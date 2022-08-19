ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC4 Columbus

Gun drawn in Columbus store has police on lookout for man

By Mark Feuerborn, David Rees
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee.

The suspect on Wednesday walked into the store in the 1400 block of E. Livingston Avenue. A security camera video showed him walking around the inside and looking at a few products. He then came back to the cashier’s counter and looked at some of the gum and candy near it. He picked one of the products up.

“This is a dollar, right?” the suspect asked.

Galion police chief placed on leave

The cashier said yes, and the suspect brought it up to buy it. He then went to the store’s front door and opened it, but then walked back inside.

“Can I get something else too?” The suspect asked.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jYpwl_0hNwzEvc00
    A suspect points a gun at a cashier on Aug. 16, 2022, inside a Columbus store. (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o5W0E_0hNwzEvc00
    The suspect who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee on E. Livingston Avenue (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GXSfC_0hNwzEvc00
    The suspect who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee on E. Livingston Avenue (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeOTa_0hNwzEvc00
    The suspect who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee on E. Livingston Avenue (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31drre_0hNwzEvc00
    The suspect who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee on E. Livingston Avenue (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QfIBQ_0hNwzEvc00
    The suspect who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee on E. Livingston Avenue (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police).
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nefI8_0hNwzEvc00
    The suspect who pulled a gun on a convenience store employee on E. Livingston Avenue (Courtesy Photo/Columbus Division of Police).

When he came back into the security camera’s view, he had pulled out a handgun and was pointing it at the cashier.

“Do it,” the suspect said.

“Do what?” the cashier asked.

Police arrest man in a tree who made bomb threats in downtown Columbus

The suspect did not answer him, and instead racked the slide of the gun. Within three seconds of him doing that and chambering a bullet, he then decided to walk out of the store, the security video showed.

“[Expletive] out of here, man,” the employee said as the suspect walked out.

The security camera did not capture video of the suspect leaving the store, but it did capture the sound of the door opening and a bell ringing. Columbus police said the gunman is between 18 and 25 years old and about 5’10”. They asked anyone with information about the suspect to call their investigating detective at 614-645-1435.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 26

Alyfe Poison Bunny Shadow
4d ago

this person is white and looks to be of Gen Z. see this is what happens when we stop spanking our kids and do that super nanny/government advice raising. 🙄

Reply
8
James Thomas
4d ago

You'd think the little punk would be been smart enough to wear a disguise of some kind. I mean, we all know what he looks like now! 😏😌

Reply(3)
8
Guest
4d ago

I would say that this guy has some mental issues going on. Now he is going to face charges for armed robbery and didn't get a dime. That and the fact that he paid for what he bought and not wearing a disguise. It seems like he is trying to get his nerve up and hopefully the police get him first

Reply(1)
4
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after confrontation with neighbors in North Linden

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A confrontation with neighbors led to a man being shot in North Linden Tuesday afternoon. Columbus police said the shooting happened on the 3000 block of Azelda Street at approximately 4:08 p.m. The victim, a 29-year-old man, was found lying unresponsive in the backyard of a home nearby, police said. According […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead in southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person is dead after a shooting Tuesday night in southeast Columbus. Columbus police said the shooting happened on Newton Abbey Lane at approximately 8:36 p.m. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene at 8:45 p.m. by Madison Township Fire and EMS. There is no further information available at this […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Columbus#Convenience Store#Security Camera#Law Enforcement
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man pleads guilty to shooting woman driving on I-71

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man charged with shooting a woman while she was driving on I-71 has pled guilty. Jordan Slocum, 30, pled guilty Monday to attempted murder after allegedly shooting a woman in the head while she was driving him on I-71 southbound, north of East North Broadway Street, on April 16 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Suspect identified in fatal southeast Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police have identified a suspect in connection to a fatal shooting last month in southeast Columbus. Police have filed an arrest warrant for Dashawn Hicks, 39, who is wanted in connection with the July 25 shooting death of 33-year-old Stephon Moore. When officers responded to the 1300 block of Lockbourne […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Your Radio Place

Supporters Shot at with BB Gun at Columbus Teacher’s Strike

COLUMBUS, Ohio — During the teacher strike in Columbus Tuesday, picketers were shot at with a BB gun. According to Police Sgt. Joe Albert the incident took place around 2 p.m. A few people were hit but were not seriously injured. The strike is a result of the teachers union and district not being able to come to an agreement with new contracts.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

BCI: Thousands of guns, ammunition found on property involved in deadly standoff near Columbus

KNOX COUNTY — The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations has provided an update on their investigation into a deadly shooting involving officers near Columbus. According to a release, the shooting occurred after a standoff that lasted multiple hours Friday into Saturday morning between two people — Randy Wilhelm, 56, and Bradley Wilhelm, 53 — and officers.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Girl, 14, missing from western Franklin County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 14-year-old girl is missing from her home in western Franklin County, per the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. FCSO says Nevaeh McCoy was last seen at her home near Hague Ave. in Franklin Township wearing blue jeans, a white shirt, and white shoes. The sheriff’s office did not specify when McCoy […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
10TV

17-year-old shot multiple times in east Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 17-year-old male was shot in the face, shoulder and hand while driving in east Columbus on Sunday just before midnight. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 900 block of East 11th Avenue after receiving a call of a male being shot. When officers arrived, the 17-year-old was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One critical after being hit by car in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One person has been hospitalized in critical condition after being hit by a car on the northeast side overnight Wednesday, according to Columbus police. Police say the person was hit just before 4:00 a.m. on State Route 161 near Karl Road and was taken to Riverside Hospital in critical condition. The […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

How to donate musical instruments to Columbus students with the Gift of Music

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 is partnering with the Columbus Music Commission for its fourth annual Gift of Music instrument drive. The commission accepts new or gently used instruments, amplifiers, strings, and accessories that will then be given to hundreds of students throughout central Ohio. Bruce Garfield, the executive director of the Columbus Music Commission, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

34K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy