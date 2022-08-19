Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation
The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Young Mr. Lincoln Free Online
Cast: Henry Fonda Alice Brady Marjorie Weaver Arleen Whelan Eddie Collins. In this dramatized account of his early law career in Illinois, Abraham Lincoln is born into a modest log cabin, where he is encouraged by his first love, Ann Rutledge, to pursue law. Following her tragic death, Lincoln establishes a law practice in Springfield, where he meets a young Mary Todd. Lincoln's law skills are put to the test when he takes on the difficult task of defending two brothers who have been accused of murder.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines Free Online
Langley Kirkwood Bonnie Lee Bouman Leroy Gopal Lex Shrapnel. Seal Team Eight must fight their way deep into Africa's Congo, decommission a secret uranium mine, and stop our most dangerous enemy from smuggling weapon's grade yellow-cake out of the country. Is Seal Team Eight: Behind Enemy Lines on Netflix?. Seal...
Singer Jilly Anais discusses her new project, ‘Copy & Paste’
Jilly Anais is an LA-based singer who recently dropped her debut project, Copy & Paste. Anais has opened for 2 Chainz and built a loyal following on YouTube. Her songs are catchy, fun, and definitely something listeners will enjoy. Tell us about your struggles in the industry. Did you ever...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tyler Perry Has A Few Words For Actors Who Turned Down His Upcoming Forbidden Love Drama: ‘Too Bad, So Sad For Them’
First look at Tyler Perry's Netflix Drama 'A Jazzman's Blues' starring Joshua Boone, Amirah Vann, Solea Pfeiffer, Austin Scott, and more
The 29 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
epicstream.com
Live-Action One Piece’s Nami, Emily Rudd, Shares Touching Message as Production Ends
While we have not been given an actual look at the series yet, production has already wrapped up. And in response, the One Piece live-action star Emily Rudd who plays Nami shared a touching message regarding the series. Rudd shared a post on Instagram which features an image of Nami...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Sniper: Ghost Shooter Free Online
Cast: Billy Zane Chad Michael Collins Dennis Haysbert Ravil Isyanov Presciliana Esparolini. Elite snipers Brandon Beckett and Richard Miller are tasked with protecting a gas pipeline from terrorists looking to make a statement. When battles with the enemy lead to snipers being killed by a ghost shooter who knows their exact location, tensions boil as a security breach is suspected. Is there someone working with the enemy on the inside? Is the mission a front for other activity? Is the Colonel pulling the strings?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Paramount+ Says ‘Secret Headquarters’ Is Its Most-Watched Movie Launch, But Offers No Numbers
Paramount+ today announced Wednesday that Secret Headquarters was its most-watched original movie in the first seven days since debuting exclusively on the streamer Aug. 12. The claim was made, however, without offering any numbers. Like most streamers — Netflix is an exception — Paramount+ does not disclose viewership data publicly. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Avatar' Rerelease Could Benefit Slow September for TheatersBox Office: 'Dragon Ball Super 2' Slays 'Beast' With $20M-Plus DebutIndie Box Office Battles the Dog Days of August Starring Owen Wilson, Secret Headquarters is a high-concept family action film produced by Paramount Pictures and Jerry Bruckheimer Films. It was originally intended...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Possession of Michael King Free Online
Where is the best place to watch and stream The Possession of Michael King right now? Read on to find out!. Cast: Shane Johnson Ella Anderson Cara Pifko Julie McNiven Tomas Arana. Geners: Horror. Director: David Jung. Release Date: Aug 14, 2014. About. The film tells the story of documentary...
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Detective Conan: Zero the Enforcer Free Online
Cast: Minami Takayama Kappei Yamaguchi Wakana Yamazaki Rikiya Koyama Toru Furuya. After a sudden explosion at Edge of Ocean island in Tokyo, Tōru Amuro, codename Zero, begins to investigate. Meanwhile, private eye Kogorō is arrested as a suspect, so Conan Edogawa conducts his own investigation to prove his innocence, but Amuro stands in his way.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream The Adventures of Ford Fairlane Free Online
Cast: Andrew Dice Clay Wayne Newton Priscilla Presley Morris Day Lauren Holly. To the Los Angeles elite, Ford Fairlane is known as "Mr. Rock 'n' Roll Detective." This loudmouthed ladies' man serves an exclusive rock star clientele, who depend on his keen eye and smug discretion. So when a heavy-metal musician dies mid-concert, Fairlane is on the case before the lights come up. But things turn shocking when radio personality Johnny Crunch hires Fairlane to find a missing groupie mere hours before he is electrocuted live on air.
‘Rings of Power’ Heads to Theaters for 1 Night Before Amazon Release
Amazon Studios will host free, one-night-only fan screenings of the first two episodes of “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” on Wednesday, Aug. 31, two days ahead of its streaming release on Amazon Prime. The screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the...
AdWeek
Final Trailer for Prime Video’s Rings of Power Shows Epic Fantasy
Keep it secret. Keep it safe. Days after HBO set records for the premiere of its Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, Amazon Prime Video is letting fantasy fans know its series won’t be outdone. On Tuesday, Prime Video released the final trailer for its upcoming Lord...
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
epicstream.com
Where to Watch and Stream Tales from the Darkside: The Movie Free Online
Cast: Debbie Harry Matthew Lawrence Christian Slater Steve Buscemi Julianne Moore. The first segment features an animated mummy stalking selected student victims; the second tale tells the story of a "cat from hell" who cannot be killed and leaves a trail of victims behind it; the third story is about a man who witnesses a bizarre killing and promises never to tell what he saw and the "in-between" bit is the story of a woman preparing to cook her newspaper boy for supper.
Experience Top Gun: Maverick the Right Way With Amazon’s Fire TV Sale
A 75-inch television for $600. You can beat that!
Benjamin Walker, Awkwafina attend 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' screening in NYC
Benjamin Walker attends a screening of Amazon's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at the Lincoln Center in New York City on August 23, 2022. Walker stars as High King Gil-galad. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Awkwafina arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Morfydd Clark stars as Galadriel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Charles Edwards stars as Celebrimbor Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Markella Kavenagh stars as Elanor 'Nori' Brandyfoot. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Jeremy Sisto arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Cynthia Addai-Robinson stars as Queen Regent Mírel. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Head of Amazon Studios Jennifer Salke arrives for the screening. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Ismael Cruz Cordova stars as...
epicstream.com
Only Murders in the Building Season 3: Co-Creator Hints at What Fans May Expect in New Season
Only Murders in the Building Season 2 finale has left fans with a lot of questions after the death of the new murder victim, Ben Glenroy (Paul Rudd). Thankfully, co-creator John Hoffman gamely gives some intel about Only Murders in the Building Season 3 and what fans can expect. Table...
epicstream.com
Chisato’s Revealing Handstand Goes Viral After Lycoris Recoil Episode 8
As the show continues to be one of the surprise hits of the Summer 2022 season, Lycoris Recoil Episode 8 had a moment featuring Chisato in a revealing pose that went viral online. On Twitter, a tweet with a picture of Chisato doing a handstand gained got thousands of likes...
Comments / 0