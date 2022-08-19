ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galion police seek man who fled on foot after high-speed car chase

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 4 days ago
GALION - Police are seeking a man who ran away on foot after a high-speed car chase on Thursday evening.

Local law enforcement is requesting assistance from the public in tracking down the suspect, believed to be Daniel Decker, according to a news release from Matt Echelberry, communications director for the City of Galion.

At approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday, the Galion Police Department received a request for assistance from Mount Gilead Police Department on an active high-speed chase, with the suspect driving in excess of 100 mph toward Galion, according to the news release. Along with Crawford County Sheriff deputies and Ohio Highway Patrol officers, Galion police responded and joined the pursuit, which ended with the suspect’s vehicle crashing in the woods north of Advance Auto Parts on Portland Way North.

The suspect fled on foot and was tracked by Galion’s K-9 unit and Crestline Police Department’s drone, but evaded capture, according to the news release. The suspect was driving on a suspended license and had an active warrant for his arrest.

He remained at large as of 2:30 p.m. Friday, according to a spokeswoman for the police department.

Anyone with information that may help find the suspect can call the Mount Gilead Police Department at 419-946-3333. If he is spotted in Galion, call Galion Police Department at 419-468-9111. Decker is 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighs approximately 163 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes, according to the news release.

IN THIS ARTICLE
The Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum is the number one source for Bucyrus, Crawford County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

