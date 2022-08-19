ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Suspect hopped fences, eluded Kennewick cops who stopped him for using his cell phone

By Dylan Carter
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 4 days ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What began with cops pulling a driver over for using his cell phone concluded with a suspect successfully running away from his car following emphasis patrols on a vital roadway in Kennewick on Friday morning.

KAPP-KVEW’s Madeline Hagen spoke with Sgt. Matt Newton of the Kennewick Police Department. Around 10:30 a.m. on August 19, officers stationed near W Canal Dr & N Edison St turned on their lights and pulled a male driver over with a female passenger next to him.

They decided to pull the man over because they noticed he was not only on his cell phone, but he wasn’t wearing his seatbelt while driving past them. When they made contact with the vehicle’s occupants just outside of Kamiakin High School, KPD officers learned that the woman had a protection order against the man.

As this discovery was made, the driver allegedly jumped out of his vehicle and ran away in an attempt to elude any ramifications of his actions. KPD officers began to chase after him when the man hopped over several fences and ditched the pursuing cops.

“The officer lost sight of him for a little bit of the time and he remains at large,” Sgt. Newton said. “There’s no risk to the public here. We think he just wanted to get away because he knew he was going to go to jail, so we’ll continue to look for him and we’ll continue with our emphasis here in a little bit.”

Kennewick police offered a simple warning to drivers in their community: put your cell phone away and pay attention to the road so you don’t end up with a ticket.

