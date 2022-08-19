Read full article on original website
Erin Andrews Names The 1 NFL Player She Always Loves Talking To
Fox Sports NFL reporter Erin Andrews talks with a lot of players over the course of the season. Andrews, the sideline reporter for FOX's No. 1 broadcasting team, is constantly speaking with the top players across the league for her job. Sunday night, Andrews got a chance to speak with...
NFL・
Deshaun Watson’s Girlfriend Appears Cheerful at Cleveland Browns Game
A quarterback’s significant other attending a preseason football game might not often warrant headlines. However, when the quarterback remains in a legal battle regarding sexual misconduct and faces banishment from the NFL through Week 12, circumstances change. That’s the situation Deshaun Watson and girlfriend Jilly Anais currently face.
Report: Where Tom Brady Went During Absence From Bucs
Tom Brady is reportedly set to return to the Buccaneers on Monday following a week-long absence from the team. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback left the team during training camp for personal reasons. The Bucs said Brady's departure, which included preseason games, was planned by the quarterback. According to a...
Bucs Cut Veteran Wide Receiver On Sunday Afternoon
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers had an absolutely stacked wide receiving corps even before they made their offseason additions. So it should be no surprise that not everyone is making the cut. On Sunday, the Buccaneers cut one of their wide receivers. Veteran Vyncint Smith, who previously played for the New...
Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Sunday Morning
The Saints waved goodbye to one of their quarterbacks on Sunday. According to team analyst and reporter Nick Underhill, New Orleans let go of former Mississippi State QB K.J. Costello. Costello received a training camp invite from the Saints back in May after his brief stint with the Chargers was...
Veteran NFL Kicker Reportedly Cut Over The Weekend
The Jacksonville Jaguars parted ways with a veteran placekicker over the weekend. According to a report from Aaron Wilson, the Jaguars released veteran kicker Elliott Fry. Fry, a standout kicker from South Carolina, has bounced around the league since going undrafted in 2017. The Jaguars signed Fry earlier this offseason,...
Bills Released Veteran Wide Receiver Monday Morning
The Buffalo Bills waived a couple of players on Monday morning. The team announced that they have waived punter Matt Haack and receiver Tavon Austin. The Bills didn't see Austin in their plans after they signed him to a one-year contract back in June. Austin spent last season with the...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Big Patrick Mahomes Family News
It's been a pretty special weekend for the Mahomes family. Patrick Mahomes is getting inducted into the Texas Tech Athletics Hall of Fame, while his daughter, Sterling, celebrated a special milestone. "Dad is going into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame & Ster girl turned 1 1/2 today! Just the...
NFL・
Matt LaFleur Announces Significant Packers Roster Move
The Packers are getting a big boost up front. Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur announced on Sunday afternoon that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is being activated. It's a huge boost to the Packers offensive line. Bakhtiari had been on the physically unable to perform list this offseason. The Packers...
Report: Tom Brady Makes Decision On Bucs Return
Tom Brady will reportedly be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers very shortly. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is set to return to the Buccaneers ahead of the regular season. Brady, 45, took a leave of absence from the Buccaneers...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Secret Weapon This Season
Pittsburgh fans definitely want the story to be about Kenny Pickett this season. Maybe you are one of those people that want to see TJ Watt win defensive player of the year again. Yet, there is truly only one man who will be the difference maker this season. There is just one guy in the organization that can harness the Steelers potential. This man is not who you are expecting.
Opinion: No, the Miami Dolphins aren’t going to cut Noah Igbinoghene
The Miami Dolphins made a mistake by drafting Noah Igbinoghene. Would it be an even worse decision to get rid of him at this point?. After an off-season of front office fireworks and enthusiastic excitement from the fan base, there are beginning to be concerned about certain position groups on the roster for the Miami Dolphins.
What the latest roster moves mean for the Lions
Tuesday was roster cutdown day. The Detroit Lions reduced the roster from 85 players down to 80 with a few moves. Foremost, four players were moved from the active physically unable to perform/non-football injury lists to the reserve lists. Rookie WR Jameson Williams moved to the reserve/NFI, while fellow rookie DE Josh Paschal and vets DE Romeo Okwara and FB Jason Cabinda are now on the reserve/PUP list.
Len Dawson dies as NFL, Kansas City Chiefs legend
Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson has passed away at the age of 87 after entering hospice care in recent days. On the verge of another regular season kicking off, the National Football League learned of the loss of one of its legends with the news that former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson had passed away at the age of 87 on Wednesday.
Yardbarker
Failure to fix offensive line could doom Steelers
In their 16-15 win over the Jaguars on Saturday, the Steelers had several bright spots. Rookie Kenny Pickett completed six of seven passes for 76 yards and a touchdown against the Jaguars' first-string defense. The defense played well. Mason Rudolph also played well in the second half, throwing the winning touchdown to Tyler Snead.
8th Overall Pick In The 2014 NBA Draft Is Still A Free Agent
Nik Stauskas, who was the eighth overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, is still a free agent on August 21. He has played for the Sacramento Kings, Philadelphia 76ers, Portland Trail Blazers, Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Boston Celtics and Miami Heat.
NBA・
