Read full article on original website
Related
‘One of the dumbest decisions in football history’ – Piers Morgan slams Man Utd boss for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo
PIERS MORGAN has slammed Manchester United dropping Cristiano Ronaldo against Liverpool as "one of the dumbest decisions in football history". The TV celebrity believes boss Erik ten Hag should be fired for picking rookie winger Anthony Elanga over wantaway strike legend Ron - if United lose. Ten Hag benched Ronaldo...
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted urge to throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United 2-1 Liverpool
Jurgen Klopp just about resisted the urge to full on throttle Bruno Fernandes after his antics in Manchester United's 2-1 win over Liverpool. Jadon Sancho and Anthony Martial were on target as Erik ten Hag picked up his first win of the new Premier League season after back-to-back defeats to Brighton and Brentford.
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe perfect insane kick-off routine, score within 10 seconds for PSG
Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all combined in an insane kick-off routine for a lightning quick start for Paris Saint-Germain against Lille. PSG were out of the blocks in rapid fashion in the Ligue One clash and took the lead through Mbappe less than 10 seconds into the contest.
FIFA・
That's awkward! Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashes Sky Sports' pre-match chat to greet Gary Neville and Roy Keane JUST as they're discussing his future... with Jamie Carragher 'totally blanked' by Man United star after saying he expects him to leave
Cristiano Ronaldo gatecrashed the Sky Sports pundits pitchside before Manchester United's match with Liverpool - and elected to ignore Jamie Carragher. Ronaldo, who was named among the substitutes for the important bottom half clash, came across to speak to former teammates Gary Neville and Roy Keane, both part of the Sky line-up for Monday Night Football.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game
PSG stunned Lille on Sunday by scoring the fastest goal in French league history. Kylian Mbappe opened up the scoring just eight seconds after the opening kickoff, bamboozling the Lille defenders en route to an open shot at goal. The French striker bolted straight towards the goal after the kickoff and was gifted a perfect […] The post Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi set Ligue 1 history with insane goal just 8 seconds into PSG game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool
Cristiano Ronaldo set to be dropped by Erik ten Hag for Man Utd vs Liverpool.
Cristiano Ronaldo: Mum plans to take legal action against Man Utd ace after he smashed her son’s phone on the ground
A MUM is planning on taking legal action against "arrogant" Cristiano Ronaldo after he smashed her teen son's phone on the ground. Sarah Kelly, 37, spoke out after the Manchester United striker accepted a caution for an incident at Goodison Park last season. The champ appeared to slap Jacob Harding’s...
'Are you serious? We lost 3-0': Chelsea fans fume at Christian Pulisic and his 'really poor timing' after he posted an Instagram snap with USA teammates - and Leeds rivals - in the wake of heavy defeat... but USMNT supporters back him
Footballers posting pictures with their friends isn't uncommon, but they usually don't do so if their friends play for an opposing team that battered them the past weekend. Following a 3-0 loss to Leeds United, Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic posted an image with USMNT teammates Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams on Instagram.
IN THIS ARTICLE
"I'll say it again" - Paul Merson says Liverpool have made a major transfer mistake this summer
Paul Merson believes Liverpool have made a huge mistake letting Sadio Mane leave the club for Bayern Munich. Mane completed his move to the German giants earlier this summer in a deal that could rise to £35 million with add-ons. This move brought to an end the Senegalese international’s...
Is Man United vs Liverpool on TV? Channel and live stream
Liverpool take the short trip over to Manchester tonight to take on the Red Devils, and both teams are looking for their first wins of the new season. Liverpool fans will be disappointed with their sides’ start to the campaign after seeing their team draw 2-2 with newly promoted Fulham and following it up with a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.
Yardbarker
Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo brutally ignores Jamie Carragher on Old Trafford sidelines ahead of Liverpool kick-off
Seeming want-away Cristiano Ronaldo was selected to start on the bench against Liverpool but still had time to see some of his old friends and rivals on the sidelines. During the recording of the Sky Sports coverage for the game, the Manchester United No.7 ran over to say hello to Gary Neville and Roy Keane but was quick to walk past Jamie Carragher.
UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage Draw Details - How To Watch, Fixture Dates, Pot Numbers
Pep Guardiola’s side will soon begin their latest bid to win the UEFA Champions League. City, who were dramatically knocked out of the competition at the semi-final stages to the eventual winners Real Madrid, are set to begin their 12th consecutive campaign in the UEFA Champions League in September.
UEFA・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kieran Trippier Reveals What He Said To Kevin De Bruyne
Newcastle fullback Kieran Trippier has revealed that he apologised to Kevin De Bruyne after his side's 3-3 draw with Manchester City.
"Maybe we'll have to meet in secret!" - Erling Haaland lifts lid on relationship with Manchester United star
Erling Haaland explained how his relationship with former Borussia Dortmund teammate and now-Manchester United star Jadon Sancho has been affected since joining Manchester City. Ever since Haaland burst onto the scene for RB Salzburg, it seemed destined that he was destined to showcase his talent on the biggest stages over...
Nine Man Utd stars whose futures are in doubt including Cristiano Ronaldo, Maguire and Shaw after Ten Hag rings changes
MANCHESTER UNITED manager Erik ten Hag could be set to wield the axe on up to NINE players before the summer transfer window slams shut. Ten Hag made some bold choices in the crunch derby against Liverpool on Monday as he dropped wantaway star Cristiano Ronaldo and under-fire captain Harry Maguire to the bench.
Revealed: Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte's letters to FA and reasons given for ban and fines
Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte’s letters to the independent regulatory commission have been released, along with their reasoning for handing the Chelsea head coach a ban. The pair were involved in an altercation after the full-time whistle in Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month. Tuchel...
Borussia Dortmund now eyeing up Liverpool star in potential shock transfer
Borussia Dortmund are monitoring Naby Keita’s situation amidst the Guinea international’s unrest at Liverpool, according to the Mirror’s David Maddock. The 27-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season, and suffered an injury before Jurgen Klopp’s side were defeated 2-1 by Manchester United at Old Trafford.
Casemiro reveals Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to reach out to him despite sealing Man Utd transfer… but begs him to stay
CASEMIRO admits he hasn’t spoken to Cristiano Ronaldo since joining Manchester United. But the Brazilian is hopeful his former Real Madrid pal stay at Old Trafford this summer. Ronaldo, 37, remains eager to quit United after their disastrous start to the new season but has failed to receive any...
Star forward reveals Erik ten Hag asked him to move to Man United, texted him - but offer rejected
Erik ten Hag failed in his pursuit of a star forward, whose revealed that he texted him about a move to Manchester United. The Dutch boss is eyeing a new forward before the transfer window slams shut. He's keeping tabs on Antony and it appears the Brazilian isn't the only...
Champions League dream and nightmare draws: Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham will want to avoid Real Madrid and Pot 3's big names while hoping to be paired with Ajax... but it's not plain sailing for Man City in Pot 1 either
The 32-team line up for this season's Champions League group stage is almost complete, with the final three spots up for grabs in Wednesday night's play-off second legs. Once those fixtures - Dinamo Zagreb vs Bodo/Glimt, Trabzonspor vs Copenhagen, PSV vs Rangers - have reached a conclusion, the group stage draw will take place at 5pm BST on Thursday 25 August.
UEFA・
SPORTbible
86K+
Followers
27K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
We've got the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world. Up to date coverage of all the biggest sports events and exclusive interviews with the biggest UFC, boxing, NFL and NBA stars and much more.https://www.sportbible.com/
Comments / 0