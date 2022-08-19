ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poolesville, MD

rockvillenights.com

Burglary, assault at Rockville home

Rockville City police responded to a report of a burglary at a home in the Rockcrest neighborhood early Friday morning, August 19, 2022. One or more suspects entered the home, and at least one person was the victim of a 2nd-degree assault during the incident. The burglary was reported at a home in the 1100 block of Highwood Road at 12:16 AM Friday.
ROCKVILLE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Man shot in northwest Baltimore dies at hospital, police say

A man shot Monday afternoon in northwest Baltimore died at a hospital, police said. City police said officers were called around 12:10 p.m. to the 2400 block of Loyola. Southway, where a 28-year-old man was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he died,...
rockvillenights.com

Assault at Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, 8th reported there since May 18

Once again, Montgomery County police were called to Westfield Montgomery Mall in Bethesda, after another 2nd-degree assault was reported there last night, August 21, 2022. The assault was reported at the mall at 6:37 PM Sunday. This was the eighth 2nd-degree assault at the mall since May 18. The Montgomery County Police Department announced earlier this month that it would be establishing a "resource room" at the popular retail destination.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Police and Family Concerned for Welfare of 26-Year-Old Mother and 8-Month-Old Son

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 26-year-old, mother and her 8-month-old, infant from Silver Spring. Danielle Vines and her son, Christian Wilson were last seen on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in Prince Georges County.
NBC Washington

Man, Woman Killed in Prince George's County Shootings

A man and a woman were killed in separate shootings in Prince George’s County, Maryland, on Sunday. Authorities were first called to the 1300 block of Ritchie Road in the Walker Mill area at around 2:45 a.m. for reports of a man shot at the BP Gas Station in that block.
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police Department looking to identify this man

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is seeking the publics help in identifying a man suspected to be involved in a March shooting. According to police, on March 25th, a 30-year-old man was shot in the 3600 block of W. Coldspring Lane. Detectives in Northwest Baltimore obtained a...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Brookeville Man Indicted on Felony Hit and Run Charges

75-year-old Robert Worrell of Brookeville, MD, was indicted on Thursday, July 28, 2022, on felony hit and run charges, after fatally striking 64-year-old Robert Lawrence, the morning of Friday, August 11, 2020, with his Ford F-250 in the 4100 block of Bel Pre Rd. in Silver Spring. Lawrence, of Silver...
BROOKEVILLE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Two men shot in separate incidents overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — One man was killed and another shot at an unknown location Saturday night into Sunday morning. Just before midnight, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash and possible shooting near E. Northern Parkway. Once on scene, officers observed a vehicle that had crashed into...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

DC Police make arrest in 1993 killing of woman in Southeast

WASHINGTON - Police in D.C. have announced an arrest in connection with a homicide that happened in Southeast in 1993. Metropolitan Police Department officials say the incident happened on Saturday, October 23, 1993, in the area of 4th Street and Trenton Street, Southeast. Officers responded to the scene there and...
DC News Now

Two men shot in Prince George’s County

PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 4:35 a.m. in the 4700 block of Silverhill Road in Prince George’s County two men were shot. Police are still investigating the shootings, both men were hit in the upper body and transported to hospital. Their current condition is unknown, DC News Now will be following […]
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
WUSA9

Maryland woman charged with DUI after crashing into Anacostia River

WASHINGTON — A Maryland woman was rescued and charged Saturday after crashing vehicle into Anacostia River while driving intoxicated, officials said. Metropolitan Police Department identified the driver as 34-year-old Ebony Smith of Laurel, Maryland. At around 10:47 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, DC Fire and EMS were called to...
LAUREL, MD

