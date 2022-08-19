Read full article on original website
Knoxville woman avoids ‘smishing’ scam to steal money, information
Judy Gerhardt sent a quilt to her brother-in-law and mailed it through the Postal Service to West Tennesse. She used a tracking service provided by the US Postal Service. As she was waiting for delivery, she got a text claiming to be from USPS as a part of a 'smishing' scam.
wvlt.tv
Counterfeit money cases increasing in East Tennessee, Crime Stoppers warns
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning people to stay aware of counterfeit money making its way through the area. According to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, counterfeit money can go unnoticed for long periods of time and usually only gets detected at the bank. “Unfortunately, though...
wvlt.tv
4 officers, 1 inmate at Knox Co. jail sent to hospital for narcotic exposure
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple officers and an inmate were transported to the hospital from a Knox County detention facility after being exposed to narcotics, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office confirmed to WVLT News that four officers and one inmate from...
wvlt.tv
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect wanted on multiple outstanding warrants
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A suspect known by law enforcement to be armed and dangerous is wanted out of Jefferson County, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers. Mekiah Davis, 18, is being sought by the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on several outstanding warrants for his arrest, which...
wvlt.tv
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office launches app
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has made the move to smartphones; office officials announced the release of an app Wednesday. The app offers services to those in Anderson County like an inmate database, crime map and a 24-hour arrest list. It was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in developing apps for law enforcement.
Fugitive considered armed and dangerous after police pursuit in Jefferson County
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is searching for a suspect who's said to have multiple outstanding warrants and is armed and dangerous.
THP searching for driver who hit teen in Jefferson County
A 14-year-old was injured after a hit and run in Jefferson County.
newstalk987.com
Authorities Searching for a Man Wanted out of Several East Tennessee Counties
East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers is helping local law enforcement find a suspect known to be armed and dangerous. 18 year-old Mekiah Davis is wanted out of Jefferson County on several outstanding warrants for his arrest including Reckless Driving, Vehicle Theft, Vandalism, Felony Evading Arrest and Leaving the Scene of an Accident.
WATE
Knoxville Cold Case: Matthew Scott Jr. unsolved murder
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Scott Jr., 34, was shot and killed on Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021. Scott is one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. University of Tennessee Police Officers were conducting a property check on 2530 Riverside Drive when they saw a...
Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
Suspected murder-suicide under investigation after fire at Maryville condo
Maryville Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after a fire alarm led to the discovery of two people dead from gunshots.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper, Marion Co. deputy killed in helicopter crash
MARION COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were killed in a helicopter crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon, according to officials. In a press conference Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed that one of their troopers and a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy died in the crash. “While...
wvlt.tv
Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call
MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
WBIR
Tennessee dealerships reporting a rise in catalytic converter thefts
Nashville car sellers are reporting a rise in the theft of catalytic converters. Back in June, KPD said they saw a similar rise at dealerships in West Knoxville.
hardknoxwire.com
Cops capture West Knoxville shooting suspect
One group of Knoxville Police Department officers tied a tourniquet around a shooting victim’s leg while other officers took the man’s assailant into custody following a brief car chase Saturday night, authorities said. The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shell gas station at 4418...
JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
wvlt.tv
Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
wvlt.tv
University of Tennessee football player arrested for assault, police say
William Mohan was arrested on a warrant after police responded to a domestic disturbance, a report said. Dog tossed over fence at Ky. animal shelter returned to owner. A dog is back with its owner after surveillance video showed the animal being tossed over the fence at the Clark County Animal Shelter.
wvlt.tv
Man arrested after threatening dog with drill, police say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Chad Allen, 31, was arrested after officers responded to his home on several animal abuse calls, the report said. Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they saw Allen in his garage standing over a small white dog, which he then kicked.
wvlt.tv
Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
