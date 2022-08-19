Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Underrated Eddie Murphy Movie Climbing the Netflix Ranks
When August arrived, the Men in Black and Spider-Man trilogies stood out as the biggest movies being added to Netflix's streaming roster. It came as no surprise to see both Men in Black 3 and Spider-Man 2 appear on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list just one day after arriving on the service. What's much more surprising, however, is that another new addition has risen even higher in the Netflix ranks than both of those beloved franchises.
thedigitalfix.com
Clint Eastwood reveals who his favourite Marvel character is
Clint Eastwood has starred in many genres, from some of the best Westerns in history to heart-racing thrillers. However, the acclaimed star has never appeared in a superhero movie – despite his love for one particular character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In an archived article from the La...
Washington Examiner
From woke to woker: Disney casts drag queen in new Marvel series
Drag queen Shea Couleé will reportedly star in an upcoming Marvel series on Disney+ . The RuPaul's Drag Race alumnus has landed a role on the series Ironheart, which will premiere in fall 2023. The reports have not yet been confirmed, and Marvel did not respond to the Washington...
Popculture
Disney Loses Major Movie to Netflix
Netflix has picked up a comic book adaptation that has been in the works for over a decade — but only after it was dropped by Disney. Last month, Blur Studios executive Tim Miller announced that Netflix had taken over his company's adaptation of The Goon, hopefully pulling it out from years of limbo. The series creator Eric Powell later provided more details online.

Collider
The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'
When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
Tom Cruise, Katie Holmes' daughter makes big screen debut
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes’ daughter made her on-screen debut. Holmes, 43, stars in the newly released movie "Alone Together," and her daughter Suri Cruise, 16, joined her on the big screen. "I always want the highest level of talent," Holmes said in an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment. "So,...
The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’
The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
People
Tyler Perry on Actors Who Turned Down His Highly Anticipated New Film: 'Too Bad, So Sad for Them'
Tyler Perry's upcoming film was 25 years in the making, but he says, right on time. "I'm beyond excited about it," Perry says on the PEOPLE Every Day podcast about A Jazzman's Blues, his highly anticipated coming-of-age drama set in the 1940s, due on Netflix Sept. 23. "It's something very, very different for me. And, so far the reception of it has been incredible."
‘John Wick 4’: Donnie Yen Is the First Time Keanu Reeves ‘Fights Someone He Can Lose to’
'John Wick 4' actor Donnie Yen makes an appearance in the upcoming action film, where he will be the most intimidating foe for Keanu Reeves' John Wick yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
DCEU fans are worried not even Dwayne Johnson can save ‘Black Adam’ from being the next ‘Morbius’
The DCEU is in disarray right now as we hardly know what the franchise’s 2023 slate is going to look like — Batgirl‘s been canned, The Flash could be next, et cetera. But, hey, at least we’ve got Black Adam to look forward to this fall, right? Right?
Fans Threaten to Boycott ‘Black Panther 2’ Over Demands to #RecastTChalla
Amid the release of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, Marvel fans are threatening to boycott the highly anticipated film for one main reason. Marvel dropped a teaser of the Black Panther sequel at San Diego Comic-Con last weekend and got fans talking. The trailer sparked a few queries surrounding the recasting of late actor Chadwick Boseman (who played the lead role of T’Challa/Black Panther.)
'She-Hulk' star Tatiana Maslany explains why she initially 'flat-out lied' about being cast in the show
Rumors surfaced in 2020 that the "Orphan Black" star would play She-Hulk. Maslany denied the reports until it was officially announced by Marvel.
Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role
Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
Pierce Brosnan Is Unrecognizable After Transformation for New Movie The Last Rifleman
Watch: Pierce Brosnan Earned a Nickname From "Mamma Mia 2" Pierce Brosnan's new look is making us do a double take. The Die Another Day actor was recently spotted in full costume for the new Terry Loane-directed film The Last Rifleman, in which he stars as 89-year-old World War Veteran II Artie Crawford, alongside Louis Gossett Jr. and Jürgen Prochnow.
Why It Matters When the King Is Cut by the Iron Throne on House of the Dragon
The Iron Throne rejects those who don't deserve to sit on it.
Lucy Liu Didn’t Even Realize ‘Charlie’s Angels’ Co-Star Cameron Diaz Had Retired for Eight Years
Cameron Diaz may be officially un-retired with a new Netflix film in the works, but her former “Charlie’s Angels” co-star Lucy Liu had no idea she had even left Hollywood. Diaz announced her retirement in 2018 with her last film role to date being 2014’s “Annie.” The “Holiday” alum formerly appeared alongside Liu in 2000’s “Charlie’s Angels” and its sequel, “Charlie’s Angels: Full Throttle” in 2003.
Wakanda Forever plot leak reveals Marvel’s new Black Panther
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the only MCU movie left this year, and it’ll be the final film in Phase 4. The revelation came at Comic-Con this past Saturday, when Marvel revealed its roadmap through the end of 2025, a year that will give us two Avengers movies. Marvel also released the first emotional Wakanda Forever trailer without disclosing who will take up the Black Panther mantle in the sequel.
‘NCIS’: How Pauley Perrette Nearly Missed Out on Her Iconic Abby Sciuto Role
Seems difficult to believe now, but NCIS producers once thought about hiring another actress for the part of Abby Sciuto. Pauley Perrette defined the role and made the pig-tailed Abby the quirky genius everyone adored. Even a Washington, D.C. madame eyed Abby’s platform, studded Goth boots with approval. But...
TODAY.com
Pierce Brosnan is unrecognizable as a World War II vet for new film
Pierce Brosnan is disappearing into his upcoming role. The “Misfits” star, 69, was spotted in costume on the set of “The Last Rifleman,” wearing heavy aging makeup that made him almost unrecognizable. In the film, Brosnan will play Artie Crawford, a World War II veteran who...
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Stars Val Kilmer and Tom Cruise Both Face Rumors of Bad On-Set Behavior
'Top Gun: Maverick' features the return of not one, but two of its original stars. Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer surprisingly get along great, despite their reputations.
