FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd WalshSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
A fully robotic restaurant called Mezli opens in San Francisco on August 28thJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay KallamSan Francisco, CA
sfbayview.com
Happy 101st Birthday, Mrs. Anita J. Black!
One hundred years ago, racism was not something you could move away from if you were Black. Geographical lines were intrinsically woven into a national fabric. Threads seemed to follow certain citizens cross country whether that was New York, Washington, D.C., Alabama or Monterey, Calif. Anita J. Black’s first encounter...
'Black Girls in Blazers' empowering girls, women through mentoring
OAKLAND -- Shontrice Slayton, an academic counselor and entrepreneur with a clothing line business and wellness brand that she runs, has figured out the power of mentoring. Part of Slayton's routine in which she mentors others is getting together with her own mentor. It is a breath of fresh air between Slayton's hours on the clock when she has to be back in the office at school or tending to her other endeavors.As an academic counselor at Aspire Golden State College Preparatory in Oakland, "Miss Slay," as the kids call her, sets the foundation for her students to thrive."My plan in...
Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home
A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
Gavin Geweniger commits to Stanford
With just two weeks to go until the start of the college football season, Stanford got some positive news on the recruiting front. Gavin Geweniger, the three-star defensive lineman from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, announced his commitment to the Cardinal, choosing the Pac-12 North program over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington.
Oakland A’s Talks About Moving to Vegas Gain Steam
The A’s continue the Byzantine process of seeking a deal to remain in Oakland, but should they bolt to Vegas, they’ll have a very interested suitor. Billionaire hotel magnate Phil Ruffin, owner of Circus Circus and other properties, reportedly met with A’s executives last week in Las Vegas.
Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season
One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
kuic.com
Celebrating Vallejo’s Loma Vista Farm Through Mirth and Music
My friend Richard Freedman, recently-retired reporter from The Vallejo-Times Herald, appeared on The KUIC Hometown Morning Show to describe a special place in Vallejo that school-age kids have been visiting since the mid-1970’s: Loma Vista Farm. According to Rich, “The farm includes more than 50 animals, including three adorable alpacas: Jelly Bean, JoJo, and the alpaca recently injured by a pellet shooting, Calvin.” Rich went on to describe how he took his own son there to see the animals back in the day, and now the farm needs the community’s help to remain in operation. Enter The Mirth and Music Fundraiser, scheduled for Sunday, September 11th at The Empress Theater in downtown Vallejo. “The first Mirth and Music event was April Fool’s Day, 2019 and was going to be an annual event…but something happened globally… and here we are, three years later” Rich explained. This time around the event will feature musicians, comedians and Rich handling the emcee duties. The details are included below:
KTVU FOX 2
Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
HipHopDX.com
Hieroglyphics Returns With 10th Annual Hiero Day Featuring Two Juice Crew Legends, Keyshia Cole + More
Oakland, CA – The 10th annual Hiero Day is returning to Oakland next month over Labor Day weekend with several special guests, including Juice Crew members Kool G Rap and Masta Ace. Speaking to HipHopDX, Tajai Massey of Hiero, Souls of Mischief and Rap Noir was looking forward to the diversity of the bill.
Popular Bay Area sandwich pop-up opens permanent Oakland restaurant
"Mark your calendar, tell your family, tag the homies."
eastcountytoday.net
Pittsburg Set for Jazz, Blues, and Funk Festival
This weekend, the City of Pittsburg will play host to the Jazz, Blues, and Funk Festival held at the beautiful Pittsburg Civic Center. This Year, the event will be from Saturday, August 20 through Sunday, August 21. Skip the hassle of finding parking and take public transportation to get there. The Jazz, Blues, and Funk Festival is accessible by BART just exit at the Pittsburg Civic Center Station and walk across the street to the Civic Center.
daystech.org
Black female wine brand CEO on bubbly, AI and giving back to Oakland
Choosing a bottle of bubbly will be daunting. It is available in all kinds of kinds, it’s mired in technical phrases — dosage? residual sugar? — and it’s mistakenly considered as particular occasion-only. The Sip, a discovery platform for glowing wine and Champagne, is making an...
KTVU FOX 2
Street racers slam into Oakland nonprofit 'Homies Empowerment' on opening day
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland nonprofit, Homies Empowerment, says its care center is displaced after two cars hit their building. An employee at the center on Thursday said one of the cars made it halfway inside their building at the corner of 77th and MacArthur Boulevard. Investigators believe the two...
riffmagazine.com
REVIEW: Kid Cudi leaves the audience over the moon at Oakland Arena
OAKLAND — Kid Cudi was long overdue to tour the final album of his Man on the Moon trilogy. The pandemic had a thing to do with that. But approaching two yeas since its release, Cudi is hitting the road, and sent his Oakland Arena audience over the moon on Sunday night.
KTVU FOX 2
Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary
OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
Daily Californian
Unwritten rules of Telegraph Avenue
There’s a saying that college students walk at an abnormally faster pace than the average person. Considering the abundance of tasks we have waiting for us in every which way — classes, meetings, work shifts and more — I don’t doubt this saying for one second. Our fast-paced lives come with a fast-paced stride, and when we’re walking down Telegraph Avenue with five minutes of Berkeley Time left to get to our destination, there’s no room for error. Every step, traffic light and object have the potential to make or break your punctuality — which is why this list of rules for Telegraph Avenue is a sacred guide for every UC Berkeley student.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland firefighters battle flames at 3-story downtown apartment
OAKLAND, Calif. - Fire crews in Oakland said they were fighting a blaze at a downtown apartment Sunday morning. Oakland Firefighters posted on Twitter around 7:30 a.m. that the 3-alarm fire broke out in a 5-unit apartment building near the 600 block 23rd Street. Drivers on Highway 24 and I-580...
eastcountytoday.net
Mayor of Antioch Says They Will Appoint Permanent City Manager and Police Chief
On Monday, Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe announced during a press conference he will be calling for a special meeting on Friday to appoint a permanent city manager and police chief. Thorpe called interim city manager Cornelius Johnson “the perfect fit” for the City of Antioch. Once Johnson is officially city...
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Oakland (Oakland, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported near the entrance of the San Francisco- Oakland Bay Bridge toll plaza. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
