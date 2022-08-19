ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream The Domestics Free Online

Cast: Kate Bosworth Tyler Hoechlin Sonoya Mizuno Lance Reddick Kaden Washington Lewis. A young husband and wife must fight to return home in a post-apocalyptic mid-western landscape ravaged by gangs. Is The Domestics on Netflix?. Netflix doesn't currently have The Domestics in its online library at the time of writing....
TV & VIDEOS
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines Free Online

Langley Kirkwood Bonnie Lee Bouman Leroy Gopal Lex Shrapnel. Seal Team Eight must fight their way deep into Africa's Congo, decommission a secret uranium mine, and stop our most dangerous enemy from smuggling weapon's grade yellow-cake out of the country. Is Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines on Netflix?. Seal...
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers

Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12. The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for TheatersBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Live Tv#Virgin Tv#The Sword Of The Earth
epicstream.com

Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date

More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Where to Watch and Stream Age of Uprising: The Legend of Michael Kohlhaas Free Online

Cast: Mads Mikkelsen Mélusine Mayance Delphine Chuillot Bruno Ganz Denis Lavant. In the 16th century in the Cévennes, a horse dealer by the name of Michael Kohlhaas leads a happy and prosperous family life. When a lord treats him unjustly, this pious, upstanding man raises an army and puts the country to fire and sword in order to have his rights restored.
TV SHOWS
UPI News

Benjamin Walker, Awkwafina attend 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' screening in NYC

Benjamin Walker attends a screening of Amazon's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at the Lincoln Center in New York City on August 23, 2022. Walker stars as High King Gil-galad. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Awkwafina arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Charles Edwards stars as Celebrimbor Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Markella Kavenagh stars as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Jeremy Sisto arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Cynthia Addai-Robinson stars as Queen Regent Mírel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Ismael Cruz Cordova stars as...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pixar
NewsBreak
Netflix
epicstream.com

Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8

As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
COMICS
epicstream.com

Marvel Confirms Scrapped Debut of Menacing Villain in Doctor Strange 2

There's no denying that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness solidified Wanda Maximoff as the biggest threat to the multiverse and for most of the film, fans saw exactly just how powerful the Scarlet Witch truly is. Still, there are people who question the decision to turn her into the film's main villain since it undermines Wanda's sacrifice in WandaVision.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Black Panther Star Says Wakanda Forever's Story Doesn't Need Him

There's no denying that the Black Panther franchise boasts a stellar ensemble consisting of award-winning actors but it turns out that the upcoming sequel lost one of its acclaimed stars. We learned last month that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play W'Kabi and according to the British actor, scheduling conflicts prevented him from accepting the project.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy