103, Adkins 6-20, Jones 2-5. Bedford NL: No stats available.

Passing — Martinsville: Adkins 19-29-0, 198. Bedford NL: No stats available.

Receiving — Martinsville: Garrett Skaggs 5-65, Hott 3-43, Luke Cheatham 4-37, Shrake 2-33, Stroud 4-14, Jones 1-6. Bedford NL: No stats available.

Edinburgh 14, Tindley 6

The Lancers pulled away from a 6-6 halftime tie to pull out a hard-fought win over the Tigers in their usual early-season showdown. Caleb Murphy made his first start at quarterback a successful one, throwing for 245 yards and a pair of touchdowns, both to senior wideout Caleb Dewey. Dewey caught seven passes for 162 yards, extending his school records for receptions, yards and TD pass catches.

Tindley 0 6 0 0 -- 6

Edinburgh 6 0 8 0 -- 14

Scoring plays

E — Caleb Dewey 19 pass from Caleb Murphy (run failed)

T — Ty Yarrell 3 pass from Deon Richmond (kick blocked)

E — Dewey 41 pass from Murphy (pass failed)

E — Safety, quarterback sacked by Keegan Smith

Rushing — Edinburgh: Jarrett Turner 8-18, Connor Ramey 3-7, Murphy 5-4, Enrique Callejas 1-3, Isaiah Steinke 5-(minus-7). Tindley: No stats available.

Passing — Edinburgh: Murphy 14-23-0, 245. Tindley: No stats available.

Receiving — Edinburgh: Dewey 7-162, Turner 3-40, Blaze Jensen 2-22, Braylon Bryant 2-21. Tindley: No stats available.

Lutheran 38, Beech Grove 6

Jackson Willis was overpowering in his debut as the starting quarterback for the Saints, throwing for three touchdowns and 297 yards to lead Lutheran past the Hornets in an early Indiana Crossroads Conference showdown. Joe Davis rushed for three scores and 94 yards, and caught one of Willis’ TD passes in the triumph.

Lutheran 18 14 6 0 -- 38

Beech Grove 0 0 0 6 -- 6

Scoring plays

L — Joe Davis 1 run (kick failed)

L — Davis 1 run (run failed)

L — Davis 68 pass from Jackson Willis (pass failed)

L — Davis 36 run (Davis run)

L — Micah Mackay 53 pass from Willis (run failed)

L — Josiah King 17 pass from Willis (kick failed)

BG — Name 5 pass (run failed)

Rushing — Lutheran: Joe Davis 12-94, DeVuan Jones 2-20, Braydon Hall 4-13, Cur’Brian Shelby 2-7, Javarrea Cooper 1-3, Jimmy Davis 1-1, L.J. Ward 1-1, Raishaun Mchaney 1-1, Bryson Collins 1-(minus-2), Willis 2-(minus-9). Beech Grove: Team 26-17.

Passing — Lutheran: Willis 21-29-1, 297; Jones 0-1-0, 0. Beech Grove: Team 4-11-1, 54.

Receiving — Lutheran: Mackay 8-131, Joe Davis 2-81, King 3-27, Jones 3-24, Shelby 2-14, Hall 1-12, Ward 2-8. Beech Grove: Team 4-54.

Triton Central 42, Cascade 14

Cascade 0 6 0 8 -- 14

Triton Central 14 14 7 7 -- 42

TC — Ray Crawford 34 run (Brogan Winslow kick)

TC — Brad Schultz 29 pass from Jace Stuckey (Winslow kick)

C — J.T. Roshong 15 pass from Liam Farmer (pass failed)

TC — Mason Compton 9 pass from Stuckey (Winslow kick)

TC — Schultz 10 pass from Stuckey (Winslow kick)

TC — Stuckey 4 run (Winslow kick)

TC — Schultz 30 pass from Stuckey (Winslow kick)

C — Devon Weigle 5 run (run good)

Rushing — Triton Central: Crawford 18-126, Schultz 2-35, Lucas Kleeman 1-3, Compton 1-0, Ethan Cales 1-0, Brayden Wilkins 1-(minus-3), Stuckey 3-(minus-5), team 4-2. Cascade: Savini 3-63, Mink 3-18, Mason 1-(minus-1), Trebley 1-(minus-12), team 27-100.

Passing — Triton Central: Stuckey 13-24-1, 191. Cascade: Trebley 3-4-0, 32; team 1-1-0, 15.

Receiving — Triton Central: Schultz 6-99, Luke Faust 3-76, Compton 1-9, Crawford 2-4, Kleeman 1-3. Cascade: Weigle 1-13, team 3-34.

Franklin 42, Danville 14

Franklin 14 7 14 7 -- 42

Danville 7 7 0 0 -- 14

F — Beau Baker 1 run (Patrick Fancher kick)

F — Max Clark 57 pass from Clay Pinnick (Fancher kick)

D — Name N/A run

F — Clark 43 pass from Pinnick (Fancher kick)

D — B.J. Wuest 16 pass from Trey Thompson (kick good)

F — Baker 2 run (Fancher kick)

F — Quentin Richards 8 pass from Pinnick (Fancher kick)

F — Luke Bechert 54 pass from Pinnick (Fancher kick)

Rushing — Franklin: Pinnick 7-50, John Shepard 6-43, Kaleb Owens 6-36, Alex Leugers 10-22, Nick Barger 4-10, Beau Baker 2-8, Greyson Betts 2-8. Danville: No stats available.

Passing — Franklin: Pinnick 7-8-0, 182. Danville: No stats available.

Receiving — Franklin: Clark 4-111, Luke Bechert 1-54, Leugers 1-9, Quentin Richards 1-8. Danville: No stats available.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana high school football roundup: Scores, highlights, statistics from Week 1