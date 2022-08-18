ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

sfbayview.com

Happy 101st Birthday, Mrs. Anita J. Black!

One hundred years ago, racism was not something you could move away from if you were Black. Geographical lines were intrinsically woven into a national fabric. Threads seemed to follow certain citizens cross country whether that was New York, Washington, D.C., Alabama or Monterey, Calif. Anita J. Black’s first encounter...
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

'Black Girls in Blazers' empowering girls, women through mentoring

OAKLAND -- Shontrice Slayton, an academic counselor and entrepreneur with a clothing line business and wellness brand that she runs, has figured out the power of mentoring. Part of Slayton's routine in which she mentors others is getting together with her own mentor. It is a breath of fresh air between Slayton's hours on the clock when she has to be back in the office at school or tending to her other endeavors.As an academic counselor at Aspire Golden State College Preparatory in Oakland, "Miss Slay," as the kids call her, sets the foundation for her students to thrive."My plan in...
OAKLAND, CA
The Richmond Standard

Mountain lion sighted in backyard of Hercules home

A Hercules resident captured video footage of a mountain lion in their backyard early Monday, according to the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred about 1 a.m. in the Ben Lomond neighborhood off Village Parkway. The lion caused no damage and there were no pets in the yard, but police notified the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. “At this time they are gathering their resources for a response,” according to the HPD.
HERCULES, CA
247Sports

Gavin Geweniger commits to Stanford

With just two weeks to go until the start of the college football season, Stanford got some positive news on the recruiting front. Gavin Geweniger, the three-star defensive lineman from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, announced his commitment to the Cardinal, choosing the Pac-12 North program over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington.
STANFORD, CA
247Sports

Vols RB commitment moving back to California for senior season

One of Tennessee's commitments announced Saturday that he's returning to California to finish his high school career. Vols running back commitment Will Stallings posted on his Twitter account that he's transferring from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas to Clayton Valley Charter High School in Concord, Calif., going into his senior season.
CONCORD, CA
kuic.com

Celebrating Vallejo’s Loma Vista Farm Through Mirth and Music

My friend Richard Freedman, recently-retired reporter from The Vallejo-Times Herald, appeared on The KUIC Hometown Morning Show to describe a special place in Vallejo that school-age kids have been visiting since the mid-1970’s: Loma Vista Farm. According to Rich, “The farm includes more than 50 animals, including three adorable alpacas: Jelly Bean, JoJo, and the alpaca recently injured by a pellet shooting, Calvin.” Rich went on to describe how he took his own son there to see the animals back in the day, and now the farm needs the community’s help to remain in operation. Enter The Mirth and Music Fundraiser, scheduled for Sunday, September 11th at The Empress Theater in downtown Vallejo. “The first Mirth and Music event was April Fool’s Day, 2019 and was going to be an annual event…but something happened globally… and here we are, three years later” Rich explained. This time around the event will feature musicians, comedians and Rich handling the emcee duties. The details are included below:
VALLEJO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Stranded drivers frustrated by sideshows in Oakland, South Bay

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Some drivers say they were frustrated after illegal sideshows were held across Oakland and San Jose this weekend, all of which were caught on camera. The most recent was reported Sunday about 10 p.m., as drivers were trying to leave the Oakland airport and got caught up in the backup of a sideshow. Witnesses said the illegal event lasted for nearly an hour, blocking traffic.
SAN JOSE, CA
eastcountytoday.net

Pittsburg Set for Jazz, Blues, and Funk Festival

This weekend, the City of Pittsburg will play host to the Jazz, Blues, and Funk Festival held at the beautiful Pittsburg Civic Center. This Year, the event will be from Saturday, August 20 through Sunday, August 21. Skip the hassle of finding parking and take public transportation to get there. The Jazz, Blues, and Funk Festival is accessible by BART just exit at the Pittsburg Civic Center Station and walk across the street to the Civic Center.
PITTSBURG, CA
daystech.org

Black female wine brand CEO on bubbly, AI and giving back to Oakland

Choosing a bottle of bubbly will be daunting. It is available in all kinds of kinds, it’s mired in technical phrases — dosage? residual sugar? — and it’s mistakenly considered as particular occasion-only. The Sip, a discovery platform for glowing wine and Champagne, is making an...
OAKLAND, CA
riffmagazine.com

REVIEW: Kid Cudi leaves the audience over the moon at Oakland Arena

OAKLAND — Kid Cudi was long overdue to tour the final album of his Man on the Moon trilogy. The pandemic had a thing to do with that. But approaching two yeas since its release, Cudi is hitting the road, and sent his Oakland Arena audience over the moon on Sunday night.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Video: Thieves ram truck into Oakland cannabis dispensary

OAKLAND, Calif. - A cannabis dispensary in Oakland reported that thieves broke into their shop, smashing into their front door with a truck. The owner of Ivy Hill Cannabis Dispensary says it happened early Saturday morning, and she shared some surveillance video with KTVU. While the thieves didn't steal much,...
OAKLAND, CA
Daily Californian

Unwritten rules of Telegraph Avenue

There’s a saying that college students walk at an abnormally faster pace than the average person. Considering the abundance of tasks we have waiting for us in every which way — classes, meetings, work shifts and more — I don’t doubt this saying for one second. Our fast-paced lives come with a fast-paced stride, and when we’re walking down Telegraph Avenue with five minutes of Berkeley Time left to get to our destination, there’s no room for error. Every step, traffic light and object have the potential to make or break your punctuality — which is why this list of rules for Telegraph Avenue is a sacred guide for every UC Berkeley student.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland firefighters battle flames at 3-story downtown apartment

OAKLAND, Calif. - Fire crews in Oakland said they were fighting a blaze at a downtown apartment Sunday morning. Oakland Firefighters posted on Twitter around 7:30 a.m. that the 3-alarm fire broke out in a 5-unit apartment building near the 600 block 23rd Street. Drivers on Highway 24 and I-580...
OAKLAND, CA

