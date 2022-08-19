CAPSLO Announces New Board Members

Mark Dariz, Mary Ann Reiss, and Kim Spiller, join Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO)

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY ― Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County (CAPSLO) announces three new board members: Mark Dariz, member of the Atascadero City Council, Mary Ann Reiss, Mayor Pro Tem of the City of Pismo Beach, and Kim Spiller, Partner at Caliber Audit & Attest, LLP based in San Luis Obispo.

“We are so excited to have three official new voting members of the CAPSLO board. CAPSLO has a unique tripartite board with elected public officials, private individuals and representatives from the low-income community we serve, “said Biz Steinberg, CEO, CAPSLO.

“I am very excited to be back on the CAPSLO Board and to have the opportunity to work with board members and staff that serve with great passion,” said Mary Ann Reiss.

Kim Spiller says, “I am honored to serve on the Board of CAPSLO, which is an organization that has a tremendous positive impact on the community that I was raised in and am now raising my own family in. I believe in giving back and in the strength of community. By serving on the Board and using the accounting and financial skills that I have developed through my career, I hope to help contribute to the success of the organization’s mission of addressing the causes of poverty and empowering low-income people to achieve self-sufficiency.

Mark comes from the City of Atascadero as a Public Representative, similar to Ms. Reiss. Mark states, “I have lived on the Central Coast since 1991 and have been involved in the community over the years. I am excited for the opportunity to serve on the Board.”

For more information about the Community Action Partnership of San Luis Obispo County, please visit capslo.org or contact Marci Sperlo at (805) 544-4355.