ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, OH

Dog Days of Summer coming to downtown Kent on Saturday

By Record-Courier
Record-Courier
Record-Courier
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTROx_0hNwxy1G00

The Madonio Animal Trust will present Dog Days of Summer 2022 at Hometown Bank Plaza, 142 N. Water Street in Kent, on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event in celebration of man and woman's best friend will include:

• Buddy Sessions Top Dog Contest. Email madoniofamily@gmail.com to register a dog.

• Eddye and Bill White's Strut Your Mutt Dog Parade.

• Veterinarian booths.

• Pet product vendors.

• Live music.

• Contests, including best dressed, biggest and smallest, and farthest traveled.

• North Water Brewing Co.

• Bell Tower Brewing Co.

• Roll Call Burgers & Fries.

• Grazer's.

• Erie Street Kitchen.

• Southern Comfort Kitchen.

• Pet adoptions with Portage Animal Protective League, Rose's Rescue and the Portage County Dog Warden.

Kent police will have police K-9s Shaw and Janik on hand at the corner of North Water and Columbus streets from noon to 4 p.m. K-9 T-shirts and sweatshirts will be available for purchase with cash or check.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
coolcleveland.com

The Great Geauga County Fair Celebrates Its Bicentennial

The Great Geauga County Fair officially uses the world “great” in its name, and it’s earned the right to do so. Not only is it huge, but it’s also Ohio’s oldest county fair, celebrating its bicentennial this year. So come on out and celebrate with it over the next six days as it puts the period on the summer season.
GEAUGA COUNTY, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Fried Chicken in the Akron Area

Then you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're craving a good piece of crispy Southern-style fried chicken, you can't go wrong with this restaurant near the Goodyear Theater. The restaurant also has tasty fried chicken gizzards and livers. As for sides, customers highly recommend the collard greens and mac & cheese.
AKRON, OH
dailyphew.com

Rescued Pit Bull Is So Excited To Get Her Own Garden For The First Time

Pitbull rescue dog Mia was just discovered wandering the streets of Akron, Ohio. She is a gentle and gorgeous dog. She was discovered to be terribly sick, and a kind individual brought her to an emergency veterinarian. Later, she was taken up by a rescue organization, and in January, she was ultimately adopted by her present family.
AKRON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
City
Kent, OH
Kent, OH
Lifestyle
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Pizza in Ohio

Then you should visit these places in Ohio. This long-running restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves fantastic pizza. Customer favorites include the seafood pizza (lobster cream sauce, provolone, shrimp, crab meat, and spinach) and baked potato pizza (garlic butter sauce, provolone, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, fresh baked potato, red onion, and bacon). And if you're vegan, Angelo's has one of the best vegan pies in the area; their vegan pizza has marinara sauce, oregano, onions, green peppers, red peppers, mild peppers, and balsamic glaze.
OBERLIN, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Missing: Mark McMurray

Akron, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together with the community to help find the missing in Northeast Ohio. Mark McMurray is 71. He was last seen walking away from his home in the Kenmore area on August 9, 2022. Officials say, McMurray suffers from...
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portage County Dog#Dog Days#Top Dog#Parade#The Madonio Animal Trust#Bell Tower Brewing Co
wtuz.com

Tusc County Fair Admission Stays Put

Nick McWilliams reporting – Fairgoers will see the same admission prices as previous years at the Tuscarawas County Fair. The fair runs from September 19th through the 25th at the fairgrounds in Dover. The Tuscarawas County Agricultural Society discussed price points recently, noting that their admissions will stay at...
DOVER, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Cleveland Scene

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022

We love comfort food in Cleveland. Every type of cuisine has their own specific type and in this city, we're fortunate enough to have a multitude of choices, whether it's southern, diner fare, burgers or European. According to Yelp users, these are the 25 best restaurants to get some of that comfort food, whatever it means to you, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Great Italian Food in Ohio

Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in the mood for Italian food, you should check out these restaurants in Ohio. This restaurant in Northeast Ohio serves great Italian food. Their Italian wedding soup is not only delicious, but it's also homemade. Practically everything on their menu is homemade, including the lasagna, which is among the best in Northeast Ohio, and the mouthwatering gnocchi in blush sauce. All entrees are served with their house salad, ciabatta bread, and house garlic butter. If you have room for something sweet at the end of your meal, try their homemade desserts. Customers highly recommend the tiramisu and limoncello cake.
COLUMBUS, OH
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
MENTOR, OH
Cleveland.com

In Cleveland, the joy of using an outdoor fire pit comes with a small issue: It’s against the law

CLEVELAND, Ohio – As the weather cools, many residents across Cleveland will end their days in their back yards, sitting around fire pits and breaking a little-known law. The city prohibits outdoor burning, though it offers a wide loophole for those who roast hot dogs or make s’mores. It’s a 45-year-old law that, like speeding and fireworks, is one of the most violated in the city, and it is seldom enforced.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio winter will be ‘unseasonably snowy,’ Farmers’ Almanac 2022 says | Top-rated snow blowers to rescue you

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The just-released 2022-2023 Farmers’ Almanac predicts Northeast Ohio residents will need to do plenty of shoveling this winter. The season is looking “unseasonably cold and snowy” for all of Ohio, the publication says. That means snowfall is projected to drift upwards of Cleveland’s average 64 inches per season and even higher for those in some Eastern suburbs. Chardon, for example, may go above its average of 114 inches this winter.
OHIO STATE
Record-Courier

Record-Courier

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
551K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Kent, OH from Kent Ravenna Record-Courier.

 http://record-courier.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy