Premier League

Daily Mail

That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave

Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
ClutchPoints

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game

PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect […] The post Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Daily Mail

'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him

Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
SPORTbible

Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream

Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off

Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
Daily Mail

Champions League dream and nightmare draws: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will want to avoid Real Madrid and Pot 3's big names while hoping to be paired with Ajax... but it's not plain sailing for Man City in Pot 1 either

The 32-team line up for this season's Champions League group stage is almost complete, with the final three spots up for grabs in Wednesday night's play-off second legs. Once those fixtures - Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt, Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen, PSV vs Rangers - have reached a conclusion, the group stage draw will take place at 5pm BST on Thursday 25 August.
