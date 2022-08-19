ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
wvlt.tv

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office launches app

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office has made the move to smartphones; office officials announced the release of an app Wednesday. The app offers services to those in Anderson County like an inmate database, crime map and a 24-hour arrest list. It was developed by TheSheriffApp.com, a division of OCV, LLC which specializes in developing apps for law enforcement.
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Sats#Crime#Cybercrime#Cyberattack
WATE

Knoxville Cold Case: Matthew Scott Jr. unsolved murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Matthew Scott Jr., 34, was shot and killed on Riverside Drive on July 23, 2021. Scott is one of the many Knoxville men whose murders remain unsolved. University of Tennessee Police Officers were conducting a property check on 2530 Riverside Drive when they saw a...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WJHL

Alleged meth sale in Hawkins County leads to murder charge

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Hawkins County grand jury indicted a Mooresburg woman on several charges on Aug. 15, according to documents obtained by News Channel 11. The indictment stems from a June 2021 death investigation and alleges that Rebecca Ann Pressley, 34, sold methamphetamine to Vicky Marie Lee, who later died from using the […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Monroe County deputy arrested for DUI while responding to call

MONROE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputy was arrested for driving under the influence while responding to a call Sunday night, according to a release from the MCSO. Auxiliary Deputy Norm Renshaw responded to a call around 9 p.m. to assist Corporal Dakota Rinehart with...
MONROE COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

Cops capture West Knoxville shooting suspect

One group of Knoxville Police Department officers tied a tourniquet around a shooting victim’s leg while other officers took the man’s assailant into custody following a brief car chase Saturday night, authorities said. The incident took place around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at the Shell gas station at 4418...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

JCSO: 18-year-old on the run after stealing car was convicted in 2019 for killing couple in Mascot crash

DANDRIDGE, Tenn. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it was searching for an 18-year-old previously involved in some high-profile cases in East Tennessee. It said Mekiah Tre Davis, 18, was wanted on several misdemeanor and felony charges, and he is considered armed and dangerous. He is known to move between Morristown, Kodak, Sevierville and Knoxville, according to a release from authorities.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Man offers to buy homeless man food, then attacked with pipe and robbed

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was beaten with a pipe and robbed by a homeless man after offering to buy him food Saturday, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. The victim, identified as Thomas Martin, was walking towards the Millertown Pike McDonald’s when he was approached by a homeless man, identified as John Bayse, who asked for money to buy food, the report said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Man arrested after threatening dog with drill, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Corryton man was arrested Monday after threatening a dog with a drill, an incident report obtained by WVLT News states. Chad Allen, 31, was arrested after officers responded to his home on several animal abuse calls, the report said. Officers said that when they arrived on scene, they saw Allen in his garage standing over a small white dog, which he then kicked.
CORRYTON, TN
wvlt.tv

Murder-suicide investigation underway after 2 found shot, dead in Maryville fire

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found dead inside a condo following a fire in Maryville early Saturday morning, according to the Maryville Police Department. Maryville Fire and Police Department crews responded to the Regal Tower, located at 453 Greenbelt Drive, at 2:38 a.m. on Aug. 20, according to police and fire chief Tony Crisp. Upon arrival, crews found fire and smoke coming from the sixth floor of the building.
MARYVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy