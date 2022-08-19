Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Momoa teases his role in 'Fast X'
"Aquaman" star Jason Momoa will switch from hero to bad guy for his role in the 10th "Fast and Furious" movie. On Tuesday, he gave fans a glimpse of what to expect.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Color Out of Space Free Online
Cast: Nicolas Cage Joely Richardson Madeleine Arthur Elliot Knight Tommy Chong. The Gardner family moves to a remote farmstead in rural New England to escape the hustle of the 21st century. They are busy adapting to their new life when a meteorite crashes into their front yard, melts into the earth, and infects both the land and the properties of space-time with a strange, otherworldly colour. To their horror, the family discovers this alien force is gradually mutating every life form that it touches—including them.
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
epicstream.com
Live-Action One Piece’s Nami, Emily Rudd, Shares Touching Message as Production Ends
While we have not been given an actual look at the series yet, production has already wrapped up. And in response, the One Piece live-action star Emily Rudd who plays Nami shared a touching message regarding the series. Rudd shared a post on Instagram which features an image of Nami...
RELATED PEOPLE
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Possession of Michael King Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Possession of Michael King right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Shane Johnson Ella Anderson Cara Pifko Julie McNiven Tomas Arana. Geners: Horror. Director: David Jung. Release Date: Aug 14, 2014. About. The film tells the story of documentary...
Olivia Wilde Admits She ‘Wasn’t Surprised’ Jason Sudeikis Served Her Custody Papers At Work
For better or for worse, Olivia Wilde was at the center of the most memorable moment from the 2022 CinemaCon. As Olivia, 38, walked on stage to talk about her new movie, Don’t Worry Darling, she was served custody papers from her former fiancé, Jason Sudeikis. “I hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio that I was up there representing,” Olivia said when reflecting on the Apil incident in the cover story for Variety’s first-ever Venice Film Festival issue. “To try to sabotage that was really vicious. But I had a job to do; I’m not easily distracted.”
epicstream.com
Black Panther Star Says Wakanda Forever's Story Doesn't Need Him
There's no denying that the Black Panther franchise boasts a stellar ensemble consisting of award-winning actors but it turns out that the upcoming sequel lost one of its acclaimed stars. We learned last month that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play W'Kabi and according to the British actor, scheduling conflicts prevented him from accepting the project.
epicstream.com
Superman & Lois: Jonathan Kent Actor Breaks Silence on His Exit
Last week, Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois, left the series ahead of the filming of the third season. According to reports, his exit was due to personal reasons and the role is expected to be recast as a result of his abrupt leave. Now, the actor finally breaks his silence regarding his decision to exit the CW series.
Comments / 0