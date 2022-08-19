Dog Days of Summer coming to downtown Kent on Saturday
The Madonio Animal Trust will present Dog Days of Summer 2022 at Hometown Bank Plaza, 142 N. Water Street in Kent, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event in celebration of man and woman's best friend will include:
• Buddy Sessions Top Dog Contest. Email madoniofamily@gmail.com to register a dog.
• Eddye and Bill White's Strut Your Mutt Dog Parade.
• Veterinarian booths.
• Pet product vendors.
• Live music.
• Contests, including best dressed, biggest and smallest, and farthest traveled.
• North Water Brewing Co.
• Bell Tower Brewing Co.
• Roll Call Burgers & Fries.
• Grazer's.
• Erie Street Kitchen.
• Southern Comfort Kitchen.
• Pet adoptions with Portage Animal Protective League, Rose's Rescue and the Portage County Dog Warden.
Kent police will have police K-9s Shaw and Janik on hand at the corner of North Water and Columbus streets from noon to 4 p.m. K-9 T-shirts and sweatshirts will be available for purchase with cash or check.
