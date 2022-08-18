My friend Richard Freedman, recently-retired reporter from The Vallejo-Times Herald, appeared on The KUIC Hometown Morning Show to describe a special place in Vallejo that school-age kids have been visiting since the mid-1970’s: Loma Vista Farm. According to Rich, “The farm includes more than 50 animals, including three adorable alpacas: Jelly Bean, JoJo, and the alpaca recently injured by a pellet shooting, Calvin.” Rich went on to describe how he took his own son there to see the animals back in the day, and now the farm needs the community’s help to remain in operation. Enter The Mirth and Music Fundraiser, scheduled for Sunday, September 11th at The Empress Theater in downtown Vallejo. “The first Mirth and Music event was April Fool’s Day, 2019 and was going to be an annual event…but something happened globally… and here we are, three years later” Rich explained. This time around the event will feature musicians, comedians and Rich handling the emcee duties. The details are included below:

VALLEJO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO