wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans think one scene from the show’s premiere was more gruesome than all of ‘Game of Thrones
Warning: This article contains spoilers for episode one of House of the Dragon. The time has finally come: House of the Dragon, the prequel series to Game of Thrones, has finally landed on HBO Max, and the internet has been set ablaze. The premiere episode of the season took us...
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Rickon Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ and how is he related to the ‘Game of Thrones’ Stark family?
This article contains spoilers for the first episode of House of the Dragon. The first episode of the highly anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones is finally here, with House of the Dragon premiering on HBO. The first episode of the series introduced us to the cast of characters which included many of the Noble Houses from Game of Thrones like the ruling Targaryens, along with some new houses like the Velaryons.
wegotthiscovered.com
Fans go nuts for first glimpse at ‘The Last of Us’
HBO’s adaptation of The Last of Us could be the show that finally breaks the curse of the video game adaptation. After pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into its production HBO clearly has high hopes for Naughty Dog’s post-apocalyptic adventure. Now, after months of looking at images from the massive shoot (the largest television production in Canadian history!), we finally have a glimpse of Joel and Ellie in action.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans think a popular character played by a beloved actor is unappreciated
The Star Wars sequel trilogy has been wrapped up for nearly two years, but some wounds never heal. Critics of the series have long bemoaned that many characters in the series ended up underutilized, and many fans feel like their favorites from the first movie, The Force Awakens, found little resolution by the end of the trilogy. But a recent Reddit post is shouting out one of the more popular characters, played by one of the biggest actors working today.
wegotthiscovered.com
A lackluster horror hit that favors gore over scares haunts the streaming Top 5
Plenty of horror movies have successfully balanced blood, guts, and gore with genuine frights and atmosphere, but it’s often too easy to lean into the former at the expense of the latter, something 2022’s Ghost Ship knows all too well. Ironically, the original screenplay was penned as a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Here’s your first look at the Ironheart armor in ‘Black Panther 2’
So much of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has been shrouded in secrecy, and fans have been reliant mostly on leaks to get glimpses at the new film. Well, Today is no different. Marvel is going big on the legacy heroes, with Sam Wilson replacing Steve Rogers as Captain America, She-Hulk...
wegotthiscovered.com
A suspiciously familiar fantasy strikes while the iron is hot on streaming
Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the last little while, or avoiding any and all forms of entertainment and/or media that’s beamed directly into your eyes, then you’ll be fully aware that a little series called House of the Dragon debuted last night on HBO. Suspiciously enough, the very familiar-sounding fantasy feature Fire and Ice: The Dragon Chronicles has made a huge splash on Warner Bros. Discovery’s in-house streaming service at exactly the same time.
wegotthiscovered.com
A Korean legal drama sends ‘The Sandman’ to the dreaming on the Netflix charts
Netflix’s adaption of the Neil Gaiman comic, The Sandman, has been a hit on the streaming platform and currently ranks at the top of the site’s Top 10 shows. However, it’s only sitting at the top of the English television shows and has been overtaken overall by a Korean drama that has been sitting at the top of the non-English list for the last four weeks.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Charles Edwards from ‘Rings of Power,’ and where else have we seen him?
Amazon Prime’s fresh venture into Middle Earth is stirring up endless hype, as fans of The Lord of the Rings look forward to The Rings of Power’s impending release. The series offers up the first fresh foray into J.R.R. Tolkien’s magical world in nearly eight years, and the first television series to be born of the timeless classics. It aims to delve into a thus-far unexplored time period in Middle Earth’s history, shifting the story backward by several centuries, and situating itself in the Second Age. While a few familiar faces are set to be re-introduced in the series, the majority of the show’s leads are brand-new to the vast majority of viewers. Casual Lord of the Rings fans are familiar with names like Galadriel and Elrond, but far less aware of characters like Gil-Galad, Elendil, and Celebrimbor. While these characters are absolutely vital to the history of Middle Earth, they’ve yet to make their debut on the big screen.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Sandman’ bonus episode director breaks down the best method of staying true to the comic
Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman continues to be a monster hit for Netflix, with the faithful adaptation of the beloved 1990s fantasy/horror comic still topping the charts in many territories three weeks after release. Such success is a reminder to respect the source material when adapting a story to another medium – after all, there’s a reason why it was popular in the first place.
wegotthiscovered.com
An action thriller everyone seems to hate hunts down a spot on the streaming Top 10
The world of B-tier action thrillers is awash with titles that are hardly barometers of cinematic excellence, with a deluge of hard-hitting genre flicks arriving on what feels like a weekly basis. However, this year’s Hunting Ava Bravo has reached rarefied air that many of its peers can only dream of, by becoming one of the most popular titles on a major streaming service.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘House of the Dragon’ fans prove themselves partial to ostentatious armor
The record-smashing premiere of House of the Dragon was a feast for the eyes that saw many fans captivated by the rich details of Daemon Targaryen’s armor. Per Tatler, House of the Dragon costume designer Jany Temime set out to bring a fresh perspective to the visual aspect of the Game of Thrones franchise. Her task was to infuse the costumes with colors from each family’s coat of arms. One of the crowning glories of her designs is Prince Daemon’s (Matt Smith) suit of armor, a black and red metal masterpiece with a magnificent winged dragon helmet.
wegotthiscovered.com
George R. R. Martin wanted at least 10 seasons of ‘Game of Thrones’
Just before the release of HBO’s newest series, House of the Dragon, Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has come out and said that he wanted the iconic fantasy series to have at least 10 seasons. In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Martin told interviewers that...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters reveal who they’d want leading their Force sensitivity training
Sometimes, we all need a little sensitivity training. When we’re talking about Star Wars, being sensitive takes on a different meaning. This sensitivity is the magic that makes up the fabric of the universe. It can help guide you and influence the smallest details across the vast sci-fi worlds. Major events can ripple through The Force, like a vibrating thread in a spider’s web. The mythical Force also happens to be the single biggest plot device in all of Star Wars. Being Force sensitive means you can wield it as a weapon, feel its calming presence, and even return as a blue ghost (sometimes looking like Hayden Christensen in a weird special edition).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ star Virginia Patton Moss dies at 97
Virginia Patton Moss, the actress who played Harry Bailey’s wife in the generational Christmas-themed movie It’s a Wonderful Life, has passed away at the age of 97. Moss passed from natural causes on Aug. 18, according to her obituary Moss only acted for a brief period before retiring from the vocation in 1949 to focus on her husband and raising a family. She appeared in four movies following It’s a Wonderful Life, including her only starring role in a movie called Black Eagle.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ fans still aren’t done debating the Holdo maneuver
It’s been five years since Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and many fans just can’t let go. Somewhere on the internet, there will always be fevered debate on Rian Johnson’s take on Luke Skywalker or his attempt to “democratize” the Force. However, there’s one scene in particular that drives fans of tactical realism in interstellar space combat nuts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Netflix’s trashy new series shrugs off bad reviews to reach the Top 10 in 82 countries
The promise of a slick and polished Netflix original is often more than enough to guarantee big viewership numbers, at least for the first few days the project in question is available. Following in the footsteps of the maligned Resident Evil, Netflix’s latest slab of blockbuster trash TV has proven to be a certifiable smash hit, with Echoes tearing it up on the most-watched charts.
wegotthiscovered.com
Streaming crowds confront a star-studded psychological mystery that tanked hard
On the surface, there were plenty of reasons to be curiously excited for writer and director Gilles Paquet-Brenner’s 2015 mystery thriller Dark Places. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Gillian Flynn, the big screen version of the story arrived in theaters less than a year after David Fincher’s Gone Girl had turned the author’s source material into a riveting, character-driven thriller that found major critical and commercial success.
wegotthiscovered.com
All the Daenerys references in ‘House of the Dragon’ episode 1
Warning: The following article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon season 1, episode 1, “The Heirs of the Dragon“. Daenerys Targaryen was one of the central characters in Game of Thrones and her impact is still felt — even in the new prequel series House of the Dragon. Dany was played by Emilia Clarke and she was one of the last Targaryens alive during GOT. She was sold off by her brother to Kal Drogo and spent the series breaking free from her own chains, freeing other slaves, and gaining dragons and powerful armies to return to King’s Landing and claim the Iron Throne. Events didn’t unfold the way that she had hoped and she was killed soon after.
wegotthiscovered.com
A misleading sci-fi mystery thriller hits the open road on streaming
If your entire knowledge of lo-fi mystery thriller Encounter came entirely from the trailers and marketing materials, then you may have been left feeling somewhat short-changed by the time the credits come up. Not to dive too far down the rabbit hole marked “massive spoilers”, but there was some muted...
