Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Hospitality company hosts hiring event to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hosting a hiring event this week to fill 150 jobs in Central Florida. The job fair will be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Marriott’s Lakeshore Reserve located at 11248 Lakeshore Reserve Drive. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Lawsuit: Orlando Rent Control Proposal Is Illegal
Sky-high rent increases have escaped expensive coastal metros to hit fast-growing, traditionally more-affordable metros in the Sunbelt. Spreading with those price hikes are new battles over rent control. The latest flare-up is in Orlando, Florida, which has seen some of the fastest rental price increases since the start of the...
yourcommunitypaper.com
SoDo 4Rivers holds grand opening
SoDo 4Rivers at 3200 S. Orange Ave. celebrated their grand opening and brisket cutting on Aug. 3 with Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, John Rivers, City Commissioner Patty Sheehan and Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe. (COURTESY OF SODO DISTRICT)
mynews13.com
Teacher goes from the military to the classroom based on mother's advice
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County A+ Teacher Keith Johnson didn't set out to become an instructor, but one very special person inspired him. "This is a career change for me, and getting into teaching has been, I would say, the best thing that I've done in my entire life," Johnson said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Kissimmee volunteers help motel tenants search for affordable housing before more possible evictions
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Hundreds of residents living in Kissimmee motels have been forced to move out this summer after the properties were sold to new owners, and now local groups are stepping up before the problem gets worse. Changes have been happening and will continue to come for residents...
Seminole County residents frustrated with outdated library system
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people in Seminole County say the library system needs some major improvements. Nearly 7,000 residents participated in a survey about the current libraries built in the late 1980s. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The community is looking for renovations that...
villages-news.com
It’s the land of the free so let her keep the mural!
My name is Ethan Crouse. I am a born and raised Marion County resident. Down here in the south we do things a little different. The woman in question, rightfully bought and paid for her home, and her land. Therefore it is her God-given right to do with her home and her land as she very well pleases. IT’S HERS.
click orlando
Author, entrepreneur Richard ‘Rich’ Miller discusses his life, dreams and revenue streams
ORLANDO, Fla. – How young were you when your first savings account was opened? Our guest today likely has you beat. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie Murray interviews Richard “Rich” Miller, a storied entrepreneur who opened his first bank account when he was 10 years old. Since then, Miller has owned a car dealership, authored two books and currently enjoys the benefits from having multiple income streams, including an insurance company which he owns and operates in St. Louis, Missouri, and a real-estate company that oversees rental properties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theapopkavoice.com
Apopka, Orange County Schools struggling with new LGBTQ legislation
As students wrapped up their first full week of learning, Orange County Public Schools navigated new LGBTQ legislation. The 2022-2023 school year sets a precedent for operations under House Bill 1557, referred to by Gov. Ron DeSantis as the Parental Rights in Education Act. But with little guidance from the...
click orlando
‘We’re in dire need:’ Osceola school employees experience onboarding delays amid teacher shortage
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Nearly two weeks into the school year, schools across Central Florida are still working to fill hundreds of vacancies. While districts have been facing shortages in classroom personnel, hiring delays are leaving some prospective employees in limbo. Brianna Bond applied to become a substitute teacher...
click orlando
Central Florida school board elections see results during primaries
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – School board races across Central Florida are wrapping up during the election primaries, and winners have already been announced in Brevard and Orange Counties. Carrying the endorsement of Governor DeSantis, Megan Wright defeated two-term District 1 seat Misty Belford by more than 20 points in...
Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA + get’s him fired again
Florida Family Policy Council Board has fired Mayor Bill Mutz. This is the second Christian Organization that has removed Lakeland’s Mayor Bill Mutz in the past few weeks because of Mutz’s views on LGBTQIA +. Lakeland Christian School and Florida Family Policy Council both have removed Mutz from...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
click orlando
When Artemis I launches, how far away will you hear it?
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – The Space Shuttle — the most complex, but not the most powerful, human-rated spacecraft ever built — rumbled and roared off the launch pad and shook the parking lot at the Kennedy Space Center so hard that car alarms went off. The sound of the shuttle traveled as much as 35, even 40 miles inland, if the wind was right.
earnthenecklace.com
David Heckard Leaving News 13 Orlando: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
David Heckard brought the latest weather updates to Orlando for five years. But now he’s moving on to a new job. David Heckard is leaving News 13 Orlando for the next step of his career. Orlando residents naturally had questions. They want to know where the Spectrum weather anchor is going next and if his new job will also take him away from Orland. Viewers hope to continue seeing him on their screens and are eager to know where his new job is. Fortunately for his followers, Heckard revealed details about his new job.
click orlando
Brevard County Schools to adjust bus routes on Artemis launch day
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Brevard County Public Schools said students will still have class and the district will make some bus route adjustments as thousands plan to travel to the Space Coast for Monday’s historic Artemis launch. In a video posted Monday, the school district said it’s expecting...
WDW News Today
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis & State Agencies File to Dismiss Lawsuit Challenging Reedy Creek Improvement District Dissolution
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several Florida state agencies named in a lawsuit to fight the dissolution of Walt Disney World’s special tax district and governing jurisdiction have filed to dismiss the suit filed by Orlando-area residents. The Orlando Business Journal reports that the state filed to dismiss the...
click orlando
Daytona Beach to hold 30th annual Biketoberfest
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona Beach is set to celebrate its 30th annual Biketoberfest motorcycle rally in October, according to city officials. Officials said the four-day event is expected to attract motorcyclists and enthusiasts to Volusia County with live music, vendors, bike shows, rides along A1A and motorcycle racing at Daytona International Speedway.
BET
Orange County NAACP President Resigns, Claiming Anti-Asian-American Racism Drove Her Out
The Orange County, Fla., NAACP branch’s first South Asian leader, Dr. Vanessa Toolsie, says she’s resigning after serving just six months as president because of racial issues she says she’s encountered in her tenure. In a Facebook post on the Orange County branch's page that she had...
click orlando
Republican race for Florida House District 29 too close to call
ORLANDO, Fla. – The race for the District 29 seat in the Florida House of Representatives is too close to call and will apparently head to a machine recount. Webster Barnaby leads Elizabeth Fetterhoff by a tally of 7,446 to 7,415, with 100% of the precincts reporting. District 29...
click orlando
Planning to be in Brevard County for Artemis launch day? Here’s the traffic plan
KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. – Brevard County is planning for major congestion in and around Kennedy Space Center next week because of the Artemis I launch. The first moon mission for the Artemis program has a targeted launch day of Monday, Aug. 29, with a two-hour window that opens at 8:33 a.m. Officials are expecting upwards of about 200,000 people to come to the area for the launch.
Comments / 5