Orlando, FL

Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal

Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
yourcommunitypaper.com

SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening

SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
villages-news.com

It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!

My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Author, entrepreneur Richard ‘Rich’ Miller discusses his life, dreams and revenue streams

ORLANDO, Fla. – How young were you when your first savings account was opened? Our guest today likely has you beat. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews Richard “Rich” Miller, a storied entrepreneur who opened his first bank account when he was 10 years old. Since then, Miller has owned a car dealership, authored two books and currently enjoys the benefits from having multiple income streams, including an insurance company which he owns and operates in St. Louis, Missouri, and a real-estate company that oversees rental properties.
theapopkavoice.com

Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation

As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
click orlando

Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
Lakeland Gazette

Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA + get’s him fired again

Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
click orlando

When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
earnthenecklace.com

David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
click orlando

Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
click orlando

Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
click orlando

Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call

ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
click orlando

Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
