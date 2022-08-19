Read full article on original website
How farm workers’ rights have strengthened since the 2008 death of pregnant 17-year-old María Isavel Vásquez Jiménez
Do you recognize the name María Isavel Vásquez Jiménez? You might — if you're familiar with some of California's safety regulations regarding heat and outdoor workers. María was 17 years old and pregnant when she had a heat stroke and collapsed while working in the fields of Northern California in 2008.
Shark that bit paddleboard, throwing man and his dog into water, was a great white
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. — Update 2 p.m.:. The California Department of Fish & Wildlife is now reporting that the shark is estimated to have been 14-16 feet long. "This is the second incident involving a white shark at Lovers Point this summer. Yes, that is rare and likely a coincidence. There is really no indication that shark incidents are increasing, especially ones that cause injuries to people. Shark incidents remain extremely rare, this was the 204th incident since 1950 and of those 109 resulted in an injury," said the CDFW in a statement to KSBW 8.
Gov. Newsom rejects safe injection site bill, citing 'unintended consequences'
Governor Gavin Newsom on Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed some cities in California to set up supervised drug consumption sites. The bill, SB57, would have allowed San Francisco, Oakland, and the city and the county of Los Angeles to approve entities to operate the supervised consumption sites, also known as overdose prevention programs, until 2028.
