ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Josh Sargent double gives Norwich victory over Millwall

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fyx16_0hNwz7pm00

Josh Sargent was the hero as Norwich beat Millwall 2-0 to make it two Sky Bet Championship wins at Carrow Road in the space of four days.

The in-form frontman followed up his goal against Huddersfield on Tuesday night with a well-taken second half double as the Canaries took another big step forward after a poor start to the campaign.

Bottom after three games, Norwich moved into the top six ahead of the weekend fixtures as a result of a deserved win and are beginning to look like the promotion challengers they were expected to be at the start of the season.

Millwall battled bravely but did not look capable of getting back into the game once they had gone behind just after the break.

Dean Smith’s side started brightly, although they struggled to create clear-cut chances against resolute visitors.

Kenny McLean might have done better with an early header from a Danel Sinani corner, while Sargent’s glancing header from a Marcelino Nunez cross was not too far wide.

But Bartosz Bialkowski in the Lions’ goal was largely untroubled and as the half wore on the Canaries lost their sparkle, giving Millwall a chance to get into dangerous positions on a couple of occasions, with George Honeyman and Benik Afobe both off target with headers.

While Norwich’s football had been pleasing on the eye in the opening period, there had been a distinct lack of goalmouth excitement and the hosts were quick to up their tempo after the break.

They were rewarded in the 50th minute when Sargent played an exquisite one two with Sinani just inside the box, after being picked out by Kieran Dowell, and lashed the ball past Bialkowski to break the deadlock in emphatic fashion.

Nunez then curled a free-kick narrowly wide after Sargent had been upended just outside the box, before the lively striker charged down an attempted clearance from Bialkowski and almost tucked away the loose ball.

Millwall weathered the storm and fought hard for an equaliser but were largely kept at arm’s length by a compact Norwich side who deservedly doubled their advantage 15 minutes from time.

Again it was Sargent who did the damage, this time from a swift breakaway as high clearance fell for Dowell, who calmly slid in his in-form colleague to steer the ball past the exposed Bialkowski.

Afobe flicked a Murray Wallace header just over from a corner for the visitors, while a piledriver from substitute Andreas Voglsammer was tipped onto the crossbar by Tim Krul, but the impressive Canaries had few problems seeing the game out.

Earlier, the Canaries had announced plans for a general meeting next month, with Mark Attanasio – an American businessman and principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers baseball team – set to become a new director.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic

Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis. William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benik Afobe
Person
Mark Attanasio
Person
Tim Krul
Person
Kieran Dowell
Person
Danel Sinani
Person
Kenny Mclean
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Dean Smith
Person
George Honeyman
newschain

Tate retains faith in Royal Aclaim despite Nunthorpe eclipse

James Tate insists Royal Aclaim will come back “bigger and better” after finishing sixth in the Nunthorpe at York last week. Having previously scored on all three starts, including a visually impressive success in the Listed City Walls over the same five-furlong course and distance, Royal Aclaim was sent off the 5-2 favourite under Andrea Atzeni.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Millwall#Milwaukee Brewers#Lions
newschain

Ex-mayor arrested on charges of discrediting Russian army

The former mayor of Russia’s fourth-largest city was arrested on Wednesday on charges of discrediting the country’s military, part of a crackdown on critics of Moscow’s military action in Ukraine. Police detained Yevgeny Roizman, who served as the mayor of Yekaterinburg from 2013-2018, following searches at his...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
newschain

Declan Rice hoping England men’s team can follow in Lionesses’ footsteps

Declan Rice is hoping England’s men can follow in the footsteps of the country’s women and deliver a major tournament victory at the World Cup in Qatar. West Ham captain Rice was a key part of Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad as they reached the final before suffering a heartbreaking penalty shoot-out defeat to Italy at Wembley.
FIFA
newschain

Foster carer gave children soap to lick as punishment for lying, inquiry told

A woman accused of abusing a foster child has admitted making him lick soap but said she only used the belt as punishment four times before she decided to stop. Avril Campbell and her husband Dennis looked after Christopher Scott between April 1976 and February 1981, and Mr Scott has previously told the Scottish Child Abuse inquiry of his alleged ordeal in their care, which he said included harsh punishments, humiliation and regular beatings.
KIDS
newschain

Ukraine is about more than war, says Fringe Ballet Freedom performer

Performers in the Ukrainian Ballet Freedom say they want people to see the country is about “more than war” as the show comes to the end of its Fringe run. Ballet dancer Igor Kuleshyn has been “dreaming” of coming to Edinburgh’s Festival Fringe for years, but busy work schedules in Ukraine have not allowed for it in past years.
PERFORMING ARTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
151K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy