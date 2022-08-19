Read full article on original website
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Reference in Episode 1
The first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now out into the world, and it's making us look at the past, present and future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a whole new light. The live-action series follows the adventures of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) a lawyer in Los Angeles whose life is forever changed when she accidentally gets powers similar to her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). As the first episode dove into the specifics of that origin story, it also provided fans with a surprising number of Easter eggs and references, both to She-Hulk canon, and to the larger mythos of the MCU.
ComicBook
She-Hulk: Tatiana Maslany Couldn't Stop Laughing While Filming One Episode 1 Scene
She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany says that she couldn't stop laughing while filming one specific Episode 1 scene. In an interview with Variety, the actress said that trying to talk to Smart Hulk and Jennifer Walters was kind of difficult. During a segment of the episode in the Gamma Lab, her character has a talk with Bruce Banner. However, not laughing at the big cardboard face hovering above Mark Ruffalo's head was a bit of a challenge. There's a lot of visual effects going on over with Marvel. (And a ton of talented people working very very hard to get it done.) It can be a bit surreal to be acting against so much negative space. But, Maslany got the hang of it before too long. However, that doesn't stop those initial moments from being a bit silly. Check out what she had to say about getting acquainted with that cardboard.
Popculture
'House of the Dragon': Steve Toussaint Reacts to Racists Whining About His Character
House of the Dragon star Steve Toussaint has responded directly to those that are angry to see him and other Black actors cast in the series. Toussaint plays Lord Corlys "The Sea Snake" Velaryon, the head of a noble house that is closely allied with the Targaryens. He does not give these complaints much attention, nor does he let them bother him.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Popculture
'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know
This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
Actress Elisha Cuthbert, 39, felt pushed to pose for men’s magazines in her 20s: ‘It’s not like I won an Olympic medal’
The ‘24’ and ‘Girl Next Door’ star recently guested on the ‘Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson’ podcast where she discussed feeling pressure from film studios to pose scandalously for magazines like Maxim early in her career.
epicstream.com
Brad Pitt Canceled Angelina Jolie, Tom Cruise Forever? Jennifer Aniston's Ex Allegedly Humiliating Eternals Actress To The Press
Brad Pitt has a good list and sh*t list of actors he will definitely not work with, Bullet Train star Aaron Taylor-Johnson revealed. National Enquirer, in its latest edition, reported that Brad Pitt had listed down the names of the Hollywood personalities he is not interested in working with in the future. Aaron stated:
The "House of the Dragon" Cast on the Queer Tension Between Rhaenyra and Alicent in Episode 1
Watch out! This post contains spoilers. "House of the Dragon," the new "Game of Thrones" spinoff that premiered Aug. 21 on HBO, is all about the relationship between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Lady Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey). The duo open up to POPSUGAR about the connection between the two characters in the first episode of the series.
"House of the Dragon" Star Emily Carey Had to Delete Twitter After Fan Backlash
Varying opinions on an actor's portrayal of a character are common, especially for a high-profile show like "Game of Thrones" prequel "House of the Dragon," which has legions of loyal fans. But for British actor Emily Carey, who plays Lady Alicent Hightower on the HBO show, these overwhelming opinions led her to temporarily delete Twitter after it became too "loud."
TVOvermind
“Velma” on HBO Max: What We Know
Velma has been a name most commonly associated with Scooby-Doo over anything else, so for another franchise to use the name would feel like thievery. So, as HBO Max parent company Warner Bros. Discovery has the rights for Scooby-Doo, it’s only proper that the character got a modern take in the form of an origin story set to premiere on the platform. Below, we’ve detailed the upcoming adult-animated show “Velma” from Mindy Kaling of “The Office,” headed to HBO Max, announced in February 2021.
epicstream.com
Thor: Love and Thunder Officially Sets Its Disney+ Release Date
More than a month after its release, Thor: Love and Thunder continues to do well at the box office as it already earned more than $700 million worldwide despite the mixed reception from the critics. However, its theatrical run will come to an end very soon as the film has already set its release date on Disney+ next month.
epicstream.com
Superman & Lois: Jonathan Kent Actor Breaks Silence on His Exit
Last week, Jordan Elsass, who played Jonathan Kent in Superman & Lois, left the series ahead of the filming of the third season. According to reports, his exit was due to personal reasons and the role is expected to be recast as a result of his abrupt leave. Now, the actor finally breaks his silence regarding his decision to exit the CW series.
epicstream.com
The Rock Teases Major Crossover Event Between DCEU and MCU
Fans have been pitting Marvel and DC against each other for ages but despite the long-standing "rivalry" between the two properties, a lot of them have been dying to see characters from both franchises come together in a massive crossover project. As it stands, the possibility of it happening is quite slim but it looks like one actor from the DC Extended Universe is determined to knock down boundaries for it to come to fruition.
epicstream.com
Black Panther Star Says Wakanda Forever's Story Doesn't Need Him
There's no denying that the Black Panther franchise boasts a stellar ensemble consisting of award-winning actors but it turns out that the upcoming sequel lost one of its acclaimed stars. We learned last month that Daniel Kaluuya won't be returning in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play W'Kabi and according to the British actor, scheduling conflicts prevented him from accepting the project.
House of the Dragon’s Matt Smith breaks down Daemon and Rhaenyra’s unique relationship
Exclusive: House of the Dragon star Matt Smith shares some insight into the connection between Daemon and Rhaenyra
I did visual effects for 'Game of Thrones,' including the Battle of Winterfell scene with all the zombies. Here's what it was like working behind the scenes.
Alon Zaslavsky says multiple visual-effects houses worked on the same scenes in silos to prevent spoilers: "The NDAs we had to sign were real."
Abbey Lee cuts a glamorous figure in a polka dot top and flared trousers as she joins co-star Ralph Fiennes at The Forgiven photocall in London
Abbey Lee cut a glamorous figure as she attended a photocall for The Forgiven alongside her co-star Ralph Fiennes in London on Monday. The Australian model, 35, looked effortlessly chic in a polka dot black top and flared trousers as she posed at The Soho Hotel for the event. She...
TVGuide.com
Succession Season 4: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
With the same breathless fervor with which bystanders captured shots of Ryan Gosling filming Greta Gerwig's Barbie earlier this summer, Succession fans have been braving the indescribably awful heat to trawl the streets of New York for the chance to snap a photo of a member of the Roy family looking troubled while walking. To me, that is beautiful. Production on the HBO drama's fourth season is well underway, and after that muted explosion of a Season 3 finale, new episodes can't come soon enough.
ComicBook
Marvel Teases Major X-Men News Next Week
Marvel is teasing some major news regarding the next era of X-Men comics. When Marvel relaunched the X-Men franchise under the guidance of Jonathan Hickman in 2019, it came under the "Dawn of X" banner. All-new series launched in Dawn of X, including X-Men, Marauders, Excalibur, New Mutants, and X-Force. Dawn of X was followed by Reign of X and Destiny of X, each serving as a reset for the X-Men line to shuffle titles, creative teams, and rosters. We're currently in the age of Destiny of X, but next year will reveal what's next for Marvel's mutants.
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie buffs aren’t holding back on the critically-acclaimed movies they just can’t stand
No movie is sacred in the hallowed halls of internet discussion, and one simple tweet has led to an outpouring of hot takes about acclaimed movies that are actually rubbish. Everyone has a few films that just utterly rub them the wrong way, especially when you get around to awards season or summer blockbuster time. Since Citizen Kane, often cited as the benchmark for cinema, was released the medium has only gotten more and more advanced, the discussions have only become more nuanced.
