Amazon Prime’s fresh venture into Middle Earth is stirring up endless hype, as fans of The Lord of the Rings look forward to The Rings of Power’s impending release. The series offers up the first fresh foray into J.R.R. Tolkien’s magical world in nearly eight years, and the first television series to be born of the timeless classics. It aims to delve into a thus-far unexplored time period in Middle Earth’s history, shifting the story backward by several centuries, and situating itself in the Second Age. While a few familiar faces are set to be re-introduced in the series, the majority of the show’s leads are brand-new to the vast majority of viewers. Casual Lord of the Rings fans are familiar with names like Galadriel and Elrond, but far less aware of characters like Gil-Galad, Elendil, and Celebrimbor. While these characters are absolutely vital to the history of Middle Earth, they’ve yet to make their debut on the big screen.

TV SERIES ・ 19 HOURS AGO