FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
36 Years Later, Black Teen Still Accused Of Hanging HimselfJeffery MacSilver Spring, MD
5 Great Steakhouses in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Trump Supporter Who Took Private Jet To Capitol Riot Pleads GuiltyKevin AlexanderWashington, DC
Texas Migrants are Causing Problems in Washington, D.C.Tom HandyWashington, DC
The Migrant Problems in Texas and Arizona are Now President Biden’s ProblemTom HandyTexas State
mocoshow.com
Gaithersburg Woman Indicted on Vehicular Manslaughter and Homicide Under The Influence of Alcohol Charges
Per MCPD: 34-year-old Jeniffer Vallecillo of Gaithersburg has been indicted on vehicular manslaughter and homicide while under the influence of alcohol charges, following a fatal two-vehicle collision at Midcounty Hwy and Saybrooke Oaks Blvd. on Monday, November 29, 2021. Vallecillo was driving a 2021 Toyota Camry when her vehicle collided...
rockvillenights.com
Burglary, assault at Rockville home
Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
Wbaltv.com
Man shot in northwest Baltimore dies at hospital, police say
A man shot Monday afternoon in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Loyola. Southway, where a 28-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died,...
rockvillenights.com
Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18
Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
mocoshow.com
Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of 26-Year-Old Mother and 8-Month-Old Son
Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old, mother and her 8-month-old, infant from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Prince Georges County.
NBC Washington
Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings
A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
mocoshow.com
Brookeville Man Indicted on Felony Hit and Run Charges
75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, MD, was indicted on Thursday, July 28, 2022, on felony hit and run charges, after fatally striking 64-year-old Robert Lawrence, the morning of Friday, August 11, 2020, with his Ford F-250 in the 4100 block of Bel Pre Rd. in Silver Spring. Lawrence, of Silver...
Murder Suspect At Large After Early Morning Southwest Baltimore Shooting: Police
One is dead following an early morning Baltimore murder, authorities announced. Officers from the Baltimore Police Department responded shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 to the 500 block of Bentalou Street after being advised of a shot spotter alert. Upon arrival, officers identified a man - whose name...
foxbaltimore.com
Police ask for public's help to identify two suspects in connection to double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify two suspects they believe are connected to a double shooting that occurred in west Baltimore. Police say the incident happened on August 16 in the 1200 block of W. Baltimore Street. The person pictured...
Police release sketch of suspect accused of choking woman in hallway of Montgomery Co. apartment building
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: This video is from June 2017 about the technology used in Montgomery County that can take DNA to make a sketch of a suspect. Montgomery County Police have released a sketch of a suspect accused of assaulting and choking a woman in the hallway of an apartment building.
foxbaltimore.com
Two men shot in separate incidents overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
fox5dc.com
DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast
WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
Two men shot in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 4:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Silverhill Road in Prince George’s County two men were shot. Police are still investigating the shootings, both men were hit in the upper body and transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown, DC News Now will be following […]
Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River
WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
Bicyclist dies following crash in Glen Burnie
Anne Arundel County Police say Thomas Eric Siebert was riding on the shoulder of Route 10 near E. Furnace Branch Road, when he suddenly turned in front of a Hyundai Sonata and was struck.
Mother Charged With Murdering Teen Daughter Through Neglect: Charles County Sheriff Sheriff
A 45-year-old woman who was arrested in Virginia is facing a murder charge in Maryland in connection to the abusive death of her teenage daughter, authorities in Charles County announced. Cobb Island resident Virginia Stone is in police custody after being apprehended in West Moreland, Virginia on a warrant for...
Suspect Opens Fire On Man Sitting in Car In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – The Baltimore PD is investigating a shooting which took place last night...
fox5dc.com
Family raises questions over deadly Anacostia Library shooting
The family of a special police officer who was killed in early August after a shooting during a training session at Anacostia Library are raising questions about how the deadly incident happened. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports.
Woman shot, killed in situation not involving her in Prince George’s County
LANHAM, Md. (DC News Now) — The Prince George’s County Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening and left an uninvolved woman dead. Police said they first responded to Martin Luther King Jr. Highway and Business Parkway around 9:10 p.m. for a shooting between two vehicles. They found 71-year-old Deborah Armstrong, […]
