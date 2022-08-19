Read full article on original website
Related
Meet the bands performing at the Minnesota State Fair KARE 11 Barn: Aug. 25-28
Nur-d Fave Fair food: Cheese curds. Amidst a lifelong passion for performing, Matt Allen — known on stage as Nur-D — found it was hip-hop that struck the right chord. "This world of hip-hop — it's just embraced me," he said. "I've been able to be more of myself than I've ever been doing any other type of medium. It's been a lot of fun."
fox9.com
Popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A popular Twin Cities deli has closed for good. Mort's Deli in Golden Valley announced on Facebook Monday that it has closed for good, adding the owners are "heartbroken." "We thank you from the bottom of our hearts and pots of Matzo Ball Soup,"...
Eater
How to Eat Through Northeast Minneapolis in a Single Day
Minneapolis is full of unexpected culinary surprises, and there’s perhaps nowhere with a higher density of delights than Northeast Minneapolis. Historically an industrial hub, Northeast almost feels like a city unto itself — it has an excellent food scene, from the banks of the Mississippi River to the far end of Central Avenue. For early birds and night owls alike, the area has great dishes available around the clock. Can it be done in under 24 hours? Absolutely, but pacing is key. Here’s a handy guide to eating through Northeast in a single day.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Catch a Buzz with New Minnesota-Made Marijuana Gummies Ice Cream
One Minnesota ice cream shop is taking advantage of the new marijuana laws in the state and is now selling THC ice cream. Now you can get the munchies and eat your munchies at the same time with the new Pineapple Express ice cream from Bebe Zito, the ice cream gets its THC Delta-9 from gummies that are mixed in.
knsiradio.com
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
New Prague Times
Joyce Marie Korbel, 88
Joyce Marie Korbel, age 88 of Lonsdale, MN passed away peacefully at her home on August 15, 2022. She was born in rural Montgomery on February 11, 1934, to Theo and Florence Rynda. She attended Saint Raphael Catholic School and graduated from Montgomery High School in 1952. She worked as...
New Prague Times
Joyce N. Hertaus, 77 - Death Notice
Joyce N. Hertaus, age 77, of New Prague, died Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, August 29, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St. Wenceslaus. Visitation will be Sunday, August 28 from 4-8 PM and Monday, August 29 from 8 – 9:30 AM at Bruzek Funeral Home.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wedding dress 'garage sale' helping Twin Cities brides
MINNEAPOLIS — The average bride spends $1,800 on a dress, according to Brides.com. "It's extremely hard to sell your dress online, and it's a lot of work to try and buy one from someone online," Freya Wilde co-owner, Andrea Fischer said. Freya Wilde is a wedding dress rental company,...
KARE in the Air: Ramsey County Poor Farm Barn in Maplewood
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. — Our summer barnstorming drone tour continues with a flight over a majestic brick barn with an unconventional history. The Ramsey County Poor Farm sits near the intersection of Frost and White Bear Avenues. The historic barn the serves as the site's anchor was built in 1918, and once housed 135 cows to provide milk for the indigent residents who lived on the farm and and other Ramsey County Institutional sites.
KEYC
Infant found at Minnesota airport; authorities trying to locate family
The New Ulm Eagles are prepared to kick off the upcoming high school football season with a new head coach at the helm, and with a new coach comes a new playbook, making this week of practices especially important. Future of oral care technology comes to North Mankato dentist. Updated:...
VIDEO: Mattress Mayhem On Minnesota Motorway
Road hazards come in all sizes and some are easier to see than others. The attention of drivers on I-35E in Minneapolis was tested recently when a mattress ended up in the northbound lane. In the video below, you will see the camera is pointed north before the operator noticed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Prague Times
Local pastor, father of six faces devastating diagnosis A benefit for the Loeslie family will be held in Morristown Sept. 24
Members of the community are rallying around a local pastor and his family after he received a devastating diagnosis, which required him to step down from his pastoral work. Pastor Travis Loeslie has served Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Morristown for almost five years, having been installed as pastor of the local congregation in October of 2017. He and his wife, Stephanie, have six children (Benjamin, 13, Marta, 11, Miriam, 9, Samuel, 6, Elijah, 3, and Ingrid, 2) and reside in the parish’s parsonage.
healthcaredive.com
Mayo Clinic’s Q2 operating income tumbles as labor costs climb
Mayo Clinic has become the latest nonprofit hospital to report weaker operating income in the second quarter as cost inflation, especially for labor, dented its second quarter results. The nonprofit’s net operating income fell 65.6% to $155 million compared to the prior year, the Rochester, Minnesota-based system said Thursday. Revenue...
New Prague Times
New McDonald’s holds ribbon cutting
The owners and staff at New Prague’s new McDonald’s at 101 Chalupsky Ave. SE held a ribbon cutting, with some confetti, the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 16. Participating in the ribbon cutting from left are Ariel Choate, Anders Choate, Annika Klugherz, April Choate, Josh Choate, Shannon Boyer, Jon Larson, and Lee Nowitzke. The new restaurant is having a grand opening celebration the week of Monday, Aug. 22, through Sunday, Aug. 28. The specials can be found in the issues of The New Prague Times, Montgomery Messenger and The Extra. (Patrick Fisher Photo)
Motorcyclist killed as he merged onto I-694 in Twin Cities
A motorcyclist was killed in Brooklyn Center Sunday evening when he was struck by another driver as he merged onto I-694. The Minnesota State Patrol says the driver of a Harley Davidson attempted to enter eastbound I-694 from northbound I-94 "at a high speed." He proceeded to cross traffic, and...
mprnews.org
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
krrw.com
One Dead In Apparent Suicide Shooting At MN Mall
(Eden Prairie, MN) — Police in Minnesota say there is no threat to the public after a man died in an apparent suicide at a mall. The incident happened Monday night at Eden Prairie Centre Mall just outside of Minneapolis, with the victim found dead of a single gunshot wound inside a sporting goods store. Officers say it’s believed to be an isolated incident. The investigation is ongoing.
KEYC
Minnesota authorities attempting to locate parents, guardians of missing child
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Minnesota are attempting to locate the parents or guardians of a missing child. The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police Department said they are trying to locate the parents and/or guardians of a girl, who is believed to be around 10 months old, who was found around 9 p.m. Sunday at the airport with a person in crisis.
Comments / 0