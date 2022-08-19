ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

How to add names to Cincinnati Enquirer's high school athletes of the week ballots in 2022

By Melanie Laughman, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OXNir_0hNwxZ9D00

The Cincinnati Enquirer again will conduct its popular high school athlete of the week voting during the 2022-2023 athletic year.

Voters can choose their favorite athletes from each sport and teams of the week throughout each season.

A nomination week runs from Monday through Sunday, with nominations due the next morning.

Enquirer's preseason coverage:All you need for Cincinnati high school football and other fall sports' 2022 kickoffs

Anyone can nominate an athlete of the week or team of the week in a variety of ways - through Twitter using the sports' hashtags or tagging @mlaughman or @EnquirerShelby, through the Enquirer's Facebook group, Enquirer Preps Plus, or through email to mlaughman@enquirer.com. To be clear, you may NOT email votes. You may only suggest players for the ballot.

Twitter hashtags: Football, #cincyfb; Soccer, #cincysoccer; Tennis, #cincytennis; Golf, #cincygolf; Cross country, #cincyxc; volleyball, #cincyvb; field hockey, #cincyfh; Water polo, #cincypolo.

Other sources for ballot nominations: League websites and information reported to the Enquirer at prepsports@enquirer.com for the nightly cincinnati.com high school scores file.

Here are the basic rules:

  • Deadlines: Send nominations for any fall sport by Monday mornings at the latest for the late-Monday ballot post.
  • The varsity-level athlete should have made a significant impact on a game within the nomination time frame, which is the week prior to the voting period (Monday through Sunday). It's performance-based, not character-based or academics-based.
  • Send stats to support the nomination for these performance-based ballots. Photos and videos are welcome.
  • Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. If athletes haven't won in the regular season, they can be nominated more than once.
  • Nominations do not guarantee placement on the ballot. The editor will have discretion on the number of times a particular team's athletes can be nominated. With there being only a certain number of weeks in a season, making sure a variety of schools is represented will be a consideration.
  • Voting is one vote per device per hour. Devices include tablets, phones and desktop computers. The Enquirer's software will count only one vote per hour from any WiFi connection so briefly remove your phones from WiFi to make sure your vote counts. In short, it's a free article so people can vote as often as they want.
  • Nominations and votes are two different things. You nominate someone to be on the ballot. You vote for them once they're there using the ballots at the bottom of each voting story file. You may email nominations by Monday from the previous week. You may NOT email votes. They do not count.
  • Remember the values of sportsmanship and fair play when voting.The editor reserves the right to remove athletes with voting irregularities from the ballot any time up to and after the voting closes. Please note: Leading the ballot by a lot isn't necessarily an irregularity. We can tell which is which. Once removed for just cause, the athlete or team won't be allowed back on the ballot for the rest of the season.
  • Have fun with this. Just being on the ballot ensures athletes' achievements from any division and school are recognized by an extremely large number of viewers. The point is for fans to show their support and school spirit. Our all-stars at the end of the season recognize the best of the best. Our athletes of the week show individuals at their best during a specific period.

Winners will receive a certificate and inclusion in a story about that week's winners. The Enquirer will send these certificates to athletic directors by the end of the season.

Families and schools are welcome to send a photo of winners with their certificates to the Enquirer at mlaughman@enquirer.com or tag her on Twitter, @mlaughman.

Have any questions? Email Melanie Laughman at mlaughman@enquirer.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

We all have a favorite comfort food and if yours happens to be a juicy burger with some nice fries on the side, then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five great burger places in Ohio that you should definitely visit next time you are craving a good burger. If you haven't been to any of these places, add them to your list.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Education
Cincinnati, OH
Education
Cincinnati, OH
Sports
City
Cincinnati, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Our Rich History: The Littlest Church, Monte Casino Chapel, and how it was moved to Thomas More

Part 59 of Our Series: “Retrospect and Vista II: Thomas More College/University, 1971-2021”. Originally written in 2017 by Judy Crist, executive director of communications, updated in 2022. This article first appeared in a 50th anniversary year (2018) article commemorating the move to the suburbs in 1968. Villa Madonna College (1921-1968) became Thomas More College, and the Monte Casino Chapel was one of its early symbols. The article was featured in the spring 2018 issue of MOREOVER.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
dayton.com

New comedy club debuts this weekend

Another place to get the giggles will open Saturday, Aug. 27 in Miamisburg. Located inside of Star City Brewing, Bricky’s Comedy Club has been part of founder Kevin Ruppert’s comedy journey, which started four years ago. “I was talking to a business owner about business ideas when the...
MIAMISBURG, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Cincinnati Enquirer#Highschoolsports#Cincinnati Enquirer#Enquirer Preps Plus#Golf
Fox 19

Cincinnati Wing Week returns for second anniversary

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Over 40 restaurants are participating in the Queen City’s second annual Cincinnati Wing Week on Aug. 22 to Aug. 28. For seven days, wing lovers can enjoy six wings for $7 this week. “We are so excited to bring Cincinnati Wing Week back this year,” the...
CINCINNATI, OH
adventuremomblog.com

Enjoy Scenic Cincinnati on a Classy Venture Boat Cruise

A private boat charter from Classy Venture is a great way to see the skyline of downtown Cincinnati from the vantage point of the Ohio River. Private charters can be used to celebrate a special occasion with loved ones or learn more about the area while visiting Cincinnati for the first time.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police locate family of lost woman

CINCINNATI — UPDATE:. Cincinnati Police say the woman's family has been located. The Cincinnati Police Department is asking if anyone recognizes a woman who was brought to a police station after forgetting where she lived while on a Metro bus. CPD says a woman, who told officers her name...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Pioneering heart researcher killed while bicycling in Indian Hill

INDIAN HILL, Ohio (WXIX/Cincinnati Enquirer) - A 71-year-old bicyclist was struck and killed in Indian Hill over the weekend, the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office reports. Jeffrey Robbins, PhD., was a professor in the Department of Pediatrics at Cincinnati Children’s, former executive co-director of the Cincinnati Children’s Heart Institute, and former director of the Division of Molecular Cardiovascular Biology.
INDIAN HILL, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Facebook
University of Cincinnati News Record

Cincinnati businessman’s lawsuit against UC Health dismissed

A formidable Cincinnati-area businessman and hotel chain owner’s medical malpractice case against UC Health and the University of Cincinnati (UC) Medical Center was dismissed late last month. Hamilton County Common Pleas Court Judge Jody Luebbers dismissed June 22 Bill Ynug III’s lawsuit against the university’s health system. It marks...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Newport concert venue renamed MegaCorp Pavilion

NEWPORT, Ky. — A concert venue in Newport has a new name. MegaCorp Logistics bought the naming rights for the venue formally known as PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION. The venue will now be known as MegaCorp Pavilion. “My wife and I called Greater Cincinnati home for 17 years” Ryan...
NEWPORT, KY
Fox 19

School shooting threat in Fairfield, suspects arrested

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - Three students were arrested for threatening on social media to cause a school shooting on Aug. 23, according to the Fairfield Police Department. The social media post indicated that the school shooting would occur on Tuesday, but did not mention which school, Fairfield Police Chief Stephen Maynard said.
FAIRFIELD, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy