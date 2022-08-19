ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

CAPSLO Announces New Board Members

By Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
The Paso Robles Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J7BRX_0hNwzQH600

Mark Dariz, Mary Ann Reiss, and Kim Spiller, join Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ― Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) announces three new board members: Mark Dariz, member of the Atascadero City Council, Mary Ann Reiss, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Pismo Beach, and Kim Spiller, Partner at Caliber Audit & Attest, LLP based in San Luis Obispo.

“We are so excited to have three official new voting members of the CAPSLO board. CAPSLO has a unique tripartite board with elected public officials, private individuals and representatives from the low-income community we serve, “said Biz Steinberg, CEO, CAPSLO.

“I am very excited to be back on the CAPSLO Board and to have the opportunity to work with board members and staff that serve with great passion,” said Mary Ann Reiss.

Kim Spiller says, “I am honored to serve on the Board of CAPSLO, which is an organization that has a tremendous positive impact on the community that I was raised in and am now raising my own family in. I believe in giving back and in the strength of community. By serving on the Board and using the accounting and financial skills that I have developed through my career, I hope to help contribute to the success of the organization’s mission of addressing the causes of poverty and empowering low-income people to achieve self-sufficiency.

Mark comes from the City of Atascadero as a Public Representative, similar to Ms. Reiss. Mark states, “I have lived on the Central Coast since 1991 and have been involved in the community over the years. I am excited for the opportunity to serve on the Board.”

For more information about the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, please visit capslo.org or contact Marci Sperlo at (805) 544-4355.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uSyDB_0hNwzQH600
Kim Spiller

Comments / 1

Related
GV Wire

State Showers Some Love on Morro Bay for Coleman Park

Morro Bay will receive $600,000 from the state to add more features to Coleman Park. The grant was announced Monday by California State Parks and is from Proposition 68 funding. According to state officials, the improvements include:. new playground;. exercise fitness stations and trail;. stage/plaza area;. three cultural/historical sites;. concession...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Luis Obispo County, CA
Government
Atascadero, CA
Government
City
San Luis Obispo, CA
Local
California Government
City
Atascadero, CA
City
Pismo Beach, CA
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Residents Turn Out for Cannabis Forum

PASO ROBLES — The City of Paso Robles held a public forum Thursday night to collect feedback on potential cannabis regulation changes in city limits. The forum was recorded and is available to view online. The cannabis governance framework will be brought back to City Council for discussion in an October meeting.
The Paso Robles Press

Kurt William Haag 1956 – 2022

Kurt William Haag succumbed to battling cancer on June 28, 2022. He was born on October 16, 1956, to parents Water and Alice Haag of Millbrae, CA. Kurt was the youngest of four children. He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his children Karen and...
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Crowds flock to second annual Open Farm Day

Events this year included agrarian art showcase at Studios on the Park. – Tourists, locals, and agricultural enthusiasts once again gathered to travel the SLO Co Farm Trail to tour, taste and learn last month in San Luis Obispo County. This year a new event was added to kick off the two-day weekend, An Evening of agriCULTURE at Studios on the Park in Paso Robles. Their new exhibition, Farmstead, showcased agrarian art by fellow farmers, as well as the ever-talented local artist community.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mary Ann#New Board#Caliber Audit Attest#Llp#The Capslo Board#The Board Of Capslo
The Paso Robles Press

PRJUSD Trustee Running for City Council

PASO ROBLES — We have our final list of candidates for the 2022 November Election as the deadline to file as a candidate closed on Friday, Aug. 12 — among the candidates for City Council is current Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Trustee Chris Bausch. Bausch filed...
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Must! Charities Raises $2.5 million at Wine Industry Party with a Purpose

PASO ROBLES — Wine industry and business leaders from across the country once again came together at Must! Charities’ PURPOSE event with a shared passion to give back. Indeed, in only its second year, PURPOSE doubled down and raised $2.5 million, far eclipsing the remarkable $1.3 million generated at last year’s inaugural event. With this latest success, PURPOSE continues to rise in the ranks of the top 15 grossing wine auctions in the United States.
PASO ROBLES, CA
kprl.com

Fly Over Event Saturday 08.23.2022

A special flyover event Saturday at north coast piers. Betsy’s Biscuit Bomber will leave Estrella Warbirds Museum at Paso Robles airport at 11 Saturday morning and fly over the Cayucos pier around 11:20, then the San Simeon pier around 11:25 before returning to Paso Robles. On board the World...
PASO ROBLES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Paso Robles Press

Shirley Anne Gehre 1935 – 2022

Shirley Anne Gehre, 87, went home to be with the Lord on July 19 at her home in Atascadero. Born Feb. 1, 1935, to Otto & Opal Raley of La Verne, CA. She and her family moved to Atascadero in 1971. Shirley is survived by her Son, Dennis Gehre (Jeannette),...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoasttimes.com

San Luis Obispo City Council votes to ban or limit watering turf

The San Luis Obispo City Council voted unanimously on Tuesday to ban the watering of ornamental turf at businesses and to ban the watering of turf and ornamental plants at residences during daytime hours. In response to the governor’s emergency drought mandates, the city declared a stage two water shortage,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Emrys

Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. – The Adoptable Pet of the Week this week is Emrys from Woods Humane Society North County. Sweet and social Emrys recently lost the only home she’s ever known when her owner passed away. The shelter wants nothing more than to place her quickly back into a loving home like she’s used to. Could that be yours?
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Death notices for Aug. 11-17

Marie Odette Layaye, age 92, of San Luis Obispo, passed away on Monday, Aug. 15. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paul Dewitt, age 61, of Paso Robles, passed away on Friday, Aug. 12. In the care of Kuehl-Nicolay Funeral Home. Paula M. Downs, age 63, of Paso Robles,...
A-Town Daily News

Atascadero arrest records for August 15 to 21

On Aug. 15, Anthony William Thomas, 20, of Atascadero, was arrested at 7025 El Camino Real for possession of unlawful paraphernalia and obstructing/resisting/etcetera public/peace officer/emergency med tech. On Aug. 15, Sean Michael Bailey, 45, of Atascadero, was arrested at 8305 El Camino Real for driving under the influence with a...
ATASCADERO, CA
The Paso Robles Press

The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles, CA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
798K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1889 • The Paso Robles Press is the daily news leader and weekly print newspaper in Paso Robles wine country and home of the California Mid-State Fair. Making Communities Better Through Print™

 https://pasoroblespress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy